17 High-Protein Casseroles for Weight Loss

Whether you're looking for something simple that feeds the whole family, a dinner that leaves plenty of leftovers or a tasty dish to keep you full for the rest of the night, these flavorful casserole recipes are here to do the job. Nutritious ingredients like lean proteins, legumes and whole grains bring these casseroles at least 15 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving to help you feel energized and satisfied. Plus, each serving has at most 575 calories to support your healthy eating goals while helping you stay nourished. Try our Lasagna with Slow-Roasted Tomato Sauce or Cheesy Black Bean & Quinoa Skillet Casserole for a delicious, cozy meal you'll want to make again and again.

01 of 17 Beef & Black Bean Nacho Casserole View Recipe Sara Haas Hominy adds a chewy texture in this healthy casserole, which draws flavor inspiration from nachos. Crushed corn tortilla chips add a crunchy layer to complete the dish. Mild, medium and hot green chiles all work well, so choose what you like best depending on your heat preference.

02 of 17 Lasagna with Slow-Roasted Tomato Sauce View Recipe Slow-roasting the tomatoes gives the tomato sauce for this lasagna recipe an intense depth of flavor—which is then enhanced by the umami in onions, Parmesan and spinach. The lasagna noodles are layered into the lasagna uncooked; the moisture from the fresh spinach cooks them perfectly as the lasagna bakes in the oven.

03 of 17 Chicken Tamale Casserole View Recipe In this Tex-Mex casserole inspired by chicken tamales, a saucy chicken filling with a soft polenta or grits topping is baked in a casserole dish. While it can't take the place of true tamales, it certainly makes for an easy and scrumptious weeknight dinner.

04 of 17 Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake View Recipe This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.

05 of 17 Cheesy Black Bean & Quinoa Skillet Casserole View Recipe Rachel Marek This Southwestern-inspired one-skillet casserole is stuffed with quinoa and plenty of fresh vegetables. Sharp Cheddar cheese flavors the filling and adds a layer of ooey-gooey melted cheese on top.

06 of 17 Slow-Cooker Chicken & Pinto Bean Enchilada Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee Prop Stylist: Christine Keely This slow-cooker meal is comfort food at its best: the layers of tortillas, cheese and sauce meld together into a cozy casserole inspired by the flavors in enchiladas. The top tortilla layer gets beautifully crispy in the slow cooker. We use pinto beans, but you could easily swap in black beans.

07 of 17 Anti-Inflammatory Lemony Salmon & Orzo Casserole View Recipe Stacy k. Allen, Props: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ana Kelley This lemony salmon and orzo casserole is a one-dish dinner that's packed with omega-3 fatty acids—a polyunsaturated fat in salmon that can help tame inflammation and may even help lower blood pressure. Here, omega-3-rich salmon sits on top of an orzo mixture that bakes in the oven, instead of boiling on the stovetop, absorbing all the bright and lemony flavors while it cooks.

08 of 17 Beef & Black Bean Pasta Bake View Recipe This hearty casserole features ground beef, beans, and pasta baked in a flavorful tomato sauce and topped with cheese and sour cream. Kids will love it!

09 of 17 Skillet Green Chile-Chicken Enchilada Casserole View Recipe This 45-minute enchilada recipe is bursting with chicken, tomatoes, tomatillos, chile peppers, and cheese, and because it's a one-skillet casserole, cleanup is a breeze.

10 of 17 Chicken Parmesan Casserole View Recipe We took the best parts of chicken Parmesan—ooey-gooey cheese, crispy breadcrumbs and plenty of tomato sauce—and spun them into an easy family-friendly casserole.

11 of 17 Cheesy Meatball Casserole View Recipe Jen Causey This cheesy meatball casserole is a family favorite, with basil adding flavor to the meatballs and grated onion adding moisture. Melted mozzarella cheese tames the spice, but feel free to cut back or eliminate the crushed red pepper if you prefer a milder dish.

12 of 17 Two-Bean Enchilada Casserole View Recipe This classic and comforting dish is easy to make on a busy weeknight. Serve this casserole with your favorite toppings, like shredded lettuce, olives or tomatoes.

13 of 17 Salmon Noodle Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Charlie Worthington This salmon noodle casserole is filled with creamy pasta, chunks of salmon and plenty of vegetables for a well-rounded meal. Dijon mustard flavors the dish, complementing the salmon and asparagus.

14 of 17 Nacho Cauliflower Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle This cauliflower casserole is inspired by nachos and stuffed with tender roasted cauliflower, sweet red pepper and brown rice. Salsa helps bind the ingredients together, along with melted cheese. Crushed tortilla chips on top add crunch. Serve with the suggested garnishes, or add your own favorite toppings to complete the dish.

15 of 17 Caprese Casserole View Recipe Sara Haas This healthy casserole comes together easily, making it the perfect choice for any weeknight dinner. Be sure not to overcook the pasta or it will turn mushy. And don't skip the balsamic vinegar at the end—it's a bright finishing touch.

16 of 17 Tuna Casserole with Orzo, Eggplant & Feta View Recipe Tuna casserole is a timeless comfort-food recipe; this one incorporates eggplant, artichoke hearts, oregano, olives and feta cheese for a Greek-inspired flair.