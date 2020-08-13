This Top-Rated Cordless Vacuum Was Made for Pet Owners, and It’s 43% Off Right Now
Even when Amazon isn’t running one of its huge sales, you can still find some amazing deals on everything from clothes to household appliances just about any time of year. You just have to know where to look, which is exactly what we were doing when we stumbled upon a deal on a cleaning essential that’s simply too good not to share: Bissell’s Iconpet Cordless Vacuum is currently on sale for 43 percent off.
While it might not be as flashy as a deal on, say, designer bags, this markdown is just as exciting for those who love to clean. Bissell is one of the most popular vacuum brands around, and its top-rated devices don’t always come cheap. However, so long as this deal lasts, you can snag this versatile vacuum cleaner for $199—that’s $150 less than normal.
The sleek vacuum runs on a lithium ion battery, so you won’t have to worry about untangling pesky cords as you clean. It also seamlessly transforms from a standard upright vacuum to a lightweight handheld device for cleaning upholstery or a high-reach vacuum capable of ridding ceiling corners of cobwebs, dust, and dirt. Plus, it comes with a few attachments to make cleaning messes easy, including a brush tool, an LED-lighted crevice tool, and a dusting brush.
Its powerful motor efficiently tackles both hardwood and carpeted floors, and it comes with three cleaning modes to choose from. The “Max Cleaning” mode will give you the most suction power, which is ideal for cleaning carpeted surfaces, but the battery will run out faster. There’s also an “Everyday Cleaning” mode that’s designed to balance power and run time and a “Quiet Cleaning” mode for a longer run time you can use on hard flooring.
The top-rated vacuum cleaner has hundreds of positive reviews from shoppers who vouch for its ability to deep clean “uncleanable carpets” and admit it’s the best vacuum they’ve tried. Some even compared it to a popular Dyson vacuum , writing that the Bissell is better at picking up hair without clogging the brush.
Hurry to Amazon to order your own cordless vacuum from Bissell . There’s no telling how long this sale will last.
To buy: $199 (was $350); amazon.com
This story originally appeared on realsimple.com.