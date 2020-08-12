This Spice Blend Will Make Any Dish Taste Like a Bloody Mary
It’s no secret that we’re fans of a great cocktail here at EatingWell. We like to celebrate happy hour with classics like The Bee's Knees or Pomegranate Margaritas, and we’re always on the lookout for new flavor combos. And now, we’ve discovered a way to combine our love for cocktails with our love for cooking with this Bloody Mary Mate spice blend.
Thanks to The Spice House, this mix of spices will allow you to add the flavors of a Bloody Mary to any dish (buy it: The Spice House, $7-$15, depending on the size). The blend is made from kosher salt, celery, onion, cane sugar, pepper, arrowroot, garlic and shallots, creating a delicious combination. While you could use the mix to decorate the glass rim of our Tomato-Jalapeño Bloody Mary or Bloody Mary with Shrimp, the savory spice blend would be great in your cooking as well.
Since the base of a Bloody Mary is tomatoes, you could add the spice blend to recipes like Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons or Marinated Cherry Tomato Salad. We could also imagine the spice blend as a great rub for meats like beef or chicken (like in our Bloody Mary Pot Roast). Whatever way you use it, the spice blend is sure to add a depth of flavor to your meal.
The Bloody Mary Mate mix comes in three sizes: ½ cup, 2.9 ounces and 8 ounces (buy it: The Spice House, $7-$15, depending on the size). This spice blend would be a great addition to your spice rack, and we can’t wait to test it out!