Protein Nation

Our collective preoccupation has now reached obsession-level status, in part because it has so many factors driving it. The high-­protein diet craze (think paleo, keto, Whole30) has people eschewing foods like root veggies and pasta in favor of All The Meats. The rise of high-intensity workouts is spurring CrossFitters and Tough Mudders to seek out extra protein to rebuild their spent muscles. Then there's our (unfortunate) continued cultural malaise with carbs and shaky relationship with fat—so, honestly, what else can a person eat? "There are only three macronutrients: carbs, fat and protein. Carbohydrates and fat have come under criticism. That leaves protein as the only one that seems OK. And Americans often believe that if something is good, more is better," says Marion Nestle, Ph.D., M.P.H., Paulette Goddard professor emerita of nutrition, food studies and public health at New York University and EatingWell advisory board member. Plus, everyone knows that protein makes you feel fuller longer, which must make it some sort of weight-loss miracle, right? See? Darling.