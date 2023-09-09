12 Heart-Healthy 20-Minute Dinners for Weight Loss

These flavorful dinner recipes help you stay on track with your goals while supporting your heart health. Each serving has no more than 575 calories and at least 6 grams of fiber to keep the meal refreshing but satisfying. Plus, these meals are made with low amounts of saturated fat and sodium to align with a heart-healthy eating pattern . You can enjoy easy, flavorful and nutritious recipes like our Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos and Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing in just 20 minutes or less.

01 of 12 Chickpea & Quinoa Grain Bowl View Recipe It seems grain bowls have as many variations as there are stars in the sky, and there is no wrong way to build one! But we prefer to keep things classic and simple with hummus, quinoa, avocado and loads of veggies!

02 of 12 Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos View Recipe In this mahi-mahi fish taco recipe, chili-coated fish gets a lovely crust from the hot pan. The creaminess of the avocado sauce complements the crisp crunch of the jicama, and it's all pulled together in 20 minutes.

03 of 12 Mixed Greens with Lentils & Sliced Apple View Recipe This salad with lentils, feta and apple is a satisfying vegetarian entree to whip together for lunch. To save time, swap in drained canned lentils--just make sure to look for low-sodium and give them a rinse before adding them to the salad.

04 of 12 Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing View Recipe Hearty yet simple to prepare, this stuffed sweet potato with black beans, kale and hummus dressing is a fantastic 5-ingredient lunch for one!

05 of 12 Avocado Tuna Spinach Salad View Recipe Greg DuPree Avocado adds creaminess while sunflower seeds provide texture and crunch in this easy tuna-spinach salad.

06 of 12 Speedy Scallion-Ginger Salmon Cakes View Recipe Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn These speedy scallion-ginger salmon cakes are perfect for busy weeknights. Salmon is flavored with refreshing ginger and scallions, while water chestnuts add a crisp bite. The sesame-ginger sauce is creamy and cooling. You can cook salmon fillets for these easy salmon cakes or use canned salmon to keep it simple.

07 of 12 Edamame & Veggie Rice Bowl View Recipe The ingredients in this vegan grain bowl recipe can be prepped ahead for an easy lunch to pack for work. The tangy citrus dressing is a refreshing flavor with the sweet caramel of the roasted sheet-pan veggies.

08 of 12 Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup View Recipe Jazz up a can of black bean soup with your favorite nacho toppings, such as cheese, avocado and fresh tomatoes. A bit of smoked paprika adds a bold flavor kick, but you can swap in any warm spices you prefer, such as cumin or chili powder. Look for a soup that contains no more than 450 mg sodium per serving.

09 of 12 Chopped Salad with Chicken & Creamy Chipotle Dressing View Recipe Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Melissa Gray / Kay Clarke This chopped salad with chicken is smoky and zesty thanks to the creamy chipotle dressing. Cilantro adds a pop of freshness to each bite.

10 of 12 Tex-Mex Pasta Salad View Recipe A light and creamy green-salsa dressing highlights this easy pasta salad with Southwestern flavors.

11 of 12 Spinach & Dill Pasta Salad View Recipe Edamame gives this veggie-packed vegan pasta salad a bit of feel-full protein. Serve topped with extra freshly ground pepper, if desired.