How the Spices of Sichuan Cooking Brought This Mother and Daughter Closer Together

When 11-year-old Fongchong Havighurst first arrived in Nashville from China, she had little use for Craig Havighurst and Taylor Holliday, the couple who had adopted her. She had gone directly from the rural foster family who gave her safe haven—if little affection—for five years, to the urban home of two English-speaking strangers. She was traumatized. "I was too young to understand the idea of adoption or going to live somewhere else," Fongchong speculates now. "In my picture [in her adoption profile] I look upset."