A Juneteenth Jubilee Menu to Celebrate Emancipation with Shared Memories and Shared Meals

As a native New Yorker and one who has spent her fair share of decades on the planet, I was not born into the traditions of Juneteenth. Instead, I came late to them, as did many of my fellow Northerners. My most memorable Juneteenth was June 19, 2002, when I was fortunate to spend it in Texas, speaking at the Juneteenth celebrations of Dallas's African American Museum. There, despite a hazardous air alert and over-90-degree temperatures, folks came out to spend the day. Coolers were unpacked, lawn chairs pulled into convivial circles, and portable grills fired up. People gathered at the state fairgrounds to listen to blues music, sample several types of homemade barbecue and slurp down gallons of the super-sweet red soda that has become traditional to the holiday. (There are many explanations for this, including the red hue being representative of the blood shed during enslavement, the use of red in West African religious practices and the color replicating West African traditional beverages prepared from kola nuts and hibiscus pods.) As I walked through the fairgrounds with the museum's director of education, I was struck with the thought of how far we'd come but equally mindful of how far we'd yet to go.