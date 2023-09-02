30 Days of Easy Breakfast Recipes You'll Want to Make This September

During this transition from summer to fall, you'll definitely want to try these breakfast recipes. They're each made with delicious, seasonal fruits like apples, blackberries and pears, in addition to earthy veggies like beets, dark leafy greens and mushrooms. Some of these dishes also incorporate quintessential autumn spices like cinnamon and cardamom. Breakfasts like our Carrot-Apple Smoothie and Spinach & Fried Egg Grain Bowls are perfect for the month of September and take no more than 15 minutes to make.

01 of 30 Broccoli & Cheese Omelet View Recipe Jennifer Causey This bright-green omelet is a perfect way to get kids to eat their veggies. Finely chopping the broccoli and spinach not only helps them cook faster, but also makes them easier--and safer--for toddlers to eat. Have all your ingredients ready next to the stove because this omelet cooks up fast. Read more about the story behind this omelet: Cooking with Juliet.

02 of 30 Egg, Spinach & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Holly Dreesman Fill yourself up with this ultra-quick egg, spinach and Cheddar breakfast sandwich. It's not only fast, but there's a good chance you already have the ingredients on hand that you'll need to pull it together, so you can skip a trip to the store before your busy workweek.

03 of 30 Carrot-Apple Smoothie View Recipe Fred Hardy This carrot and apple smoothie is creamy and has a light tropical flavor thanks to coconut milk. It's naturally sweetened from the carrots and apple, and the combination of ginger and lemon juice adds just a bit of spice and helps balance the flavor. The turmeric, fresh or dried, gives the smoothie a vibrant bright orange color.

04 of 30 Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage View Recipe Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes and herbs.

05 of 30 Pesto, Mozzarella & Egg Breakfast Sandwich View Recipe This healthy vegetarian breakfast egg-sandwich recipe is a delicious way to use up pesto and fresh mozzarella cheese and it's ready in just 5 minutes.

06 of 30 Spinach & Fried Egg Grain Bowls View Recipe Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Wheat berries, a nutty-tasting whole grain with a pleasantly chewy texture, are the base of this hearty breakfast bowl recipe. The fiber-rich grain freezes very well, so cook up a batch to stash away for salads, bowls and more. Topped with spinach, peanuts and an egg, these bowls make for a satisfying breakfast. Sprinkle with crushed red pepper for extra heat.

07 of 30 Goat Cheese, Blackberry and Almond Topped Toast View Recipe Drizzled with honey, this goat cheese and berry toast is so delicious!

08 of 30 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Smoothie View Recipe Jordan Provost This mango green smoothie gets bright tart flavor from frozen passion fruit, and inflammation-fighting benefits from fresh kale. Dates add natural sweetness without added sugar. While cilantro may not be a typical smoothie ingredient, we love the herbal notes it adds to this smoothie. Feel free to leave it out if that's not your thing—it's just as delicious without.

09 of 30 Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Oatmeal View Recipe In this satisfying, on-the-go oatmeal recipe, protein-rich Greek yogurt, crunchy pecans and sweet berries make this the perfect healthy breakfast. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.

10 of 30 Apple & Peanut Butter Toast View Recipe A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.

11 of 30 Spinach & Egg Tacos View Recipe Johnny Autry Hard-boiled eggs are combined with spinach, cheese and salsa for a quick, flavorful breakfast. Mashed avocado provides a creamy element while a squeeze of lime juice brings acidity.

12 of 30 Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake View Recipe This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.

13 of 30 Mushroom Omelet View Recipe Photography / Victor Protasio, Styling / Ruth Blackburn and Christina Daley For a quick breakfast, learn how to make this mushroom omelet. Sautéing the mushrooms with garlic adds a punch of flavor in this healthy breakfast recipe.

14 of 30 Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait View Recipe Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.

15 of 30 Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Smoked Trout & Avocado View Recipe Kale for breakfast? Oh yeah! Start your day off right with a breakfast salad recipe full of good-for-you greens and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.

16 of 30 Pecan Butter & Pear Toast View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh For a quick breakfast or snack, try this three-ingredient toast. Pecan butter adds a nutty flavor, which gets balanced by the natural sweetness of the pear.

17 of 30 Breakfast Naan Pizza View Recipe Ted Cavanaugh Give your morning eggs a tasty spin by building an easy individual pizza on a prepared naan.

18 of 30 Cauliflower Oatmeal View Recipe Joy Howard We'll admit, a breakfast cereal made from a cruciferous vegetable sounds a little far-fetched—but our testers were pleasantly surprised by this warm and cozy recipe! Flavored with cinnamon, vanilla and just a touch of sweetness, it's a nutritious alternative to a grain-based bowl that adds a serving of vegetables to your morning meal.

19 of 30 10-Minute Spinach Omelet View Recipe Carson Downing This delicious spinach omelet recipe is ready in just 10 minutes for a nutritious breakfast. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor.

20 of 30 Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

21 of 30 Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie View Recipe This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.

22 of 30 Peanut Butter and Apple-Cinnamon Topped Toast View Recipe This peanut butter and apple-cinnamon topped toast is sure to satisfy for breakfast or a snack.

23 of 30 Artichoke & Egg Tartine View Recipe For a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast, serve up fried or poached eggs on top of sautéed artichokes and toast. If you can't find frozen, be sure to rinse canned artichoke hearts well—they're saltier than frozen. Serve with hot sauce on the side, if desired.

24 of 30 Anti-Inflammatory Beet Smoothie View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster This vibrant beet smoothie combines sweet and earthy beets with berries, banana and orange juice for a well-balanced flavor. Look for packaged cooked beets where the prepared fruits and vegetables are sold. Beets are high in belatins, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients add even more anti-inflammatory power, like the anthocyanins in blueberries and the gingerol found in ginger.

25 of 30 Pristine Sunny-Side Up Eggs View Recipe Alexandra Shytsman Heat control is crucial here. Too much heat, and the whites will toughen and brown at the edges. Not enough, and the yolks will cook partway through by the time the whites are set. Listen to the pan, and watch the whites for cues that your pan is properly heated. We use a little extra oil in this dish so there's enough for basting. The hot oil baste lets you set the whites without covering the pan and clouding the yolks. Season after the eggs are done so the basting doesn't wash off the salt and pepper.

26 of 30 Chocolate-Raspberry Breakfast Banana Split View Recipe Carson Downing This fun, breakfast-friendly twist on a banana split swaps in yogurt for ice cream. Using strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) provides more protein for staying power. Plus, its thicker consistency holds its shape better to resemble a scoop of ice cream. Raspberries and peanuts give this PB&J vibes.

27 of 30 Pesto Scrambled Eggs View Recipe Photographer / Brie Passano Styling / Annie Probst / Holly Raibikis Pep up breakfast (or dinner) with a little pesto. And be careful not to overcook your eggs. Scrambled eggs are at their best when you see soft, creamy curds. Serve with a slice of whole-grain toast and sliced tomatoes.

28 of 30 Migas with Spinach View Recipe Johnny Autry This take on migas, a dish originating in Spain, includes spinach for a boost of color and nutrition while diced avocado provides a creamy textural finish.

29 of 30 Chickpea & Kale Toast View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh This healthy toast recipe combines chickpeas, kale and feta for a savory bite.