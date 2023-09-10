28 Sweet Potato Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

Sweet potatoes might just be one of the tastiest among the colorful fruits and veggies of fall. From its nutritious skin to its versatile flavor, the popular root vegetable is perfect for the sweet and savory dinners, desserts and more that you'll find in this collection. Plus, these recipes have each been rated with four and five stars by EatingWell readers for being delicious. Recipes like our Taco Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie and Maple-Cinnamon Sweet Potato Bread are warm and inviting dishes that are sure to earn a regular spot at your dining table.

01 of 28 Cheesy Sweet Potato & Black Bean Casserole View Recipe Ali Redmond A cozy, cheesy casserole is classic comfort food. We amped up the nutrition by including plenty of nourishing veggies. Black beans provide powerful plant-based protein while the sweet potatoes offer up a healthy dose of vitamin A, an antioxidant important for vision and immunity.

02 of 28 A Slice of Maple-Cinnamon Sweet Potato Bread Is Like a Warm Hug View Recipe Photographer: Robby Lozano, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf This comforting sweet potato bread is perfect with a cup of coffee or tea for breakfast or served with a dollop of maple ice cream or sweetened whipped cream for a light dessert. Be sure not to overcook the sweet potato in the microwave—a dry sweet potato will make the bread less moist.

03 of 28 Taco Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie View Recipe Revamp traditional shepherd's pie with this Tex-Mex take on the classic comfort food with taco seasoning, black beans and a little jalapeño. The flavor- and veggie-packed filling gets topped with cilantro-lime sweet potatoes for a satisfying and healthy dinner recipe.

04 of 28 Sweet Potato Dump Cake View Recipe Photographer: Robby Lozano, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf This lightly sweetened sweet potato dump cake with a crumble topping is similar to a sweet potato casserole but with a firm, cake-like texture. If you can't find a spice cake mix, you can use a vanilla cake mix and add cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, ginger and cloves.

05 of 28 Purple Sweet Potato Pie View Recipe This purple version of classic sweet potato pie has a shot of brandy, which adds another layer of seasonal flavor. Serve with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream.

06 of 28 25-Minute Sweet Potato & Bean Enchiladas View Recipe Antonis Achilleos These quick sweet potato and bean enchiladas are diabetes-friendly thanks to egg wraps that are lower in carbs than traditional tortillas. The vegetarian filling is both sweet and savory, while the topping adds texture and freshness.

07 of 28 Sweet Potato Hash Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms View Recipe Diced sweet potato, bell peppers and apples make a vegan stuffing inspired by the flavors of sausage. To add that savory flavor, we use poultry seasoning (don't worry, there's no actual poultry in it!). Piled into portobello mushroom caps, it creates a beautiful and filling plant-based main dish—perfect for the holidays.

08 of 28 Sweet Potato-Black Bean Tacos View Recipe Will Dickey Tender, smoky sweet potato is the star of these vegetarian tacos. A mashed black bean spread with onion holds everything in place. Serve with your favorite taco toppings.

09 of 28 Old-Fashioned Sweet Potato Casserole View Recipe Thanksgiving isn't complete without a homemade sweet potato casserole. We like to sprinkle chopped pecans on top along with the marshmallows for a bit of texture.

10 of 28 No-Sugar-Added Sweet Potato Casserole View Recipe Instead of loading up this comfort food side with tons of brown sugar and marshmallows, we have turned to sweet spices, vanilla and inherently sweet dried fruit to enhance the natural sweetness of the sweet potatoes. A topping of pecans and pepitas replaces traditional marshmallow topping to keep it healthy and add texture and color for a beautiful casserole.

11 of 28 Sweet Potato Pommes Anna (Layered Potato Casserole) View Recipe This multicolored galette is a fun twist on the classic dish made with white potatoes. Don't worry if you only have one type of sweet potato, the result will still be beautiful. The bottom bakes to a potato-chip crisp with a caramelly sweetness, while the interior becomes melt-in-your-mouth rich.

12 of 28 Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole View Recipe This version of the holiday staple uses a little bourbon to boost the flavor of the sweet potatoes, but you can also use orange juice. Baking the potatoes in their skins allows their natural sugars to caramelize for enhanced sweetness.

13 of 28 Roasted Sweet Potato Breakfast Sandwich View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly, Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis This hearty breakfast sandwich will keep you energized and satisfied until lunch, no problem. The roasted sweet potatoes become creamy on the inside, while the whole-grain English muffins are a great crisp contrast. Plus, there's protein from fried eggs, making this sandwich as colorful as it is delicious.

14 of 28 Sweet Potato Curry View Recipe Fred Hardy The tomato rounds out the curry paste and adds body to this vegan sweet potato curry. A touch of garam masala at the end adds warm flavors.

15 of 28 Sweet Potato Bread Pudding with Pecan Praline Sauce View Recipe The dessert menu at Brigtsen's restaurant in New Orleans offers "Bread Pudding du Jour," which changes with the seasons. This sweet potato version plays well during the holidays.

16 of 28 Sweet Potato Soufflé View Recipe This creamy sweet potato soufflé is complemented with a crunchy pecan-oat topping for a truly scrumptious side dish. The filling can be made up to five days ahead, so you just have to top it and bake it when it's time. Whip up this healthy sweet potato soufflé recipe for Thanksgiving or any other special occasion.

17 of 28 Sweet Potato Biscuits View Recipe Photographer: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Karen Rankin These sweet potato biscuits have a tender crumb with a crispy bottom from being baked in a cast-iron pan. Freezing the dough before baking helps maintain the biscuits' shape and keeps the butter intact to give the biscuits more lift and a light texture. The sweet honey butter complements the biscuits' savory flavor.

18 of 28 Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup View Recipe In this flavorful soup recipe, sweet potatoes simmer in a quick coconut curry, resulting in a creamy, thick broth punctuated by notes of garlic and ginger. We love peanuts for their inexpensive price and versatile flavor. They're also a great source of protein--1 ounce has 7 grams.

19 of 28 Turkey & Sweet Potato Chili View Recipe This healthy turkey chili has a nice balance of flavors thanks to sweet potatoes and smoky chipotle chiles. We like to garnish it with creamy avocado, but melted cheese, chopped scallion and a dollop of sour cream will work well too.

20 of 28 Sweet Potato Quesadillas View Recipe Ali Redmond These simple yet satisfying quesadillas are layered with mashed sweet potatoes, red onion and serrano pepper. Pepper Jack cheese adds mild heat, while cumin and oregano provide earthy balance. Serve topped with plain strained yogurt and lime wedges, if desired.

21 of 28 Sweet Potato-Black Bean Burgers View Recipe These vegan sweet potato-black bean burgers spiced with curry powder are easy to make. Blending the mixture with your hands gives you a soft, uniform texture then the outside gets crispy by cooking in a cast-iron pan. To make this recipe gluten-free too, use gluten-free oats and serve the patty in a lettuce wrap, omitting the bun.

22 of 28 Spinach & Feta Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust View Recipe Hector Manuel Sanchez The simple, scalloped shell made from thinly sliced rounds of sweet potatoes make this version of a popular brunch (or supper) dish gluten-free. Choose potatoes with comparable diameters to create uniform slices for the easy-to-make crust. A mandoline makes slicing quick and precise, but a sharp chef's knife will work too. You can also slice the potatoes in the food processor by using the slicing blade.

23 of 28 I Swear By This One Ingredient to Make the Best Sweet Potato Casserole View Recipe Jillian Atkinson In this installment of Diaspora Dining, Jessica B. Harris' series on foods of the African diaspora, the author and historian offers her version of sweet potato casserole. It's a dish she only came to enjoy as an adult, omitting the marshmallows and adding some nutty flavor without adding nuts.

24 of 28 Coconut-Curry Cod Stew with Sweet Potato & Rice View Recipe This hearty coconut curry is warm and comforting, thanks to tender sweet potatoes and a hint of spice. This easy curry recipe can be on the table in less than an hour.

25 of 28 Sweet Potato Pad Thai View Recipe Sweet potato "noodles" (spiralized sweet potatoes) are a nutritious, gluten-free alternative to starchy rice or wheat noodles. Look for them in the produce department of your supermarket. If you have a spiralizer, you can certainly make your own "swoodles" (start with 2 medium sweet potatoes).

26 of 28 Sweet Potato, Broccoli & Wild Rice Hash View Recipe Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat Cooking this hash in cast iron ensures you'll get crusty bits, but any nonstick skillet will work fine. Serve with your favorite hot sauce.

27 of 28 Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Fries View Recipe Air-fried sweet potato fries are crispy, tender and delicately sweet. They're also made with less fat than traditional fries, so they're a healthier option when you're craving crunchy spuds. If the cinnamon-pepper spice is too intense, try thyme, oregano, paprika or garlic instead.