These Airtight Lids Are Perfect for Storing Pots Directly in the Fridge
My cabinets are filled with random containers that I've acquired over the years. Yet somehow, when I need to pair a container with a lid, I can never seem to find a matching set. But now, I'm cutting out the middleman and just sticking my pans and pots directly into the fridge with Food52's Airtight Silicone Lids.
These lids are perfect for storing leftovers without having to wash an unnecessary container (Buy them: Food52.com, $40). A set comes with five round lids in a range of sizes: 4 inches, 6 inches, 8 inches, 10 inches and 12 ½ inches in diameter. The BPA- and BPS-free silicone lids are designed to create an airtight seal, so your food will stay fresh in the fridge or freezer.
In addition to being great for storage, you can also use the stain-resistant lids as a microwave cover to prevent unwanted splatters. The lids can also be used in the oven, up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, but Food52 advises not to use the lids under the broiler or in a toaster oven. And once you're done using the lids, simply pop them in the dishwasher for an easy clean up.
The set of five lids comes in a range of gorgeous colors and when they're not in use, they stack snugly together to minimize space (Buy them: Food52.com, $40). These lids are a great addition to any kitchen and would be perfect for storing that pot of Easy Vegetarian Chili or One-Pot Mac & Cheese with Cauliflower & Brussels Sprouts you just made without having to transfer vessels.