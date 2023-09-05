22 5-Minute Breakfast Recipes with 5 Ingredients or Less

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023
Quick-Cooking Oats
Photo: Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Phoebe Hauser

Even on the busiest of mornings, you can start your day with one of these super easy breakfast options. You only need five ingredients or less to make these recipes (not counting optional ingredients and pantry staples like salt, pepper and oil), and they only take five minutes to prepare! Flavorful dishes like our Quick-Cooking Oats and Coconut Blueberry Smoothie are healthy and delicious breakfasts you can make in no time at all.

01 of 22

Muesli with Raspberries

5486559.jpg

Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

02 of 22

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.

03 of 22

Quick-Cooking Oats

Quick-Cooking Oats
Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Phoebe Hauser

Sometimes basic is better. At breakfast, that can certainly be the case. These easy oatmeal recipes teach you the basic methods so you get creamy, tender oats every time. The flavorings and toppings are up to you.

04 of 22

The Last Avocado Toast Recipe You'll Ever Need

Avocado Toast Recipe on a white plate
Jamie Vespa MS, RD

This is the easiest—and the last—avocado toast recipe you'll ever need to know. Memorize the recipe, then use it as a jumping off point for your favorite avocado toast riffs. Put an egg on it, top it with tuna salad or crown it with fluffy alfalfa sprouts for a healthy and satisfying meal. You can mix up the toppings too—we love Japanese furikake or everything bagel seasoning.

05 of 22

Coconut Blueberry Smoothie

coconut blueberry smoothie
Ali Redmond

Give your blueberry smoothie a tropical update with the rich flavors of coconut milk and coconut cream. Freshly squeezed orange juice lends bright flavor to this healthy smoothie recipe, but if you're short on time, bottled will work just fine.

06 of 22

Instant Egg & Cheese "Bake"

Instant Egg & Cheese "Bake"
Johnny Autry

Learn how to cook eggs in the microwave for a quick, delicious breakfast. Spinach and Cheddar cheese make these eggs even more filling.

07 of 22

Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Smoothie

a recipe photo of the Best Mango Passion Fruit Green Smoothie
Jordan Provost

This mango green smoothie gets bright tart flavor from frozen passion fruit, and inflammation-fighting benefits from fresh kale. Dates add natural sweetness without added sugar. While cilantro may not be a typical smoothie ingredient, we love the herbal notes it adds to this smoothie. Feel free to leave it out if that's not your thing—it's just as delicious without.

08 of 22

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

09 of 22

Scrambled Egg with Tofu

a recipe photo of the Scrambled Egg with Tofu
Ana Cadena

Even when you are cooking for one, it's worth taking a few minutes to make a hot, protein-rich breakfast. By stretching an egg with a little tofu, you reduce the cholesterol and saturated fat. Try tucking it into a whole-wheat pita pocket for a simple and satisfying breakfast sandwich-and a healthful alternative to fast-food fare.

10 of 22

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

11 of 22

Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie

Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie
Clara Gonzalez

Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.

12 of 22

Diner-Style Scrambled Eggs

Diner-Style Scrambled Eggs recipe on a white plate for serving
Jennifer Causey

These are the eggs you probably grew up eating: quick, easy to make, homey and comforting. A little butter adds richness. We use just a tiny amount of salt here, because it's easy to oversalt eggs. Pull them from the heat the instant they're done so they don't turn tough and rubbery. And as with all egg dishes, dig in right away—they're not getting any better as they cool off.

13 of 22

Pecan Butter & Pear Toast

Pecan Butter & Pear Toast
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

For a quick breakfast or snack, try this three-ingredient toast. Pecan butter adds a nutty flavor, which gets balanced by the natural sweetness of the pear.

14 of 22

Ricotta-Berry Crepes

8530331.jpg

Make a big batch of these easy 3-ingredient crepes to stash in your freezer so you always have a healthy breakfast on hand. A dollop of ricotta adds protein to a store-bought crepe, while the berries give a burst of sweetness and a little fiber.

15 of 22

Berry Orange Smoothie

Berry Orange Smoothie
Jennifer Causey

Keeping a bag of frozen mixed berries on hand is a great way to ensure you get a daily dose, and frozen berries are often less expensive than fresh. Plus they make smoothies a cinch: they can go straight from the freezer to the blender.

16 of 22

Pristine Sunny-Side Up Eggs

Pristine Sunny-Side Up Eggs sprinkled with salt and pepper and served with whole wheat toast on a plate with fork and knife
Alexandra Shytsman

Heat control is crucial here. Too much heat, and the whites will toughen and brown at the edges. Not enough, and the yolks will cook partway through by the time the whites are set. Listen to the pan, and watch the whites for cues that your pan is properly heated. We use a little extra oil in this dish so there's enough for basting. The hot oil baste lets you set the whites without covering the pan and clouding the yolks. Season after the eggs are done so the basting doesn't wash off the salt and pepper.

17 of 22

Mascarpone & Berries Toast

Mascarpone & Berries Toast

Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast.

18 of 22

Golden Milk Frappe

8385586.jpg

This frappe harnesses the flavor power of a turmeric spice mixture for a cool treat. The golden-milk spice mix is combined with kefir, coconut milk and honey before being whirred together for a frothy delight.

19 of 22

Whole Wheat Bagel with Peanut Butter

5571249.jpg

Swap out a typical bagel with a mini whole wheat bagel for a lower calorie and higher fiber breakfast. Pair with peanut butter to keep you fuller longer.

20 of 22

Cashew Butter & Clementine Toast

Cashew Butter & Clementine Toast
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

This three-ingredient toast uses a fresh clementine and cashew butter for a twist on the classic PB & J. Enjoy this toast for a quick breakfast or snack.

21 of 22

Cherry Smoothie

cherry smoothie
Ali Redmond

The combination of oat milk, vanilla extract and sweet cherries makes this recipe taste like a cherry pie smoothie. Adding a bit of brown sugar boosts that nostalgia even more.

22 of 22

Peanut Butter & Berries Waffle Sandwich

recipe photo of a Peanut Butter & Berries Waffle Sandwich
Sara Haas

Whole-grain freezer waffles make the perfect base for a nourishing breakfast that tastes just like a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. We use crunchy peanut butter to add texture, but you can swap in creamy, if you prefer. If fresh berries aren't available, you can use frozen ones; microwave them in a small bowl for about 30 seconds to thaw before adding to the sandwich.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Wilted Spinach and Fried Egg Wheat Berry Bowl
30 Days of Easy Breakfast Recipes You'll Want to Make This September
Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin
24 10-Minute Breakfast Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
cherry smoothie
15 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts You Can Make in 5 Minutes
Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl
21 Gut-Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Help You Poop
Avocado Toast with Burrata
12 High-Protein Breakfasts Ready in 5 Minutes
Broccoli & Cheese Omelet
20 10-Minute Breakfast Recipes Ready in Three Steps or Less
Egg in a Hole Peppers with Avocado Salsa
14 Dairy-Free Breakfast Recipes That Are High-Protein
Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie
I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Anti-Inflammatory No-Cook Breakfast Recipes
a recipe photo of the Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast
16 Easy Back-to-School Breakfast Recipes for Kids
a recipe photo of the Scrambled Egg with Tofu
15 Vegetarian Breakfasts Ready in 5 Minutes
Egg in a Hole Peppers with Avocado Salsa
30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Plan
Egg Tartine
26 Healthy Summer Breakfasts That Are Ready in 15 Minutes or Less
a recipe photo of the Tiramisu Overnight Oats
15 Gut-Healthy, Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes
3-Ingredient Banana Sheet-Pan Pancakes
22 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts You'll Want to Make Forever
Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl
15 Gut-Healthy Breakfasts You Can Make in 5 Minutes
Instant Pot Steel-Cut Oatmeal
20 Healthy Breakfast Recipes When You Need an Energy Boost