 5 Health Benefits of CBD Oil Backed by Science

There's no doubt that CBD is a hot commodity as of late, and people can't seem to get enough of this hemp extract (and its potential benefits). But keep in mind that CBD works differently for everyone. What you've heard from your friends or on the news may not apply to you. That's why we suggest starting slowly, experimenting with low doses and finding a brand that fits your taste and budget. Scientific research and clinical trials on the effects of CBD will catch up to the market demand, but until then it's good to be a savvy shopper.