Our 20 Best New High-Fiber Recipes

Eating enough fiber can be very beneficial for your health : It can help your body maintain strong bones, regulate bowel movements and support a healthy gut microbiome. That's why we've rounded up some of this year's most popular high-fiber recipes published by EatingWell . From energizing breakfasts to satisfying dinners and much more, you're sure to find a dish here that you'll love and that also meets our high-fiber nutrition parameters . Delicious recipes like our Lemon-Blueberry Overnight Oats Recipe and Roasted Garlic-Butter Cabbage Wedges will leave you feeling full and satisfied without sparing flavor.

01 of 20 Lemon-Blueberry Overnight Oats View Recipe Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman These lemon-blueberry overnight oats are layered with creamy oats and a sweet blueberry syrup, with a garnish of fresh blueberries and lemon zest to bring the flavors together. Frozen blueberries work well too, but to get the right texture for the syrup you will need to use 2¼ cups frozen blueberries, 3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons maple syrup and 1½ tablespoons lemon juice.

02 of 20 Cucumber Salad Sandwich View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Who said you couldn't put a salad on a sandwich? Flavor this creamy cucumber filling with your favorite fresh herbs, tangy feta cheese and lemon. Salting the cucumber then patting it dry removes some of the moisture from the cucumber so the filling doesn't make the bread too soggy. If you like crispy bread, toast it first for extra crunch.

03 of 20 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Smoothie View Recipe Jordan Provost This mango green smoothie gets bright tart flavor from frozen passion fruit, and inflammation-fighting benefits from fresh kale. Dates add natural sweetness without added sugar. While cilantro may not be a typical smoothie ingredient, we love the herbal notes it adds to this smoothie. Feel free to leave it out if that's not your thing—it's just as delicious without.

04 of 20 Tres Leches-Inspired Overnight Oats View Recipe Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Tres leches, which is Spanish for "three milks," gets its name from the three types of milk that are used to soak the classic cake: whole milk, evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk. Here, we use those milks to hydrate oats, creating a creamy, satisfying breakfast. A sprinkle of cinnamon adds a nice touch of spice, while sliced strawberries provide a pop of color. Tres leches cake is usually topped with whipped cream—if you want to re-create that creaminess, try topping these oats with some plain yogurt for a breakfast-friendly twist.

05 of 20 Slow-Cooker Chicken & Brown Rice with Roasted Corn & Black Beans View Recipe Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee Prop Stylist: Christine Keely With plenty of spice from ground cumin, cayenne and paprika and the bit of char that frozen roasted sweet corn brings to the dish, you won't miss the browning step in this easy load-and-go recipe. If frozen roasted corn isn't available, substitute regular.

06 of 20 The Ultimate Healthy Breakfast Smoothie View Recipe Rachel Johnson This healthy breakfast smoothie recipe is packed with protein, fiber, unsaturated fats and essential vitamins and minerals. Follow our simple formula, memorize the ingredient amounts, then customize to your liking. Even better, our supercharged breakfast smoothie tastes great and keeps you full until lunchtime. We keep a running stock of frozen bananas to give our smoothies a thicker consistency, but a handful of ice achieves a similar effect.

07 of 20 Oatmeal Banana Bread View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster This oatmeal banana bread features old-fashioned oats, which provide texture. This banana bread is subtly sweet and well balanced, making it perfect for tea time, breakfast time and anything in between.

08 of 20 Roasted Garlic-Butter Cabbage Wedges View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Garlic butter seeps into the folds of tender-crisp green cabbage wedges for a savory side that pairs well with everything from seafood to steak. Drizzle on an extra splash of vinegar after roasting if you prefer a little more tang.

09 of 20 Apple Pie-Inspired Overnight Oats View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Skyler Myers, Prop Stylist: Gabriel Greco There's no better way to usher in fall than apple pie-inspired overnight oats in the morning. Prep and store this easy breakfast ahead of time to have on hand for busy work and school mornings. You can substitute any nondairy milk for the reduced-fat milk, or try kefir if you want your oats extra tangy.

10 of 20 High-Protein Lemon-Blueberry Muffins View Recipe Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle, Food Stylist: Julia Levy These lemon-blueberry muffins are so good, you'll think they came straight from a bakery. A sprinkle of sugar creates a nice crunch on the outside, while strained yogurt ensures the muffins stay moist on the inside. The yogurt also provides a boost of satisfying protein, making these muffins perfect for breakfast or snack time. If using frozen blueberries, there's no need to thaw them beforehand. They will add a purple hue to the batter, but it won't affect the delicious end result.

11 of 20 Bang Bang Cauliflower View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Annie Probst, Prop Stylist: Gabe Greco A quick sauce made from mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce and Sriracha adds plenty of flavor to this easy cauliflower side dish. The sauce has a balance of spicy, sweet and sour notes and clings well to the cauliflower.

12 of 20 Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds (Meal-Prep Friendly) View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle This easy overnight oats with chia seeds recipe is naturally sweetened with peaches, but any chopped fresh or frozen fruit works well here. Chia seeds thicken the mixture as it sits, and they offer a healthy dose of fiber and omega-3 fats. Store these oats in individual airtight containers (like a mason jar) for an easy breakfast on the go.

13 of 20 Garlic-Butter Cauliflower Bites View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle These garlic-butter cauliflower bites are inspired by the crowd-pleasing flavors of classic garlic knots. Here we ditch the bread in favor of cauliflower and use a combo of butter and extra-virgin olive oil for roasting that helps keep saturated fat in check. The combination of garlic and Parmesan cheese delivers on the classic savory flavor. Serve this easy side with roasted chicken or pork or enjoy as an appetizer with a side of marinara for dipping.

14 of 20 Burrata Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes & Spinach View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle This luscious weeknight pasta dish features burrata cheese—a soft cow's-milk cheese that looks similar to fresh mozzarella but features a creamy center that melts beautifully. You can substitute chopped fresh summer-ripe tomatoes for the cherry tomatoes. If they are plump and juicy they will moisten and flavor the pasta well so you can hold back on adding the full amount of pasta water. Serve with crusty garlic bread and a green salad on the side.

15 of 20 Overnight Steel-Cut Oats View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn These overnight steel-cut oats are the ultimate make-ahead breakfast. Make a batch for the whole family, or store the extra servings in the fridge to eat throughout the week. We love these creamy steel-cut oats topped with honey, bananas and raspberries, but any sweetener, chopped fruit or nut topping will work well.

16 of 20 Slow-Cooker Stuffed Cabbage Rolls View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Lauren McAnelly Using the slow cooker allows the flavors in these cabbage rolls to develop and meld together beautifully. The filling features ground beef and brown rice, so you'll feel full and satisfied. If you're looking for a sweeter sauce, you can add the optional sugar, but we think it works just as well without it.

17 of 20 Cranberry-Walnut Chickpea Salad View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Lauren McAnelly We swap chickpeas in for chicken to create a satisfying vegetarian main that's perfect for lunch. Cranberries add a sweet-tart flavor, while toasted walnuts and celery provide crunch. Serve over leafy greens or use as a sandwich filling.

18 of 20 Our Kale & Chickpea Grain Bowls Are Packed with Fiber and Protein View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster This veggie-heavy bowl is loaded with crunch and color, thanks to crispy carrots and chickpeas, fresh kale and a vibrant avocado dressing. It also delivers more than 50% of your daily dose of fiber, key for weight loss, energy and healthy digestion. Bulgur, also called cracked wheat, is a quick-cooking whole grain. These bowls would be excellent make-ahead lunches. Pack the avocado mixture separately, adding a little water to thin it as needed.

19 of 20 Anti-Inflammatory Beet Smoothie View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster This vibrant beet smoothie combines sweet and earthy beets with berries, banana and orange juice for a well-balanced flavor. Look for packaged cooked beets where the prepared fruits and vegetables are sold. Beets are high in belatins, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients add even more anti-inflammatory power, like the anthocyanins in blueberries and the gingerol found in ginger.