17 High-Fiber Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Dinners for Fall

Vegetables are the stars of these flavorful slow-cooker recipes. Packed with nutritious fall ingredients like cabbage, sweet potatoes and kale, each of these dishes has at least 6 grams of fiber per serving to help fill you up faster and keep you satisfied longer . Plus, these tasty meals are meat-free, making them perfect for those following a vegetarian eating pattern . With the turn of a knob or press of a button (and a little patience), recipes like our Slow-Cooker Vegetable Minestrone Soup and Slow-Cooker Vegan Butternut Squash Soup with Apple can be comforting dinner options to help you embrace that autumnal coziness.

01 of 17 Slow-Cooker Vegetable Minestrone Soup View Recipe A winter classic, this crock pot version of minestrone is heavy on the vegetables and light on the pasta, keeping carbs in check while providing plenty of flavor.

02 of 17 Slow-Cooker Vegan Chili View Recipe Grab your crock pot for this hearty and easy vegan chili, which is chock-full of great-tasting and good-for-you ingredients, including pinto and black beans, red pepper, tomatoes and butternut squash. Once a little chopping is done, all you have to do is dump the ingredients in the slow cooker, making this colorful veggie chili the perfect weeknight dinner. A garnish of fresh avocado and chopped cilantro is a nice touch.

03 of 17 Slow-Cooker Vegan Butternut Squash Soup with Apple View Recipe You'll never guess this crock pot butternut squash soup recipe is just dump-and-go simple. The boost of flavor from maple syrup, apple-cider vinegar and spices makes all the difference! Serve this light soup as an appetizer for a vegetarian Thanksgiving feast or with a salad and crusty bread for weeknight dinners.

04 of 17 Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Lasagna View Recipe Sure, the slow cooker's great for stews and soups, but it also happens to make a mean lasagna! In this ingenious slow-cooker recipe, all you have to do is chop your veggies, then layer the ingredients (raw) into the crockpot. Serve with: Garlic bread and a green salad.

05 of 17 Vegetarian Pinto Bean Sloppy Joes View Recipe This vegetarian Sloppy Joe recipe uses pinto beans and a heap of veggies tossed in a sweet, tangy sauce for the filling of a tad messy kid-friendly sandwich you can make in your slow cooker.

06 of 17 Slow-Cooker Black Bean-Mushroom Chili View Recipe Black beans, earthy mushrooms and tangy tomatillos combine with a variety of spices and smoky chipotles to create a fantastic full-flavored chili. It can simmer in the slow cooker all day, which makes it perfect for a healthy supper when the end of your day is rushed.

07 of 17 Slow-Cooker Bean, Kale & Barley Soup View Recipe PHOTOGRAPHER: JEN CAUSEY; FOOD STYLIST: AIL RAMEE; PROP STYLIST: CLAIRE SPOLLEN Beans and kale are packed into each bite of this hearty slow-cooker soup. Barley adds a chewiness to provide texture, while dried mushrooms lend an earthiness and depth. Finishing with acidic lemon juice brightens the flavors.

08 of 17 Slow-Cooker Tofu Lo Mein View Recipe Crisp-tender veggies cooked in a sweet Asian sauce and served with noodles and tofu is a refreshingly different slow cooker dinner. Removing the excess moisture from the tofu helps it soak up the sauce, giving the unassuming ingredient full flavor.

09 of 17 Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Chili View Recipe Grab your crock pot for this delicious and easy slow-cooker vegetarian chili with beans, fire-roasted tomatoes, bell peppers and sweet potatoes. The recipe requires just 20 minutes of active time: after a bit of chopping, you just dump the ingredients in the slow cooker and let it do the work. Adding a squeeze of lime juice and a sprinkle of cilantro just before serving brightens up the flavors. Top it with some shredded cheese, if you'd like, or serve it as-is to keep it vegan. Either way, this healthy chili is sure to become a go-to when you want a satisfying and healthy dinner.

10 of 17 Sweet Potato & Barley Chili View Recipe If you're ready for something different, try this hearty slow-cooked chili made with sweet potato, pearled barley, and red beans.

11 of 17 Southwestern Sweet Potato Stew View Recipe This hearty Southwestern-inspired stew may take a while in your slow cooker, but it's so worth it! Full of sweet potatoes, black beans, and hominy, it will satisfy your tastebuds and keep you full for hours.

12 of 17 Slow-Cooker Quinoa Salad with Arugula & Feta View Recipe Chock-full of quinoa, chickpeas and vegetables, this salad is a meal in itself. The roasted red peppers, lemon, olives and feta add texture and flavor to this Mediterranean diet recipe.

13 of 17 Slow-Cooker Dal Makhani View Recipe Using a slow cooker for this dal curry recipe is brilliant—the lentils cook until they're perfectly tender. For the creamiest results, use whole urad dal (versus split), which you can get online or at Indian markets. This particular bean breaks down beautifully, giving the dish its rich, creamy texture. For a stovetop variation, see below. Serve it over rice with Indian-style green chutney and a side of plain yogurt.

14 of 17 Slow-Cooker Kale & White Bean Stew View Recipe Ali Redmond Warm up to a hearty bowl of soup made with winter vegetables and protein-rich white beans. Comforting spices like oregano and thyme build flavor, while Parmesan provides an irresistibly savory finish.

15 of 17 Slow-Cooker Curried Sweet Potato & Cauliflower with Coconut & Cashews View Recipe Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Topped with toothsome coconut chips and roasted cashews, this vegetarian curry is rich and satisfying. A sprinkle of dried fruit serves as a counterpoint to the warm curry spices. Serve with brown rice or naan, if desired.

16 of 17 Slow-Cooker Cabbage Soup with Sherry View Recipe Victor Protasio Sherry adds sweetness and flavor to this slow-cooker vegetarian cabbage soup. It's balanced nicely by the crushed red pepper, fire-roasted tomatoes and a pop of acidity from the sherry vinegar. Potatoes give the soup heft and substance. Serve with crusty bread.