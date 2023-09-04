19 Gut-Healthy Snacks to Help Lower Blood Sugar

These tasty snack recipes are delicious ways to improve gut health when monitoring blood sugar. These snacks feature prebiotic-rich ingredients like bananas, garlic and legumes, as well as probiotic-packed kefir and yogurt to help support a healthy microbiome. Plus, each recipe is made with satisfying complex carbs , has a low amount of saturated fat and uses sodium-conscious ingredients to align with a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Yogurt Banana Sundae and Pressure-Cooker Hummus are flavorful and refreshing snacks that can make you and your gut feel good.

01 of 19 Yogurt Banana Sundae View Recipe Need a sweet treat for a snack or dessert? This healthy low-calorie recipe will satisfy your craving for a banana sundae (without the ice cream) and is ready in less than 5 minutes.

02 of 19 Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins View Recipe Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.

03 of 19 Easy Black Bean Dip View Recipe This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.

04 of 19 Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies View Recipe Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.

05 of 19 Granola & Yogurt Breakfast Popsicles View Recipe These fun yogurt pops studded with fresh berries make a great on-the-go breakfast for a busy morning--perfect for kids and adults alike.

06 of 19 Pressure-Cooker Hummus View Recipe Cooking chickpeas from scratch is the best way to make your own hummus, but it can take hours to soak and cook them yourself. Enter the pressure cooker. Even without an overnight soak, your beans can be done in less than an hour, making this the ultimate last-minute appetizer option.

07 of 19 Raspberry-Lemon Greek Frozen Yogurt Bark View Recipe Jason Donnelly A thin layer of honey-sweetened Greek yogurt is topped with fresh raspberries and lemon zest and then frozen and broken into chunks for a colorful snack or healthy dessert that kids and adults will love.

08 of 19 Cinnamon-Ginger Spiced Pear Muffins View Recipe These perfectly spiced muffins are diabetic-friendly.

09 of 19 Strawberry-Banana Smoothies View Recipe Jacob Fox This healthy strawberry banana smoothie gets creaminess, protein and staying power from yogurt and extra vitamin C from kiwi. Have it for a healthy breakfast or snack.

10 of 19 Toasted Paprika Chickpeas View Recipe Toasted chickpeas are now a popular vegan snack, but why spend extra money buying them at the health food store when you can easily make them yourself? They're delicious as a snack but also make a wonderful salad topping.

11 of 19 Vegan Frozen Pineapple & Coconut Yogurt Bark View Recipe Jason Donnelly Coconut-milk yogurt is sweetened with maple syrup, spread into a thin layer and studded with fresh pineapple and coconut flakes. After freezing, break it into pieces to enjoy as a healthy vegan snack or dessert!

12 of 19 Tahini-Yogurt Dip View Recipe Serve this creamy yogurt dip with baby carrots, sliced radishes or whole-wheat pita triangles.

13 of 19 Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey View Recipe A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.

14 of 19 Banana-Peanut Granola Bars View Recipe These healthy, homemade granola bars are reminiscent of peanut butter-and-banana sandwiches. Be sure to look for dried banana, not banana chips. The chips are cooked in oil and, if not stored properly, can have an off taste. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.

15 of 19 Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip View Recipe Perfect for game day, this fiber-rich dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser to serve with crudités or tortilla chips. It requires little prep time and is ready to serve immediately.

16 of 19 Fruit & Granola Pops View Recipe Adding granola to this fruit pop recipe upgrades it from frozen treat to healthy grab-and-go breakfast. Kefir brings probiotic power, and honey and fruit add a touch of sweetness.

17 of 19 Clean Breeze Smoothie View Recipe This refreshing smoothie is made with cucumber and kiwi and gets a kick from ginger-flavored kombucha and fresh cilantro.

18 of 19 Orange-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark View Recipe Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh Orange and chocolate combine to create a sweet, fruity frozen treat in this healthy yogurt bark recipe. Sliced almonds add a crunch that kids and adults will love.