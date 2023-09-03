Healthy Eating 101 Budget Cooking Guide Thrifty I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Dinners for Healthy Blood Pressure By Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Real Simple, Parents, Better Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 3, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Trending Videos According to the CDC, nearly half of adults in the U.S. struggle with high blood pressure. This condition usually has no notable symptoms, so it can easily go unnoticed. Luckily, lifestyle habits including what you eat, can help lower your risk. These dinners are packed with potassium-rich foods like potatoes, avocados and fatty fish. And they are lower in saturated fat and sodium to align with our healthy blood pressure nutrition parameters. Being mindful of a heart-healthy eating pattern can go a long way in lowering your risk of high blood pressure, and dishes like our Chicken Chili Verde and Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce can help make it a delicious endeavor. These recipes are some of my favorites because they are easy to make, rely on budget-friendly ingredients and are deeply flavorful. As an added bonus, I know they're making it easier for my heart to do its very important job. For more healthy beginner- and budget-friendly cooking tips and recipes, check out Thrifty. 01 of 11 Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew View Recipe This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad. 02 of 11 Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers View Recipe Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner. Like the name suggests, it's all cooked on one pan. The potatoes get a head start, followed by sweet bell peppers and finally chili-coated salmon fillets. It's a complete meal with easy cleanup! 03 of 11 Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad View Recipe After making the salmon cakes, we firm them up for 5 minutes in the freezer before cooking so they don't fall apart when they hit the hot oil. You can also make these salmon cakes with canned salmon to make them pantry- and budget-friendly. 04 of 11 Chicken Chili Verde View Recipe Prepared salsa verde adds tang to this fast weeknight chili recipe and pairs beautifully with the rich caramelized chicken and creamy beans. Don't shy away from the poblano peppers. They offer a mild heat but deliver a depth of flavor you can't find in regular green bell peppers. 05 of 11 Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing View Recipe Hearty yet simple to prepare, this stuffed sweet potato with black beans, kale and hummus dressing is a fantastic 5-ingredient lunch for one! 06 of 11 Seared Scallops with White Bean Ragu & Charred Lemon View Recipe This recipe for seared scallops with white beans and spinach turns out a healthy dinner that looks impressive (and tastes great) in just 25 minutes. Giving lemons a quick sizzle in the skillet amps up the flavor of this piccata-inspired dish. The heat helps release even more citrus juice and sweetens it too. When shopping for scallops, look for ones labeled "dry." Some scallops are soaked in a solution that prevents them from searing properly and can give them a soapy flavor. 07 of 11 Spicy Chicken and Snow Pea Skillet View Recipe Chock-full of nutrients, snow peas shine in this 20-minute, harissa-sauced, one-pot meal that feeds the whole family. Harissa is a North African hot chile paste--use just a teaspoon if you prefer a mild flavor. 08 of 11 Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce View Recipe This steak, broccolini and pea dinner is a one-skillet meal that will be on your table in just 25 minutes! The pan drippings combine with mushrooms, broth and grainy mustard to make a thick and delicious sauce. 09 of 11 Poached Cod & Green Beans with Pesto View Recipe Using just one skillet, this easy fish recipe cooks cod right on top of fresh green beans and uses the same pan to make a flavorful sauce. The result is perfectly flaky fish, tender-crisp vegetables, a savory pan sauce and very little cleanup. 10 of 11 Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy & Ginger View Recipe All the ingredients for this easy beef stir-fry recipe are cooked in one wok (or skillet), so not only is the meal-prep fast for this healthy dinner, cleanup is quick too. Look for Lee Kum Kee Premium oyster-flavored sauce in the Asian-foods aisle of your grocery store. It has the most concentrated oyster flavor. 11 of 11 Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa & Beans View Recipe Taco night meets baked potato night with this simple recipe for loaded baked potatoes with salsa, beans and avocado. This easy, healthy family dinner comes together with just 10 minutes of active time, so you can make it on even the busiest of weeknights. This recipe is just as delicious with sweet potatoes in place of russets.