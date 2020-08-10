This $8 Tool Will Make Cutting Broccoli and Cauliflower Ridiculously Easy
Whenever I need a quick vegetable side dish for dinner, I often turn to broccoli or cauliflower. Both cruciferous vegetables are low-carb and cook quickly, which is great for weeknight dinners. But one issue I often run into during my prep is getting even-sized florets from the crown. Luckily, I’ve discovered a tool that will make things easier: Chef’N’s Stalkchop Cauliflower Tool.
This tool is designed to make removing florets a safer and quicker process (buy it: Sur La Table, $8). The stainless steel tool has a curved design, which makes it easier to fit between the various stalks of the cauliflower. Then, you simply chop the tool down and watch the florets break off. And if you don’t have a full head of cauliflower, this tool also works with smaller stalks.
This tool is great for minimizing waste, since you can get closer to the stalk. Plus, the tool will remove any leaves that are still attached to the crown. And once you’ve removed your cauliflower, you can place the tool in the dishwasher for a fast cleanup.
If broccoli or cauliflower is one of your go-to vegetables, this tool will help speed up your prep (buy it: Sur La Table, $8). It’ll definitely come in handy for our tasty Cheesy Roasted Cauliflower or Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Broccoli!