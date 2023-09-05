17 High-Protein Casseroles for Weight Loss

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Cheesy Black Bean & Quinoa Skillet Casserole
Photo: Rachel Marek

Whether you're looking for something simple that feeds the whole family, a dinner that leaves plenty of leftovers or a tasty dish to keep you full for the rest of the night, these flavorful casserole recipes are here to do the job. Nutritious ingredients like lean proteins, legumes and whole grains bring these casseroles at least 15 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving to help you feel energized and satisfied. Plus, each serving has at most 575 calories to support your healthy eating goals while helping you stay nourished. Try our Lasagna with Slow-Roasted Tomato Sauce or Cheesy Black Bean & Quinoa Skillet Casserole for a delicious, cozy meal you'll want to make again and again.

01 of 17

Beef & Black Bean Nacho Casserole

a recipe image of the Tex-Mex Cheeseburger Casserole
Sara Haas

Hominy adds a chewy texture in this healthy casserole, which draws flavor inspiration from nachos. Crushed corn tortilla chips add a crunchy layer to complete the dish. Mild, medium and hot green chiles all work well, so choose what you like best depending on your heat preference.

02 of 17

Lasagna with Slow-Roasted Tomato Sauce

3758010.jpg

Slow-roasting the tomatoes gives the tomato sauce for this lasagna recipe an intense depth of flavor—which is then enhanced by the umami in onions, Parmesan and spinach. The lasagna noodles are layered into the lasagna uncooked; the moisture from the fresh spinach cooks them perfectly as the lasagna bakes in the oven.

03 of 17

Chicken Tamale Casserole

8504071.jpg

In this Tex-Mex casserole inspired by chicken tamales, a saucy chicken filling with a soft polenta or grits topping is baked in a casserole dish. While it can't take the place of true tamales, it certainly makes for an easy and scrumptious weeknight dinner.

04 of 17

Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake

Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake

This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.

05 of 17

Cheesy Black Bean & Quinoa Skillet Casserole

Cheesy Black Bean & Quinoa Skillet Casserole
Rachel Marek

This Southwestern-inspired one-skillet casserole is stuffed with quinoa and plenty of fresh vegetables. Sharp Cheddar cheese flavors the filling and adds a layer of ooey-gooey melted cheese on top.

06 of 17

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Pinto Bean Enchilada Casserole

a recipe photo of the Slow-Cooker Chicken & Pinto Bean Enchilada Casserole served on a plate
Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

This slow-cooker meal is comfort food at its best: the layers of tortillas, cheese and sauce meld together into a cozy casserole inspired by the flavors in enchiladas. The top tortilla layer gets beautifully crispy in the slow cooker. We use pinto beans, but you could easily swap in black beans.

07 of 17

Anti-Inflammatory Lemony Salmon & Orzo Casserole

a recipe photo of the Salmon Orzo Casserole with Lemon Dill
Stacy k. Allen, Props: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ana Kelley

This lemony salmon and orzo casserole is a one-dish dinner that's packed with omega-3 fatty acids—a polyunsaturated fat in salmon that can help tame inflammation and may even help lower blood pressure. Here, omega-3-rich salmon sits on top of an orzo mixture that bakes in the oven, instead of boiling on the stovetop, absorbing all the bright and lemony flavors while it cooks.

08 of 17

Beef & Black Bean Pasta Bake

5388179.jpg

This hearty casserole features ground beef, beans, and pasta baked in a flavorful tomato sauce and topped with cheese and sour cream. Kids will love it!

09 of 17

Skillet Green Chile-Chicken Enchilada Casserole

6363100.jpg

This 45-minute enchilada recipe is bursting with chicken, tomatoes, tomatillos, chile peppers, and cheese, and because it's a one-skillet casserole, cleanup is a breeze.

10 of 17

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

Chicken Parmesan Casserole in a dish

We took the best parts of chicken Parmesan—ooey-gooey cheese, crispy breadcrumbs and plenty of tomato sauce—and spun them into an easy family-friendly casserole.

11 of 17

Cheesy Meatball Casserole

cheesy meatball casserole
Jen Causey

This cheesy meatball casserole is a family favorite, with basil adding flavor to the meatballs and grated onion adding moisture. Melted mozzarella cheese tames the spice, but feel free to cut back or eliminate the crushed red pepper if you prefer a milder dish.

12 of 17

Two-Bean Enchilada Casserole

5292083.jpg

This classic and comforting dish is easy to make on a busy weeknight. Serve this casserole with your favorite toppings, like shredded lettuce, olives or tomatoes.

13 of 17

Salmon Noodle Casserole

a recipe photo of the Salmon Noodle Casserole
Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Charlie Worthington

This salmon noodle casserole is filled with creamy pasta, chunks of salmon and plenty of vegetables for a well-rounded meal. Dijon mustard flavors the dish, complementing the salmon and asparagus.

14 of 17

Nacho Cauliflower Casserole

a recipe photo of the Nacho Cauliflower Casserole served in a dish
Photographer: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

This cauliflower casserole is inspired by nachos and stuffed with tender roasted cauliflower, sweet red pepper and brown rice. Salsa helps bind the ingredients together, along with melted cheese. Crushed tortilla chips on top add crunch. Serve with the suggested garnishes, or add your own favorite toppings to complete the dish.

15 of 17

Caprese Casserole

a recipe photo of the Caprese Casserole served in a dish with a wooden spoon dipped in it and tomatoes, basil, and a towel beside it
Sara Haas

This healthy casserole comes together easily, making it the perfect choice for any weeknight dinner. Be sure not to overcook the pasta or it will turn mushy. And don't skip the balsamic vinegar at the end—it's a bright finishing touch.

16 of 17

Tuna Casserole with Orzo, Eggplant & Feta

5348749.jpg

Tuna casserole is a timeless comfort-food recipe; this one incorporates eggplant, artichoke hearts, oregano, olives and feta cheese for a Greek-inspired flair.

17 of 17

Chicken, Peppers & Pasta Casserole

4526619.jpg

You can assemble this healthy chicken casserole before you leave for a party and pop it in the oven at the host's house. Or bake it at home and bring it along--it's delicious at room temperature too.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Creamed Spinach & Chicken Casserole
17 Creamy Chicken Casseroles Perfect for Fall
Penne with Sausage & Eggplant Bolognese
13 Veggie-Packed Pasta Bakes
Tamari-Ginger Meatball & Eggplant Casserole
25 High-Protein Dinner Casseroles for Diabetes
a recipe photo of the Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Casserole
29 Summer Casseroles You'll Want to Make Forever
Skillet Beef, Corn & Zucchini Tater Tot Casserole
13 Cheesy Dinner Casseroles You Can Make in 45 Minutes
Spinach & Mushroom Tortellini Bake
12 High-Protein Vegetarian Casserole Recipes
Cheesy Sweet Potato & Black Bean Casserole
17 Cozy Casseroles That Are High in Fiber
7690855.jpg
16 Summer Casserole Recipes in Three Steps or Less
Cheesy Marinara Beans
11 Weight Loss Dinner Casseroles in Three Steps or Less
a recipe photo of The Best Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich
22 Low-Calorie Summer Recipes You Can Make with Rotisserie Chicken
Cabbage Roll Casserole
30 Casserole Recipes Perfect for Sunday Dinner
White Chicken Lasagna
13 Chicken Pasta Bakes Perfect for Dinner
a recipe photo of the Salmon Noodle Casserole
21 Comforting, Creamy Dinner Casseroles with Three Steps or Less
Zucchini Pizza Casserole
13 Low-Calorie Dinner Casseroles in Three Steps or Less
a recipe photo of the Sour Cream-&-Onion Chicken Casserole served in a dish and it scooped out
15 Cozy Casseroles to Help Support Gut Health
a collage featuring recipe photos from 22 High Protein Dinner Casseroles in 3 Steps or Less
22 High-Protein Dinner Casseroles in Three Steps or Less