How One Woman Is Using the Fish Fry to Save Her Church and Uplift the Community

This article was initially reported prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of August 4, the Soapstone Fish Fry was up and running again. It's scheduled for the third Saturday of each month. To get the most up-to-date information visit the Soapstone Church website or the Soapstone Baptist Church Facebook page. To learn more about the church and slave cemetery and to contribute to a fund to help support them, visit this GoFundMe for Soapstone.