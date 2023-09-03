I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Dinners for Healthy Blood Pressure

According to the CDC, nearly half of adults in the U.S. struggle with high blood pressure. This condition usually has no notable symptoms, so it can easily go unnoticed. Luckily, lifestyle habits including what you eat, can help lower your risk.

These dinners are packed with potassium-rich foods like potatoes, avocados and fatty fish. And they are lower in saturated fat and sodium to align with our healthy blood pressure nutrition parameters. Being mindful of a heart-healthy eating pattern can go a long way in lowering your risk of high blood pressure, and dishes like our Chicken Chili Verde and Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce can help make it a delicious endeavor.

These recipes are some of my favorites because they are easy to make, rely on budget-friendly ingredients and are deeply flavorful. As an added bonus, I know they're making it easier for my heart to do its very important job. For more healthy beginner- and budget-friendly cooking tips and recipes, check out Thrifty.