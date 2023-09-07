19 High-Protein Anti-Inflammatory Dinners That Are Ready in 30 Minutes or Less

From stressing your digestive system to lowering your energy levels, the pesky symptoms of chronic inflammation can be difficult to deal with. Luckily, there are plenty of healthy foods out there like fruits, whole grains, legumes and vegetables to work as nourishing, inflammation-fighting machines. We've taken those ingredients and packed them into these satisfying dinners that also have at least 15 grams of protein per serving to help you stay full for longer . Recipes like our Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw and Spinach Salad with Quinoa, Chicken & Fresh Berries are delicious, nutritious and ready to eat in just 30 minutes or less.

01 of 19 30-Minute Roasted Salmon Tacos with Corn & Pepper Salsa View Recipe Sara Haas A honey-and-chipotle glaze gives this roasted salmon a sweet and spicy kick. If you have time, consider grilling or broiling the corn for a few minutes for additional flavor. Short on time? Thawed frozen corn can be used in place of fresh.

02 of 19 Cucumber Salad Sandwich View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Who said you couldn't put a salad on a sandwich? Flavor this creamy cucumber filling with your favorite fresh herbs, tangy feta cheese and lemon. Salting the cucumber then patting it dry removes some of the moisture from the cucumber so the filling doesn't make the bread too soggy. If you like crispy bread, toast it first for extra crunch.

03 of 19 Herby Fish with Wilted Greens & Mushrooms View Recipe This healthy fish recipe makes a tasty and easy weeknight meal. Serve with wild rice or roasted potatoes.

04 of 19 Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Fresh salsa verde, green cabbage and avocado all contribute to the vibrant green color of this light and bright fish taco bowl. We love the mild flavor and firm, meaty texture of halibut but any firm white fish like mahi mahi or tilapia will work well in its place. We garnish this flavorful taco bowl with cilantro, but if you want to take it a step further, try toppings like sprouts or watermelon radishes for even more bright green color.

05 of 19 Green Goddess Ricotta Pasta View Recipe Photographer: Sara Baurley, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle We take the flavors of green goddess dressing—lemon, anchovy and herbs—and use them as the base for a colorful, bright pasta sauce. We like a mix of basil, chives, parsley and tarragon, but you can mix herbs depending on what you have on hand. Adding ricotta to the sauce creates a luscious, velvety texture, while the acidity from the lemon juice balances out the creaminess. We use shells, which hold the pools of sauce well, but you could easily swap in another noodle if you prefer. To amp up the veggies even more, try adding asparagus or peas to the dish.

06 of 19 These Tilapia Fish Tacos Will Transport You to the Beach View Recipe Photographer: Robby Lozano, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf These refreshing and quick tilapia fish tacos are tender and packed with a flavor that will take you straight to the coast. Corn or flour tortillas work well here. We love the mild flavor of tilapia, but any white, flaky fish like cod or haddock will work well in its place.

07 of 19 Super Green Pasta View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Pack in your veggies with this quick and easy green pasta. Plenty of kale and spinach transform into a vibrant green sauce once cooked and blended with basil, pine nuts and Parmesan cheese for a pesto-like flavor. Enjoy this easy vegetarian pasta as is, or add grilled chicken or white beans for a boost of protein.

08 of 19 This Anti-Inflammatory Chicken & Beet Salad Is Ready in 15 Minutes View Recipe PHOTOGRAPHER: JEN CAUSEY, FOOD STYLIST: MELISSA GRAY, PROP STYLIST: SHELL ROYSTER Tart cherry juice concentrate adds flavor and helps fight inflammation when teamed up with other anti-inflammatory foods like beets and walnuts in this quick salad. Buying packaged cooked beets cuts down on time (and mess!). Look for them in the produce section where other prepared vegetables are sold.

09 of 19 This 5-Ingredient Creamy Green Pea Pesto Pasta Packs in 15 Grams of Protein View Recipe PHOTOGRAPHER: JEN CAUSEY, FOOD STYLIST: MELISSA GRAY, PROP STYLIST: SHELL ROYSTER Mint and peas are a natural pairing in this creamy pasta dish. It works well as a vegetarian main dish or can be divided into smaller portions as a side dish. If you have pine nuts on hand, sprinkle them over the top for a little crunch. If you like your pesto to be totally smooth, process it a little longer, scraping down the sides of the bowl as you go. Parmesan cheese grated fresh with a microplane grater will give you the best results.

10 of 19 Spinach Salad with Quinoa, Chicken & Fresh Berries View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickeyt, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless If you're packing this grain bowl for work, combine the dressing ingredients in a small container. When you're ready to eat, shake the dressing well, add it to the salad and toss. If you don't have time to make a homemade dressing, use 3 tablespoons of store-bought olive oil vinaigrette. Keep prep time short by using rotisserie chicken (or leftover chicken) and a pouch of microwavable quinoa.

11 of 19 Lemon-Caper Black Cod with Broccoli & Potatoes View Recipe In this healthy black cod recipe, cooking the fillets skin-side down makes it easy to keep them intact when you flip them. Be sure to pat the fish dry before cooking—it's the key to getting the skin crispy. The black cod is served alongside roasted broccoli and potatoes for a satisfying, 30-minute dinner.

12 of 19 This 15-Minute Arugula & Cucumber Salad with Tuna Is a Light & Simple Dinner Idea View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Spicy baby arugula pairs with crisp Persian cucumbers and celery in this refreshing salad. Italian Castelvetrano olives offer a mild, buttery flavor that doesn't compete with the flavor of the tuna. If you want more punch from your olives, Niçoise olives or Kalamata olives work well too.

13 of 19 Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette View Recipe Jacob Fox This grilled salmon recipe paired with grilled vegetables and a charred lemon-garlic vinaigrette captures the flavor of summer with smoky flavor from the grill. Asparagus and zucchini are quick and easy to grill and pair nicely with the salmon.

14 of 19 This 15-Minute Chicken & Cabbage Salad Is a No-Cook Dinner Winner View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Best known as a Vietnamese dipping sauce, nước chấm typically combines sugar, lime juice and fish sauce, striking the perfect balance between sweet, sour and salty. Here it ties together crunchy vegetables, tons of fresh herbs and cooked chicken breast for a refreshing chicken salad. Serve combined with glass noodles or inside a lettuce leaf. For a slightly different take, swap out the cooked chicken for thin slices of grilled steak.

15 of 19 Chicken Caesar Salad Wraps View Recipe Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle These chicken Caesar salad wraps make for a quick, easy lunch or dinner. We like a mix of romaine and kale for texture and color, but you can use one or the other if you prefer. Romaine will not hold well once dressed, so we recommend making this wrap up to 1 day in advance or the leaves will get soggy. Parmesan crisps act as another crouton-like element—use store-bought crisps or make your own with our Parmesan Crisps recipe.

16 of 19 These Grilled Vegetable & Black Bean Farro Bowls Are on the Table in 25 Minutes View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster These bowls are filled with all the hearty goodness of a black bean and veggie burrito, minus the tortilla. Nutty, chewy farro takes the place of rice, and the veggies are grilled with a zesty lime vinaigrette. The bowls are delicious at room temperature, but you can also heat the beans with a splash of vegetable broth and reheat the vegetables in a small skillet.

17 of 19 Seared Sesame-Tuna Bowls View Recipe This tuna bowl is quite an easy recipe you'll want to make again and again. Black sesame seeds make this dish look dramatic because they provide contrast against the fish, but if you can't find toasted black sesame seeds, you can use toasted white sesame seeds. The flavor will be the same.

18 of 19 Ginger White Fish & Cabbage View Recipe Use any firm white fish you like in this ginger white fish and cabbage recipe—halibut, cod and sea bass would all work well. Steaming the fish results in tender and moist fillets. The crispy garlic-chile oil adds delicious spice; if you prefer a milder flavor, use red Fresno chile instead of Thai chile.