The Best Vegetable Peelers for Big and Small Jobs, According to Our Test Kitchen

The vegetable peeler is one of the most basic tools any kitchen needs. It's also one of those tools that we tend to hold onto for a little too long or forget to replace until we really need a good one (ahem, Thanksgiving). Peelers come in different shapes with different features—it takes a lot of research to find the right one for your needs, and since you can't take carrots to the store with you, we did the research for you. This is our list of the best vegetable peelers to make it easier for you to pick one out.