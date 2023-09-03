14 5-Ingredient Lunch Recipes That Are Ready in 5 Minutes

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 3, 2023
3 ingredient chicken tostadas
Photo: Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Lunch doesn't get easier than these healthy recipes. With exception to pantry staples like salt, pepper and oil, these lunches can be made with just five ingredients or less. Not to mention, everything comes together in only five minutes. Tasty meals like our 3-Ingredient Chicken Salad Tostadas and Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna are ready to eat in a flash.

01 of 14

Turkey Apple Cheddar Sandwich

4526738.jpg

It only takes 5 minutes to make this healthy sandwich with whole-wheat bread and the classic combination of Cheddar cheese and apples that your kids will love.

02 of 14

3-Ingredient Chicken Salad Tostadas

3 ingredient chicken tostadas
Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

For this three-ingredient dinner, a premade salad kit is the perfect shortcut because it has everything you need in one bag, including the dressing. Swap in canned black beans for the chicken to make this vegetarian.

03 of 14

Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie

Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie
Clara Gonzalez

Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.

04 of 14

Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna

5238637.jpg

This power salad will keep you fueled for hours, thanks to 26 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Tossing the dressing and kale, and then letting it stand in the jar, softens it enough so you don't need to massage or cook it to make it tender.

05 of 14

Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich

3858974.jpg

In this healthy chicken sandwich recipe, the avocado is mashed to create a healthy creamy spread.

06 of 14

Strawberry & Cream Cheese Sandwich

3756636.jpg

Sliced strawberries and reduced-fat cream cheese come together in a sandwich for this quick and healthy lunchbox treat.

07 of 14

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

08 of 14

3-Ingredient Teriyaki Edamame Sauté

3 ingredient edamame salad
Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Whip up this high-fiber, plant-based stir-fry for a quick and convenient dinner. Look for bottled teriyaki sauce labeled less sodium or reduced sodium to cut back on the salt without sacrificing flavor.

09 of 14

Peanut Zoodles with Edamame

3-Ing-Diabetes-Peanut-Zoodles-Edamame
Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

A package of fresh zucchini noodles gets tossed with shelled edamame and store-bought peanut sauce in these 5-minute, no-cook vegetable noodle bowls. Because prepared sauces and dressings are commonly high in sodium, scan the label and opt for those that contain 150 mg sodium or less per tablespoon.

10 of 14

3-Ingredient Green Goddess White Bean Salad

3-Ingredient Green Goddess White Bean Salad
Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Bagged salad and slaw blends are great shortcut ingredients for adding variety without needing to wash and chop lots of different vegetables. Toss a kale-and-broccoli slaw mix with canned white beans and yogurt-based green goddess dressing for a crunchy main-dish salad in minutes.

11 of 14

3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad

3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad
Carolyn Hodges

We put a flavor twist on the classic chicken salad by using a lemon-herb mayonnaise. Try other mayo varieties, like roasted garlic or chipotle lime, in this fast, no-cook lunch recipe. Serve this rotisserie chicken salad recipe with whole-grain crackers.

12 of 14

Turkey-Cranberry Wrap

5488137.jpg

This wrap is quick-and-easy to prepare and is the perfect lunch solution for all of those Thanksgiving leftovers.

13 of 14

3-Ingredient White Bean & Cherry Tomato Salad

a recipe photo of the White Bean & Cherry Tomato Salad
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

This three-ingredient lunch takes a packaged salad kit to the next level with the addition of two pantry staples: cherry tomatoes and white beans. The Mediterranean flavor profile works well here, but another mix will be just as simple and satisfying.

14 of 14

Turkey Pastrami Sandwich

3757195.jpg

If you're taking this sandwich to go, line one piece of bread with the pastrami and the other with Swiss cheese and tuck the sauerkraut and apple in the middle to keep the bread from becoming soggy.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Caprese Sandwich
19 High-Protein No-Cook Lunches Ready in 5 Minutes
green goddess wrap
17 10-Minute High-Protein Lunches for Weight Loss
Teriyaki Tofu Rice Bowls
15 Easy 5-Ingredient Lunches in 15 Minutes or Less
a recipe photo of the White Bean & Cherry Tomato Salad
12 Easy, No-Cook Lunch Recipes with 5 Ingredients or Less
asian tofu salad
30 Days of Easy High-Fiber Lunch Recipes
Chopped Power Salad with Chicken
24 No-Cook Dinners You Can Make in 3 Steps or Less
Shredded Chicken and Avocado Nacho Salad
12 Heart-Healthy No-Cook Dinner Recipes
a recipe photo of The Best Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich
22 Low-Calorie Summer Recipes You Can Make with Rotisserie Chicken
a recipe photo of the Tomato Toasts
28 Mediterranean Diet Lunch Recipes in 20 Minutes
a recipe photo of the Sun-dried Tomato Tuna Panini
30 Days of Healthy, 5-Ingredient Lunches
thai style chopped salad with sriracha tofu meal prep
16 Summer Lunch Recipes in 15 Minutes or Less
Pear, Gorgonzola Walnut Salad
17 Healthy Lunch Salads You Can Make In 15 Minutes or Less
Middle Eastern Chicken & Chickpea Stew
15 High-Protein, Low-Calorie Lunches You'll Want to Make This Summer
a recipe photo of the Bell Pepper and Feta Chickpea Salad served in a bowl
14 10-Minute Chickpea Lunch Recipes
Chickpea "Chicken" Salad
18 High-Fiber Lunches Ready in 10 Minutes
3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad
29 Healthy Lunches You Can Make in 5 Minutes