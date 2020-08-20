The Best Lunch Boxes

Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Lunch Box

This insulated lunch box is great for kids—the Classic version fits a large juice box or a smaller water bottle in the mesh side pocket so you don't have to worry about cramming everything into the main compartment. It also has a separate outside pocket for utensils or a small ice pack if you need to keep food cold a little longer than usual. The main compartment is well structured with thick walls and the interior lining is made with an environmentally friendly, food-safe vinyl. It's big enough to fit a medium-size container (the size of a sandwich) along with snack packs, but it probably won't fit a large bento box. The Cold Pack version is a little bigger and has an adjustable shoulder strap for easy toting.

To buy: $26.50, potterybarnkids.com