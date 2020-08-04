This Collapsible Coffee Press Will Help You Save Cabinet Space
For many people, the day doesn't officially start until they take their first sip of coffee. Whether it's for the taste or the caffeine boost, coffee is an integral part of many morning routines. And while there are endless coffee makers on the market, I've found one that not only saves space in your cabinet, but also makes the perfect single serving: Food52's Collapsible Coffee Press.
This space-saving coffee press eliminates the need for coffee filters or pods (buy it: Food52, $42). Instead, all you need to brew a cup of coffee is the press, hot water and your favorite coffee grounds. To make a cup of coffee, simply add in the grounds (a medium grind works best for this brewer), pour in the water and let it steep for three minutes. Then attach the lid, flip it over on top of your cup and press down (there's a filter in the lid so you won't get any stray grounds in your drink).
The great thing about this coffee press is that it brews the perfect serving for one person—about 8.7 ounces of coffee. And when you're done making your coffee, it's easy to clean with warm water and soap, or can be placed in the top rack of your dishwasher. The press measures at just 4.25 inches in diameter and 2.25 inches in height when it's collapsed, which will make storing it super easy.
If coffee is an important part of your daily routine, this collapsible coffee press is the perfect addition to your kitchen (buy it: Food52, $42). The press comes in two colors—blue or sand—and is easily transported if you want to make coffee while you're traveling or camping. Plus, it'll help cut down the time it takes to make a cup of coffee (and who doesn't want their morning routines to be a little easier?).