19 Three-Step Casseroles You'll Want to Make for Dinner

Published on September 9, 2023
a recipe photo of the Creamy Spinach-&-Feta Chicken Casserole
Photo: Sara Haas

Casseroles are already convenient meals, but these recipes make them even easier. In only three steps or less, you can have a meal packed with lean protein and lots of veggies on the dinner table with little to no stress. Meals like our Stuffed Pepper Casserole and Creamy Spinach & Feta Chicken Casserole are what simple, but flavorful, dinner dreams are made of.

Stuffed Pepper Casserole

a recipe photo of the Stuffed Pepper Casserole
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

You won't be stuffing any peppers for this stuffed pepper casserole, but you will be enjoying the sweet and smoky combination of flavors coming from bell peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes, smoked paprika and ground beef. You can use precooked rice from the package or leftover brown rice if you have it. If using leftover rice, you will need about 1 1/2 cups.

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole
Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies.

Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole

Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole
Jason Donnelly

Ground beef and cauliflower combine to create a hearty weeknight casserole that both kids and adults will love. Serve with tortilla chips and sour cream.

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Pinto Bean Enchilada Casserole

a recipe photo of the Slow-Cooker Chicken & Pinto Bean Enchilada Casserole served on a plate
Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

This slow-cooker meal is comfort food at its best: the layers of tortillas, cheese and sauce meld together into a cozy casserole inspired by the flavors in enchiladas. The top tortilla layer gets beautifully crispy in the slow cooker. We use pinto beans, but you could easily swap in black beans.

Skillet Caprese Chicken Casserole for Two

Skillet Caprese Chicken Casserole for Two
Brie Passano

All the flavors of a caprese salad—mozzarella, tomatoes and basil—are featured in this one-skillet dinner. The addition of chicken and pasta adds depth and heartiness to this tasty meal. This recipe was adapted from our popular Skillet Caprese Chicken Casserole to serve two instead of six.

One-Pot Cheesy Pasta Bake

One-Pot Cheesy Pasta Bake
Jennifer Causey; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

This easy skillet pasta bake is a surefire family hit. Pasta and meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese will make everyone at the table happy, and the all-in-one-pot technique will have the cook smiling pretty. Cooking the pasta in the meat sauce not only lessens the amount of dishes you have to do and the time it takes to get dinner done, but the starches in the pasta thicken the sauce—without you having to do a single extra thing.

Creamy Spinach-&-Feta Chicken Casserole

a recipe photo of the Creamy Spinach-&-Feta Chicken Casserole
Sara Haas

Inspired by the flavors of spanakopita, here we put a spin on spinach pie and turn it into a casserole. Adding chicken provides protein, while plenty of garlic and onions add flavor. This recipe calls for 8 sheets of phyllo dough, so there's no need to cover them to keep them moist when assembling. If your sheets are larger than your dish, cut them or fold them in half so they fit.

Green Chile Rotisserie Chicken Casserole

recipe photo of Green Chile Rotisserie Chicken Casserole
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

This green chile rotisserie chicken casserole features tender rotisserie chicken with lots of tender vegetables. The corn adds a nice pop of sweetness, while the rice helps absorb some of the flavors. A crunchy topping of crushed tortilla chips finishes off this comforting, Southwestern-inspired casserole.

Chicken Fajita Casserole

a recipe photo of the Chicken Fajita Casserole
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

This chicken fajita casserole combines classic fajita veggies and chicken thighs with corn tortillas and spices in one skillet for an easy dinner. Chicken thighs are tender and flavorful, but chicken breast or leftover chicken will work well too. Serve this easy casserole topped with your favorite fixings, like sour cream, avocado, salsa and/or chopped tomato.

Cheesy Meatball Casserole

cheesy meatball casserole
Jen Causey

This cheesy meatball casserole is a family favorite, with basil adding flavor to the meatballs and grated onion adding moisture. Melted mozzarella cheese tames the spice, but feel free to cut back or eliminate the crushed red pepper if you prefer a milder dish.

Salmon Noodle Casserole

a recipe photo of the Salmon Noodle Casserole
Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Charlie Worthington

This salmon noodle casserole is filled with creamy pasta, chunks of salmon and plenty of vegetables for a well-rounded meal. Dijon mustard flavors the dish, complementing the salmon and asparagus.

Chicken Casserole with Pineapple, Peppers & Rice

Chicken Casserole with Pineapple, Peppers & Rice
Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Sammy Mila

Precooked brown rice adds a boost of protein and fiber to this healthy casserole—versions of which are sometimes called "Hawaiian Chicken"—while also saving prep time. Pineapple and red bell pepper provide color throughout the dish and lend a sweet flavor to counterbalance the fresh ginger and soy sauce.

Nacho Cauliflower Casserole

a recipe photo of the Nacho Cauliflower Casserole served in a dish
Photographer: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

This cauliflower casserole is inspired by nachos and stuffed with tender roasted cauliflower, sweet red pepper and brown rice. Salsa helps bind the ingredients together, along with melted cheese. Crushed tortilla chips on top add crunch. Serve with the suggested garnishes, or add your own favorite toppings to complete the dish.

Spinach & Mushroom Tortellini Bake

Spinach & Mushroom Tortellini Bake

This cheesy tortellini bake is a dish the whole family will love--it's filled with sweet-tasting marinara, mushrooms and spinach and topped with melted cheese. Complete the meal, plus get in another vegetable serving, by adding a side of broccoli or a small green salad.

Mom's Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

Mom's Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
Brian Woodcock; Styling: Cindy Barr

This lightened-up creamy chicken casserole is packed with veggies. The sauce at the heart of this family-friendly casserole uses fat-free milk with a combination of fat-free Greek-style yogurt and a little mayonnaise to give it body.

Philly Chicken Cheesesteak Casserole

Philly Chicken Cheesesteak Casserole
Diana Chistruga

This Philly chicken cheesesteak casserole tastes just like the classic sandwich version but in casserole form. We swapped out the beef for ground chicken and added pasta to bring this quick one-skillet dinner together.

French Onion Dip Chicken & Rice Casserole

French Onion Dip Chicken & Rice Casserole
Greg Dupree

This creamy French onion dip chicken and rice casserole topped with crispy potato chips is perfect for game day or whenever you want a comforting meal the whole family will love.

Sloppy Joe Casserole

7459011.jpg

Like sloppy Joes? Then you'll love this sloppy Joe casserole recipe. This kid-friendly dinner has the classic sloppy Joe flavors kids love, while parents will like all the veggies that are packed in to make it a healthy meal.

Creamy Rotisserie-Chicken Noodle Casserole

Creamy Rotisserie-Chicken Noodle Casserole
Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly, Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis

This creamy chicken noodle casserole recipe is inspired by our popular Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken by Karen Rankin. We use store-bought rotisserie chicken to cut down on cooking time. This casserole is cozy and delicious.

