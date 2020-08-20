These 12 Food-Themed Halloween Costumes Are Perfect for Kids

Time to get eggs-cited for these food-themed Halloween costumes!
Alex Loh
August 20, 2020
Although Halloween is still a few months away, it’s never too early to start planning—especially during this unprecedented year. While we don’t know what the novel coronavirus will look like in October, it’s a safe bet that any in-person Halloween activity—from trick or treating to haunted houses—could require a face mask. And to make your shopping easier, we’ve rounded up 12 food-themed Halloween costume ideas and matching face masks, so your kid will be prepared from head to toe.

Easy Halloween Costume and Mask Ideas

Doughnut

Doughnut know what to be for Halloween? This costume fits kids and adults, so it’s perfect if you want to match your kiddo! And, hello, this mask is also pretty *sweet* (sorry, I can’t help it).

Adult and Kids' Donut Box Halloween Costume
Face Mask - Tossed Donuts
Pizza

Is it too cheesy to talk about how cute this outfit is? Grab a slice of this costume and mask set for a classic, but fun look.

Fun World Yummy Pizza Slice Costume
Pizza Mask
Burger

I’ll take a side of fries, please! This hamburger costume and face mask will have your kid looking like the star of the happy meal.

Cheeseburger Halloween Children's Costume
Hamburger Face Mask
Taco

Let’s taco ’bout how fun this costume is! Plus, the face mask will add a pop of color.

Fun World Funny Taco Child Costume
Taco Face Mask with Filter Pocket
Pineapple

This Halloween costume idea is fruity and fabulous! The mask is so cute, you’ll want to wear it even after Halloween is over. (P.S.- here are some other pineapple-themed face masks to check out!)

Fun World - Pineapple Cutie Girl's Costume
Pink & Gold Pineapple Mask
Ice Cream

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! And this costume screams easy and cozy (especially if it gets cold on Halloween where you live)—just bundle your kid up in layers and pull over the cone for a sweet look!

Kids' Ice Cream Cone Halloween Costume
Kids Ice Cream Cloth Face Mask
Watermelon

This watermelon costume and face mask is an adorable pairing. The bright colors will make it feel like summer, even if you’re trick or treating in the cold.

Kids' Watermelon Slice Halloween Costume
Kid's Watermelon Face Mask
Strawberry

It’s a *berry* good idea to plan ahead and get your kid a face mask to match their costume. And your child will be happy to wear one with this adorable pattern.

Kids' Strawberry Halloween Costume
Summer Kids Face Mask
Bacon

Everything is better with bacon—including Halloween costumes! And the face mask completes the iconic breakfast pairing by featuring sunny-side up eggs.

Kids' Bacon Strip Halloween Costume
Bacon and Eggs Face Mask
Waffle

If your kid is *waffling* between ideas, this costume is the perfect choice. Plus, they can customize the mask color for a unique look. (Bonus points if their friend goes as the bacon costume above!)

Fun World - Waffle Kid's Costume
Waffle Love Fabric Mask
Hot Dog

Sadly, you can’t choose the toppings, but your kid will get a kick out of this costume. It’s fun and perfect for dressing up in.

Ballpark Frank Children's Halloween Costume
Hot Dog Face Mask
Chef

If your kid loves to cook as much as they love to eat, this is the perfect outfit! Plus, it comes with a custom chef’s nametag and kitchen tools to complete the look.

Melissa & Doug Chef Role Play Costume Set
Gingham Face Mask
