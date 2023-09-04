14 Green Smoothie Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

These nutritious and refreshing smoothie recipes are a great option for any time of day. These smoothies get their green color from healthy ingredients like avocado, kale and spinach, and they also pack in other satisfying foods like nut butters, seeds and yogurt. Four- and five-star rated drinks like our Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Smoothie and Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie are so delicious, your blender will be running every day.

01 of 14 Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie View Recipe Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals, which can help hydrate you and supply your body with a bounty of fiber too. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk. If you have time, freeze the coconut water into cubes for an extra-frosty smoothie.

02 of 14 Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie View Recipe Skip the PB & J sandwich but get the flavors in this healthy smoothie! Greek yogurt, spinach and strawberries are blended with peanut butter in this healthy, protein-rich smoothie recipe.

03 of 14 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Smoothie View Recipe Jordan Provost This mango green smoothie gets bright tart flavor from frozen passion fruit, and inflammation-fighting benefits from fresh kale. Dates add natural sweetness without added sugar. While cilantro may not be a typical smoothie ingredient, we love the herbal notes it adds to this smoothie. Feel free to leave it out if that's not your thing—it's just as delicious without.

04 of 14 Pineapple Green Smoothie View Recipe Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.

05 of 14 Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie View Recipe This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.

06 of 14 Really Green Smoothie View Recipe The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

07 of 14 Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

08 of 14 Pineapple Spinach Smoothie View Recipe Eva Kolenko Use juice rather than added sugar, such as honey or maple syrup, to balance the bitter taste of greens and suddenly you have a serving of vegetables that tastes like dessert. Of course, you can use any juice without added sugar, including apple or orange, for example. But the relaxing-poolside flavor of pineapple combined with the ready-to-go convenience of the small, shelf-stable cans makes this our fave.

09 of 14 Mango & Kale Smoothie View Recipe Casey Barber The blend of kale, mango, banana and orange juice gives this healthy smoothie an extra-fresh and tropical flavor profile.

10 of 14 Good Green Tea Smoothie View Recipe This green smoothie is packed with grapes, spinach, green tea and avocado. A touch of honey adds sweetness.

11 of 14 Spinach-Avocado Smoothie View Recipe This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.

12 of 14 Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie View Recipe To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.

13 of 14 Kale & Pineapple Smoothie View Recipe Casey Barber Treat yourself to a piña colada-style pick-me-up with this tropical smoothie featuring pineapple, coconut milk and orange juice. It's perfect for a light breakfast or anytime you want a boost!