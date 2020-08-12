This Spice Blend Will Make Any Dish Taste Like a Bloody Mary

Thanks to The Spice House, this mix of spices will allow you to add the flavors of a Bloody Mary to any dish (buy it: The Spice House, $7-$15, depending on the size). The blend is made from kosher salt, celery, onion, cane sugar, pepper, arrowroot, garlic and shallots, creating a delicious combination. While you could use the mix to decorate the glass rim of our Tomato-Jalapeño Bloody Mary or Bloody Mary with Shrimp, the savory spice blend would be great in your cooking as well.