24 Easy Recipes You Have to Make Before Summer Ends

Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

Published on September 6, 2023
Cucumber Sandwich
Photo: Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn

Even as autumn colors begin to show, you can still get a taste of summer with these delicious recipes. This collection of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks utilizes summer's finest ingredients like cucumber, tomato and zucchini to help you take advantage of the season's end. Plus, these dishes are highly-rated at four- and five-stars by EatingWell readers, so you can be sure they're worth making. Recipes like our Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata and Cucumber Sandwich are packed with flavor and take 30 minutes or less to make.

01 of 24

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

3759411.jpg

This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

02 of 24

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

4112357.jpg

This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.

03 of 24

The Best Tomato Sandwich to Make All Summer Long

a recipe photo of the Tomato Sandwich
Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Anna Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman

This classic tomato sandwich features a lovely combination of sweet juicy tomatoes and herby cream cheese. You can make a big batch of the cream cheese mixture and have it on hand to spread on bagels or crackers. For a boost of protein, add smoked salmon or sliced turkey or chicken.

04 of 24

Avocado Hummus

4326229.jpg

This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier—just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

05 of 24

Baked Peaches

a recipe photo of the Baked Peaches
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

These baked peaches smell like fall in the summer! The cinnamon and sugar glaze gives a caramelized sweetness in every bite. If you want to take this subtly sweet dessert in a more savory direction, skip the ice cream topping and serve the peaches with a sprig of thyme instead, or sprinkle granola over the baked peaches for a texture similar to streusel.

06 of 24

Cucumber Sandwich

Cucumber Sandwich
Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn

This creamy, crunchy cucumber sandwich recipe strikes a lovely balance between decadent and light. The cream cheese-yogurt spread complements the crisp refreshing cucumber while the hearty flavor and texture of the whole-wheat bread holds everything together.

07 of 24

Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage

8412477.jpg

Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes and herbs.

08 of 24

Sheet-Pan Poblano-&-Corn Chicken Fajitas

Sheet-Pan Poblano-&-Corn Chicken Fajitas
Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Christine Kelly, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin

These sheet-pan poblano-and-corn chicken fajitas are seasoned with mild ancho chile powder, paprika and cumin. The chicken and vegetables cook on a sheet pan under the broiler so you can forget working over a hot stove or grill to get dinner on the table fast. Plus, with only one pan, cleanup is a breeze!

09 of 24

Avocado-Egg Toast

5631902.jpg

Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.

10 of 24

Smashed Cucumber Salad with Lemon & Cumin

bowl of Smashed Cucumber Salad with Lemon & Cumin

Don't skip salting the cucumbers in this quick cucumber salad recipe—just 10 minutes pulls out some of their excess moisture, concentrating the flavor and keeping the salad from being watered down. Serve this smashed cucumber salad at a summer cookout alongside burgers and hot dogs.

11 of 24

Watermelon with Mint Gremolata

watermelon with mint gremolata

This flavor-boosting combo of mint and lime, inspired by the traditional Italian herb-and-garlic gremolata recipe, livens up juicy watermelon. Put a platter out at your next cookout and watch it disappear in an instant.

12 of 24

Tuna-Zucchini Pasta

6447992.jpg

The sauce for this pasta recipe comes together quickly in one skillet while your spaghetti noodles cook on the next burner. Zucchini, fragrant basil, fresh tomato, and canned tuna combine to make a sensational topping for the whole-grain spaghetti in this 30-minute meal.

13 of 24

Open-Face Goat Cheese Sandwich with Tomato & Avocado Salad

Open-Face goat cheese sandwich with tomato & avocado salad

This simple lunch comes together in just 10 minutes, making it a great option for busy days.

14 of 24

Tequila Guacamole

6328870.jpg

Margarita lovers will go crazy for this twist on classic guacamole. Spiking your guacamole with tequila adds an extra layer of flavor and blends deliciously with the fresh lime juice and jalapeño. This guacamole is for grown-ups only, but you can omit the tequila if you're serving to kids.

15 of 24

2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

4525973.jpg

Whir up frozen bananas into an "ice cream" without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.

16 of 24

Caprese Skewers

Tomato-Basil Skewers
Photographer / Jen Causey, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

We take all the ingredients of a classic caprese salad and layer them onto skewers for a quick appetizer. These tomato-mozzarella-basil skewers are easy to assemble and perfect for a party.

17 of 24

Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait

a recipe photo of the Strawberry Yogurt Parfait
Alexandra Shytsman

This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a Mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.

18 of 24

Lemony Lentil Salad with Feta

Lemony Lentil Salad
Jason Donnelly

This delicious and healthy lentil salad comes together in just 30 minutes and makes a wonderful hot-weather meal. Serve with whole-wheat pitas, if desired.

19 of 24

3-Ingredient Cucumber Boursin Wrap

a recipe photo of the Cucumber Boursin Wrap
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

An easy lunch is only three ingredients away with this cucumber Boursin wrap. Boursin spreadable cheese is flavorful and functional, as it holds the chopped cucumber in place as you roll up the wrap. You can slice and enjoy this easy sandwich right away, or pack it up for lunch. If you are saving it for later, pat the chopped cucumber with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.

20 of 24

Summer Blueberry Salad With Toasted Pecans & Feta

Summer Blueberry Salad With Toasted Pecans and Feta in a white serving bowl
Elizabeth Laseter

This fresh blueberry salad is perfect for a backyard cookout or poolside party. Pair it with grilled chicken, pork chops, or fish—or serve it up with a smorgasbord of classic summer sides like potato salad and cole slaw. The blueberries are the stars here, so select the best ones you can find. Look for ripe berries that have a dark blue color and a juicy "pop" when eaten. If you can't find fresh berries, you can substitute frozen ones in a pinch. Simply thaw the blueberries under room temperature water, then pat dry with paper towels.

21 of 24

Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast

a recipe photo of the Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

Creamy ricotta cheese keeps fresh, sweet berries in place in this quick and simple breakfast. Good, crusty whole-grain bread will make all the difference here. Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries or a mix of the three all work well.

22 of 24

Brown Rice Shrimp Bowl with Tomatoes & Avocado

Brown Rice Shrimp Bowl with Tomatoes & Avocado

This quick and easy bowl pairs brown rice with cooked shrimp, tossed in a ginger-soy-sesame sauce, to create a flavorful dish in no time. Topping with tomatoes and avocado adds color and nutrients. Use leftover brown rice or pick up a package of pre-cooked brown rice from the grocery store to keep this meal no-cook.

23 of 24

Pineapple Nice Cream

4578869.jpg

All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.

24 of 24

Egg Tartine

Egg Tartine

Bruschetta meets avocado toast in this simple breakfast upgrade.

