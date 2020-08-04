This Collapsible Coffee Press Will Help You Save Cabinet Space

This space-saving coffee press eliminates the need for coffee filters or pods (buy it: Food52, $42). Instead, all you need to brew a cup of coffee is the press, hot water and your favorite coffee grounds. To make a cup of coffee, simply add in the grounds (a medium grind works best for this brewer), pour in the water and let it steep for three minutes. Then attach the lid, flip it over on top of your cup and press down (there's a filter in the lid so you won't get any stray grounds in your drink).