These 12 Food-Themed Halloween Costumes Are Perfect for Kids

Although Halloween is still a few months away, it’s never too early to start planning—especially during this unprecedented year. While we don’t know what the novel coronavirus will look like in October, it’s a safe bet that any in-person Halloween activity—from trick or treating to haunted houses—could require a face mask. And to make your shopping easier, we’ve rounded up 12 food-themed Halloween costume ideas and matching face masks, so your kid will be prepared from head to toe.