The Best Blenders, According to Our Test Kitchen

There’s a reason Vitamix is synonymous with high-speed blenders, and their blenders are longtime favorites among the members of the test kitchen. “I’ve been using the Vitamix 5200 for 10 years but I recently swapped for the A2500 because it fits under my counter,” says Killeen. “The 5200 blender jar is too tall to store under my cabinet, so I kept the base on the counter and the blender jar in the cabinet. With the A2500, I can keep the whole thing on the counter, which is helpful since I use it at least 3 times a week. The A2500 also has a 10-year warranty, a built-in timer (I love this feature since I have to time everything for recipe testing), and it’s so powerful that everything comes out silky smooth. It also looks really, really good, which is important!”

EatingWell.com executive editor Penelope Wall also loves her Vitamix blender. “I use it for making smoothies and frozen drinks and love how it blends things up so smoothly,” she says. “I also love how easy it is to clean because you don't have to wash a bunch of different parts.”

