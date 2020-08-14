The Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens, According to Our Test Kitchen

Sure, the latest toaster ovens can brown bread brilliantly, but they can also air fry—and perform a host of other culinary tasks. Meet the standouts in our quest for the best air fryer toaster ovens.

An air fryer toaster oven is a true workhorse and if you've been looking for a way to ditch your microwave oven, this might be the way to go. These countertop appliances do exponentially more than just re-heat leftover pizza and make toast extra crispy. To help you find the right one for your needs, we've pulled together this list of the best air fryer toaster ovens.

What to Expect from an Air Fryer Toaster Oven

You can expect A LOT from an air fryer toaster oven: These little ovens can roast whole (small) chickens, bake potatoes, "fry" wings and even bake cakes. But different people need different air fryer toaster ovens. Whether you're a college student on a tight budget, you're driving across the country in an RV or you just want to bake cupcakes without heating up the house, there's an air fryer toaster oven for you.

For all intents and purposes, air fryers toaster ovens are countertop convection ovens. Convection ovens use heating elements and fans to circulate hot air around the item you're cooking so it can cook evenly—and potentially reducing the cooking time. It's also what creates that crisp outer layer on food that gives the illusion that it's fried.

What to Look for When Shopping for an Air Fryer Toaster Oven

The main thing you need to think about when you're looking at air fryer toaster ovens is what you're going to make with it. Size and function are what matter here—and these little ovens come in a variety of shapes, sizes and capacities. For instance, if you think you're only going to air fry frozen snacks like pizza rolls, you might consider the size of the air fry basket. If chicken is in heavy rotation on your weekly menu, perhaps having a larger oven with a rotisserie function would be useful to you. If your dog likes jerky made out of liver (or if you like it yourself), having an oven with a dehydrator preset is a feature that you and your pup will love. Cleaning is also a consideration—if you're not good at cleaning up, make sure the oven you pick has a crumb tray to ease the burden of cleaning.

Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens

With all of that in mind, we put together a list of the best air fryer toaster ovens. Read on to learn about our favorite brands and their best features, along with the brands that deserve honorable mentions.

Best "Second Oven"

Related Items Breville the Smart Oven Air Credit: Courtesy Breville Breville the Smart Oven Air Ever wished you had more capacity to bake or roast? (Ahem, Thanksgiving.) This toaster oven can handle a 13-by-9-inch baking dish, 12-cup muffin tin or even a 14-pound turkey. And if you're into baking your own bread, it can even proof your dinner rolls to complement the feast. But it will prove to be all-kinds-of handy year-round. It air fries, roasts and dehydrates—among a dozen other functions. One Williams-Sonoma customer praised the baking function saying, "The baking setting worked very well for pies and crisps with beautiful browning." Additionally, Breville makes it easy to try the variety of settings by including a pizza pan, two wire racks, a broiling rack and an enamel roasting pan. To buy: Breville the Smart Oven Air ($350, williams-sonoma.com)



Related Items gourmia-air-fryer-toaster-oven Credit: Courtesy Gourmia Gourmia Digital Air Fryer Oven The Gourmia air fryer toaster oven stands out with 16 cooking presets, including a dehydrate setting, which is a definite bonus for cooks who want it all. On top of your basic cookies, a 12-inch pizza and six slices of toast, it can also handle a roast for everyday use. And it's also a convection oven so it crisps up french fries and wings. Instead of using nobs and buttons, this model uses a no-push touch screen for the cooking controls, making it easy to wipe down and keep things neat. One Amazon user got one to use while she was between ovens and says, "Wish I would've bought this sooner— it would have been great for my teenagers." To buy: Gourmia Digital Air Fryer Oven ($130, target.com)

Best Air Fryer Toast Oven for Small Spaces:

Related Items Cuisinart-Compact-AirFryer-Toaster-Oven Credit: Courtesy Cuisinart Cuisinart Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven We've named the brand's regular-size version a winner in the past, and this has all the same features and functionality we love in a space-saving size. Measuring only a foot wide, this compact appliance can still handle up to 4 slices of bread at a time or air-fry 2 pounds of wings. Because of its size, the window is small, but the cooking chamber can accommodate a 3-pound chicken that's either cut up or spatchcocked. One customer takes advantage of the size to make lunch at work saying, "I have set it up at my office and my meals are healthier and delicious!" To buy: Cuisinart Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven ($150, williams-sonoma.com)



Related Items Ninja Toaster Oven Air Fryer Credit: Courtesy SkarkNinja Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven Ninja recently released its latest version of the Digital Air Fry Oven which can be a counter space-saver. Shaped like a mini-pizza oven, when it's not in use it can be flipped up and out of the way on the kitchen counter—in this position, the crumb tray folds out for easy cleanup. Like the Cuisinart Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven, it can't roast a whole chicken because of the size of the cooking chamber but that doesn't diminish its power—the air-fryer basket can hold 4 pounds of food, a 13-inch pizza and brown 9 slices of toast at a time. One user said he bought it for his wife and ended up using it himself for french fries and bacon and it can even fit a 13x9 pan for cookie bars and brownies. To buy: Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven ($189, amazon.com)

Best Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Bonus Features

Related Items Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven Air Fryer Credit: Courtesy target.com Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Rotisserie This machine can toast 6 slices of bread at a time, bake a 12-inch frozen pizza or air-fry a batch of fries. (Excuse the carb overload—important research going on here!) But what really got our attention was the rotisserie function that works with a special spit insert. The 4-pound chicken we trussed and cooked came out golden and juicy. One Target customer bought it after downsizing to a studio apartment and says: "It baked a whole 10" cheesecake perfectly. I then decided to test it on homemade bread and guess what! That also came out wonderful." To buy: Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Rotisserie ($110, target.com)



Related Items Cosori-Air-Fryer-Toaster-Oven Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven If you're open to spending a little bit more money, Cosori's CO130-AO 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven also has a rotisserie function along with several other pre-programmed settings. Though it's not compact, the LED display and slick stainless steel exterior is easy on the eye if you're concerned about a cluttered countertop. One Amazon user says his wife wasn't happy that he got it for her for Christmas. After a month in the box, she used it and he says: "She loves it and uses the bad boy all the time. She has never looked back." His two daughters also bake with it, making it a win-win in his house. To buy: Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven ($200, amazon.com)

Best Air Fryer Toaster Oven for Everyday Use

Related Items Cuisinart-Air-Fryer-Toaster-Oven Credit: Courtesy Williams-Sonoma Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven The Cuisinart TOA-60 is the standard-size version of our Best for Small Spaces pick. This is a generally good machine that you can trust will produce quality results, no matter the setting you put it on—whether it's baked scones, air-fried chicken nuggets or broiled burgers. One customer got really excited about it saying, "Never thought I could get such a delicious juicy steak in my kitchen!" To buy: Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven ($230, williams-sonoma.com)

