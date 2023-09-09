12 Heart-Healthy 20-Minute Dinners for Weight Loss

Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

Published on September 9, 2023
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

a photo of the Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

These flavorful dinner recipes help you stay on track with your goals while supporting your heart health. Each serving has no more than 575 calories and at least 6 grams of fiber to keep the meal refreshing but satisfying. Plus, these meals are made with low amounts of saturated fat and sodium to align with a heart-healthy eating pattern. You can enjoy easy, flavorful and nutritious recipes like our Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos and Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing in just 20 minutes or less.

01 of 12

Chickpea & Quinoa Grain Bowl

4548023.jpg

It seems grain bowls have as many variations as there are stars in the sky, and there is no wrong way to build one! But we prefer to keep things classic and simple with hummus, quinoa, avocado and loads of veggies!

02 of 12

Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos

7850383.jpg

In this mahi-mahi fish taco recipe, chili-coated fish gets a lovely crust from the hot pan. The creaminess of the avocado sauce complements the crisp crunch of the jicama, and it's all pulled together in 20 minutes.

03 of 12

Mixed Greens with Lentils & Sliced Apple

4548014.jpg

This salad with lentils, feta and apple is a satisfying vegetarian entree to whip together for lunch. To save time, swap in drained canned lentils--just make sure to look for low-sodium and give them a rinse before adding them to the salad.

04 of 12

Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Hearty yet simple to prepare, this stuffed sweet potato with black beans, kale and hummus dressing is a fantastic 5-ingredient lunch for one!

05 of 12

Avocado Tuna Spinach Salad

Avocado Tuna Spinach Salad
Greg DuPree

Avocado adds creaminess while sunflower seeds provide texture and crunch in this easy tuna-spinach salad.

06 of 12

Speedy Scallion-Ginger Salmon Cakes

Speedy Scallion Ginger Salmon Cakes
Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn

These speedy scallion-ginger salmon cakes are perfect for busy weeknights. Salmon is flavored with refreshing ginger and scallions, while water chestnuts add a crisp bite. The sesame-ginger sauce is creamy and cooling. You can cook salmon fillets for these easy salmon cakes or use canned salmon to keep it simple.

07 of 12

Edamame & Veggie Rice Bowl

4727227.jpg

The ingredients in this vegan grain bowl recipe can be prepped ahead for an easy lunch to pack for work. The tangy citrus dressing is a refreshing flavor with the sweet caramel of the roasted sheet-pan veggies.

08 of 12

Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup

Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup

Jazz up a can of black bean soup with your favorite nacho toppings, such as cheese, avocado and fresh tomatoes. A bit of smoked paprika adds a bold flavor kick, but you can swap in any warm spices you prefer, such as cumin or chili powder. Look for a soup that contains no more than 450 mg sodium per serving.

09 of 12

Chopped Salad with Chicken & Creamy Chipotle Dressing

Chopped Salad with Chicken & Creamy Chipotle Dressing
Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Melissa Gray / Kay Clarke

This chopped salad with chicken is smoky and zesty thanks to the creamy chipotle dressing. Cilantro adds a pop of freshness to each bite.

10 of 12

Tex-Mex Pasta Salad

6599305.jpg

A light and creamy green-salsa dressing highlights this easy pasta salad with Southwestern flavors.

11 of 12

Spinach & Dill Pasta Salad

7861176.jpg

Edamame gives this veggie-packed vegan pasta salad a bit of feel-full protein. Serve topped with extra freshly ground pepper, if desired.

12 of 12

Italian Penne with Tuna

Italian Penne with Tuna

Need a quick pasta dish that's flavorful and colorful? This penne pasta dinner-for-two combines leeks, baby spinach, tuna and sun-dried tomatoes--and it's ready in just 20 minutes!

