22 5-Minute Breakfast Recipes with 5 Ingredients or Less

Even on the busiest of mornings, you can start your day with one of these super easy breakfast options. You only need five ingredients or less to make these recipes (not counting optional ingredients and pantry staples like salt, pepper and oil), and they only take five minutes to prepare! Flavorful dishes like our Quick-Cooking Oats and Coconut Blueberry Smoothie are healthy and delicious breakfasts you can make in no time at all.

01 of 22 Muesli with Raspberries View Recipe Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

02 of 22 Apple & Peanut Butter Toast View Recipe A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.

03 of 22 Quick-Cooking Oats View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Phoebe Hauser Sometimes basic is better. At breakfast, that can certainly be the case. These easy oatmeal recipes teach you the basic methods so you get creamy, tender oats every time. The flavorings and toppings are up to you.

04 of 22 The Last Avocado Toast Recipe You'll Ever Need View Recipe Jamie Vespa MS, RD This is the easiest—and the last—avocado toast recipe you'll ever need to know. Memorize the recipe, then use it as a jumping off point for your favorite avocado toast riffs. Put an egg on it, top it with tuna salad or crown it with fluffy alfalfa sprouts for a healthy and satisfying meal. You can mix up the toppings too—we love Japanese furikake or everything bagel seasoning.

05 of 22 Coconut Blueberry Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond Give your blueberry smoothie a tropical update with the rich flavors of coconut milk and coconut cream. Freshly squeezed orange juice lends bright flavor to this healthy smoothie recipe, but if you're short on time, bottled will work just fine.

06 of 22 Instant Egg & Cheese "Bake" View Recipe Johnny Autry Learn how to cook eggs in the microwave for a quick, delicious breakfast. Spinach and Cheddar cheese make these eggs even more filling.

07 of 22 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Smoothie View Recipe Jordan Provost This mango green smoothie gets bright tart flavor from frozen passion fruit, and inflammation-fighting benefits from fresh kale. Dates add natural sweetness without added sugar. While cilantro may not be a typical smoothie ingredient, we love the herbal notes it adds to this smoothie. Feel free to leave it out if that's not your thing—it's just as delicious without.

08 of 22 Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin View Recipe Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

09 of 22 Scrambled Egg with Tofu View Recipe Ana Cadena Even when you are cooking for one, it's worth taking a few minutes to make a hot, protein-rich breakfast. By stretching an egg with a little tofu, you reduce the cholesterol and saturated fat. Try tucking it into a whole-wheat pita pocket for a simple and satisfying breakfast sandwich-and a healthful alternative to fast-food fare.

10 of 22 Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast View Recipe This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

11 of 22 Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie View Recipe Clara Gonzalez Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.

12 of 22 Diner-Style Scrambled Eggs View Recipe Jennifer Causey These are the eggs you probably grew up eating: quick, easy to make, homey and comforting. A little butter adds richness. We use just a tiny amount of salt here, because it's easy to oversalt eggs. Pull them from the heat the instant they're done so they don't turn tough and rubbery. And as with all egg dishes, dig in right away—they're not getting any better as they cool off.

13 of 22 Pecan Butter & Pear Toast View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh For a quick breakfast or snack, try this three-ingredient toast. Pecan butter adds a nutty flavor, which gets balanced by the natural sweetness of the pear.

14 of 22 Ricotta-Berry Crepes View Recipe Make a big batch of these easy 3-ingredient crepes to stash in your freezer so you always have a healthy breakfast on hand. A dollop of ricotta adds protein to a store-bought crepe, while the berries give a burst of sweetness and a little fiber.

15 of 22 Berry Orange Smoothie View Recipe Jennifer Causey Keeping a bag of frozen mixed berries on hand is a great way to ensure you get a daily dose, and frozen berries are often less expensive than fresh. Plus they make smoothies a cinch: they can go straight from the freezer to the blender.

16 of 22 Pristine Sunny-Side Up Eggs View Recipe Alexandra Shytsman Heat control is crucial here. Too much heat, and the whites will toughen and brown at the edges. Not enough, and the yolks will cook partway through by the time the whites are set. Listen to the pan, and watch the whites for cues that your pan is properly heated. We use a little extra oil in this dish so there's enough for basting. The hot oil baste lets you set the whites without covering the pan and clouding the yolks. Season after the eggs are done so the basting doesn't wash off the salt and pepper.

17 of 22 Mascarpone & Berries Toast View Recipe Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast.

18 of 22 Golden Milk Frappe View Recipe This frappe harnesses the flavor power of a turmeric spice mixture for a cool treat. The golden-milk spice mix is combined with kefir, coconut milk and honey before being whirred together for a frothy delight.

19 of 22 Whole Wheat Bagel with Peanut Butter View Recipe Swap out a typical bagel with a mini whole wheat bagel for a lower calorie and higher fiber breakfast. Pair with peanut butter to keep you fuller longer.

20 of 22 Cashew Butter & Clementine Toast View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh This three-ingredient toast uses a fresh clementine and cashew butter for a twist on the classic PB & J. Enjoy this toast for a quick breakfast or snack.

21 of 22 Cherry Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond The combination of oat milk, vanilla extract and sweet cherries makes this recipe taste like a cherry pie smoothie. Adding a bit of brown sugar boosts that nostalgia even more.