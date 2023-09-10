10 Apple Dessert Recipes with No Added Sugar

September 10, 2023
Apple Donuts

With these desserts, you can rely on nutritious apples to be the source of sweetness. Each of these dishes has no added sugar or has options for sugar-free substitutes to make your delicious dessert that aligns with your goals an easy and flavorful endeavor. Recipes like our Apple "Donuts" and Apple Crumble with Oats are pleasantly sweet treats you'll want to make again and again.

01 of 10

Healthy Apple Crisp

7747777.jpg

There's nothing like this old-fashioned apple dessert recipe to top off a good dinner. It's low in calories and can be made even lower if prepared with sugar substitute.

02 of 10

Apple "Donuts"

75666.jpg

This so-simple 3-ingredient recipe turns apple slices into "donuts." Topped with nut butter and coconut, they make a satisfying no-added-sugar dessert or healthy snack.

03 of 10

No-Sugar-Added Mini Apple Pies

5802580.jpg

These delectable single-serving tarts are gluten-free and sweetened with dates instead of refined added sugars. Top with a little unsweetened whipped cream to take this special--yet healthy--dessert to the next level.

04 of 10

Apple Crumble with Oats

Apple Crumble with Oats

Leaving the skins on the apples provides fiber and vitamins, so this diabetic-friendly dessert is not only good tasting but also good for you.

05 of 10

All-American Apple Pies

7860762.jpg

Little apple pies are baked in hollowed out shells of apples, topped with a pie crust lattice, and baked until golden brown and filling is bubbly.

06 of 10

Apple-Date Cake

5628435.jpg

Stir up a quick cake featuring dates, pecans, and apples for a sweet treat.

07 of 10

Apple Puffed Oven Pancake

7860942.jpg

Apple pie spice is a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves or ginger. If you don't have any on hand, you can substitute cinnamon and a dash of cloves in the recipe.

08 of 10

Apple Pie Energy Balls

Apple Pie Energy Balls
Andrea Mathis

These no-bake Apple Pie Energy Balls come together easily and will give your body the energy it needs to power through the afternoon.

09 of 10

Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter

3759286.jpg

With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.

10 of 10

Dried Apples

3758398.jpg

This healthy oven-dried apple recipe is perfect if you want to make dried apples at home and don't have a dehydrator. Great for lunchboxes or as a snack, homemade dried apples are easy to make in the oven and are high in fiber and nutrients. To retain the fiber from the peels and to save time, we skip the step of peeling the apples first. We also skip coring--the star-shaped core makes a pretty shape in the center of each dried apple. For crispy apple chips, bake the apples about 1 hour more.

