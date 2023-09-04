14 Green Smoothie Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Published on September 4, 2023
a recipe photo of the Best Mango Passion Fruit Green Smoothie
Photo: Jordan Provost

These nutritious and refreshing smoothie recipes are a great option for any time of day. These smoothies get their green color from healthy ingredients like avocado, kale and spinach, and they also pack in other satisfying foods like nut butters, seeds and yogurt. Four- and five-star rated drinks like our Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Smoothie and Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie are so delicious, your blender will be running every day.

01 of 14

Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie

6087351.jpg

Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals, which can help hydrate you and supply your body with a bounty of fiber too. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk. If you have time, freeze the coconut water into cubes for an extra-frosty smoothie.

02 of 14

Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie

3758802.jpg

Skip the PB & J sandwich but get the flavors in this healthy smoothie! Greek yogurt, spinach and strawberries are blended with peanut butter in this healthy, protein-rich smoothie recipe.

03 of 14

Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Smoothie

a recipe photo of the Best Mango Passion Fruit Green Smoothie
Jordan Provost

This mango green smoothie gets bright tart flavor from frozen passion fruit, and inflammation-fighting benefits from fresh kale. Dates add natural sweetness without added sugar. While cilantro may not be a typical smoothie ingredient, we love the herbal notes it adds to this smoothie. Feel free to leave it out if that's not your thing—it's just as delicious without.

04 of 14

Pineapple Green Smoothie

Pineapple Green Smoothie

Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.

05 of 14

Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.

06 of 14

Really Green Smoothie

really green smoothie

The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

07 of 14

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie
Ali Redmond

Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

08 of 14

Pineapple Spinach Smoothie

Pineapple Spinach Smoothie
Eva Kolenko

Use juice rather than added sugar, such as honey or maple syrup, to balance the bitter taste of greens and suddenly you have a serving of vegetables that tastes like dessert. Of course, you can use any juice without added sugar, including apple or orange, for example. But the relaxing-poolside flavor of pineapple combined with the ready-to-go convenience of the small, shelf-stable cans makes this our fave.

09 of 14

Mango & Kale Smoothie

Mango and Kale Smoothie
Casey Barber

The blend of kale, mango, banana and orange juice gives this healthy smoothie an extra-fresh and tropical flavor profile.

10 of 14

Good Green Tea Smoothie

Good Green Tea Smoothie

This green smoothie is packed with grapes, spinach, green tea and avocado. A touch of honey adds sweetness.

11 of 14

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

5147278.jpg

This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.

12 of 14

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

3758873.jpg

To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.

13 of 14

Kale & Pineapple Smoothie

Kale & Pineapple Smoothie
Casey Barber

Treat yourself to a piña colada-style pick-me-up with this tropical smoothie featuring pineapple, coconut milk and orange juice. It's perfect for a light breakfast or anytime you want a boost!

14 of 14

Aloe Smoothie

Aloe Smoothie
Jamie Vespa

Many people swear by aloe for glowing skin, and this smoothie is a delicious way to get it into your diet. You probably know aloe as a topical skin soother, but it also delivers antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Some people don't love the flavor of aloe, so this recipe has plenty of fruit to help balance the flavors. Make sure you're buying pure aloe vera meant for eating—or that you've got the correct aloe vera plant if you're DIYing. Read more about aloe vera benefits and cautions.

