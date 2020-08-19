This Tool Makes Prepping Artichokes Easy and Efficient

This tool, which is cleverly shaped like an artichoke, is designed to make prepping the vegetable easy (buy it: Sur La Table, $15). The tool consists of two parts, the saw and the scraper. To use, simply place the artichoke stem into the center ring and then saw your way into the vegetable. The heart will easily twist out, leaving you with the whole head of leaves and the heart. Then, use the scraper to remove any of the hairy choke from the heart. And that’s it!