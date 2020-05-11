How We Eat During a Pandemic: Turns Out, None of Us Are Experts

But even for the most experienced home cooks, there have been plenty of challenges. The grocery store has become a place of anxiety for many of us, employees included. People worry about picking up COVID-19 as they shop for food, as well as not being able to find what they need on the shelves. Where can you track down meat? Or flour? Or the ever-elusive roll of toilet paper? How do you shop for your household for two weeks and make sure there's enough to eat? How do you get through the food you bought without letting it go bad? (Hint: the freezer, hearty produce and canned goods are your friends.) Will the food you bring home make you sick? (Answer: highly unlikely.) How do you make an online grocery order? An estimated 72% of us are online grocery shopping more, according to a recent survey from Suzy and New Hope Network. For people who are out of work, there are new anxieties around putting food on the table and trying to figure out how to get help. A recent poll found that 50% of Americans have been personally economically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.