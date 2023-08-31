17 No-Added-Sugar Dessert Recipes for the Mediterranean Diet

If you're following the Mediterranean diet and feel like the dessert options are limited, think again! These no-added-sugar recipes are the perfect fix. Even if refined carbohydrates are not regularly consumed as part of the Mediterranean diet ( one of the healthiest eating patterns around ), you can still enjoy naturally-sweet treats like these delicious desserts that highlight foods like fruit, nut butters and whole grains. Recipes like our No-Sugar-Added Mini Apple Pies and Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl are delightful bites that you'll happily make again and again.

01 of 17 Purple Fruit Salad Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy plums, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, green and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.

02 of 17 Pretzels with Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter Get the salty-sweet chocolate satisfaction of a candy bar with this better-for-you chocolate-peanut butter gluten-free snack or dessert recipe. Pair it with a glass of milk, hot or cold, for a boost of calcium and protein.

03 of 17 Pineapple Nice Cream All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.

04 of 17 No-Sugar-Added Mini Apple Pies These delectable single-serving tarts are gluten-free and sweetened with dates instead of refined added sugars. Top with a little unsweetened whipped cream to take this special--yet healthy--dessert to the next level.

05 of 17 Fresh Fruit Salad This refreshing and easy fruit salad recipe will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. And if you like creamy fruit salad or fruit salad with yogurt, we've got you covered with an optional tangy lime yogurt dressing to serve on the side—instead of making fruit salad with whipped cream. This is a colorful and healthy fruit salad recipe for all occasions.

06 of 17 Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits.

07 of 17 Mango Fruit Leather This no-sugar-added fruit snack is a healthy treat kids and adults will both love. It's perfect for packing in a lunchbox for school or work or just enjoying as a snack or better-for-you dessert at home.

08 of 17 Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

09 of 17 2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream Whir up frozen bananas into an "ice cream" without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.

10 of 17 No-Sugar-Added Vegan Oatmeal Cookies Soft, chewy and no added sugar! Sweeten these classic oatmeal cookies with ripe bananas and raisins or dates. Plus, a touch of nut butter adds lots of flavor and holds the cookies together while keeping them vegan and gluten-free.

11 of 17 Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.

12 of 17 Apple "Donuts" This so-simple 3-ingredient recipe turns apple slices into "donuts." Topped with nut butter and coconut, they make a satisfying no-added-sugar dessert or healthy snack.

13 of 17 Broiled Mango Broiling fruit brings out its inherent sweetness. A squeeze of tart lime juice balances it out. Try this technique with pineapple as well.

14 of 17 Watermelon with Lime A hit of lime zest and crunchy salt flakes on ripe watermelon is an addictive, salty-sweet way to enjoy a refreshing and hydrating snack. Pair it with a few pistachios for a protein boost.

15 of 17 No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies Classic oatmeal cookies without all the sugar, these better-for-you gluten-free treats get their sweetness from ripe bananas and chopped dates.

16 of 17 Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest Kiwi and mango get a burst of citrus flavor in this easy fruit salad recipe.