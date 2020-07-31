The Best Bento Boxes

When you're shopping for a bento box, the most important things to think about are: 1) who will be using it? and 2) what will it be used for? Most people will probably be using a bento-style lunchbox to make an easy-to-carry lunch, but soups and sandwiches are what you might find in an adult lunch box while a toddler might be carrying applesauce and goldfish crackers in theirs. A few other things to consider are if the boxes are BPA-free, if they're made with plastic or stainless steel, the size and if the container is leakproof. We broke down our picks into five categories to make it easy for you to pick the right bento box for yourself or any member of your family.