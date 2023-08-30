13 One-Pan Side Dish Recipes in 15 Minutes

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023
Cauliflower Stir-Fry
Photo: Jennifer Causey

It's easy to make a tasty side dish with these one-pan recipes. In just 15 minutes, you can sauté, steam or stir-fry delicious veggies and legumes that will taste great with any meal. Recipes like our Sautéed Arugula and Cauliflower Stir-Fry are simple, quick and lovely alongside a flavorful main dish.

01 of 13

Quick & Easy Sautéed Broccolini

a recipe photo of the Sauteed Broccolini
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

Broccolini, with its long thin stems and small florets, is a cross between broccoli and gai lan or Chinese broccoli. This simple crisp-tender sautéed broccolini has zip from lemon and garlic and just a hint of heat from crushed red pepper. Serve alongside anything from roasted chicken to fish or steak.

02 of 13

Quick & Easy Green Beans

Quick and Easy Green Beans
Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Here's a fast, efficient way to cook green beans (and other vegetables), eliminating the fuss of bringing a large pot of water to a boil or draining the veggies.

03 of 13

Easy Eggplant Stir-Fry

Easy Eggplant Stir-Fry

This eggplant stir-fry is easy to make. We call for long and tender Japanese eggplant, but regular eggplant will work well, too, cut into 1-inch pieces. Jalapeño peppers can vary from mild to very spicy. If you need to cut the heat, opt for small sweet peppers in their place.

04 of 13

Sautéed Arugula

Sautéed Arugula
Photographer / Fred Hardy, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn

Peppery sautéed arugula is dressed in a delicate buttery sauce with lemon, garlic and sherry vinegar. Pair this quick and easy side dish with roasted chicken or fish.

05 of 13

Balsamic-Parmesan Sautéed Spinach

Balsamic-Parmesan Sauteed Spinach

Tender spinach with a hint of garlic, Parmesan cheese and sweet balsamic vinegar makes a quick and flavorful side dish. The sturdy leaves of mature spinach hold up best during cooking.

06 of 13

Sautéed Zucchini & Onions with Chive Butter

8088120.jpg

Switch up the chives for whatever's growing in your garden--basil or dill would also be delicious in the compound butter that tops this simple sautéed zucchini recipe.

07 of 13

Cauliflower Stir-Fry

Cauliflower Stir-Fry
Jennifer Causey

This easy cauliflower stir-fry has a great balance of textures and flavors with bright and colorful tender-crisp veggies. Try substituting broccoli for the cauliflower or snap peas for the snow peas for another variation on this quick dinner.

08 of 13

Simple Sautéed Spinach

4473357.jpg

Sautéed spinach (or any greens) with garlic and a squeeze of lemon (or vinegar) is a simple formula that lets spinach shine and will never go out of favor.

09 of 13

Zucchini & Mushroom Sauté

7669449.jpg

Serve this simple side dish with grilled turkey burgers. Other fresh herbs, like thyme or oregano, work well too.

10 of 13

Easy Steamed Zucchini

5084643.jpg

How long does zucchini take to cook? This foolproof way to cook zucchini is also the easiest and fastest. Just steam it on the stovetop for a few minutes and you have a healthy vegetable side dish to add to dinner.

11 of 13

Parmesan White Beans

Parmesan White Beans
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

Stash mirepoix blend—a basic building-block combo of chopped carrots, celery and onion—in your freezer and save some serious prep time on this simple bean side dish.

12 of 13

Sautéed Scallions & Garlic (Mock Wild Ramps)

Mock Ramps
Joy Howard

You can use this easy mixture of sautéed scallions and garlic in place of wild ramps—which can be hard to find and pricy—in just about any dish. Add the mixture to omelets and sauces, stir-fry it with rice and the protein of your choice, serve it with steak, fish or chicken and chop it up and add it to compound butter. Read more about ramps.

13 of 13

Spinach and Garbanzo Beans

5359559.jpg

This is no ordinary wilted spinach recipe--it's dressed up with shallot, pine nuts, and garbanzo beans for a tasty side dish for meat or chicken.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Sauteed Broccolini
20 5-Ingredient Mediterranean Diet Side Dishes
6610040.jpg
13 Quick & Easy Veggie Sides That Are Ready in 15 Minutes or Less
7806254.jpg
18 Quick & Easy Sides for Your Father's Day BBQ
Smashed Zucchini with Pesto & Burrata
25 Veggie Side Dishes You'll Want to Make Forever
Roasted Eggplant with Lemon
12 Sheet-Pan Side Dish Recipes for Summer
Mock Ramps
Sautéed Scallions & Garlic (Mock Wild Ramps)
10 mins
a bowl of kale topped with Parmesan cheese
20 Healthy Vegetable Sides for Pasta in 15 Minutes
a recipe photo of Parmesan Crusted Brussel Sprouts
22 Parmesan-Crusted Veggie Recipes
Balsamic-Parmesan Sauteed Spinach
20 Vegetable Side Dishes in 20 Minutes
Herbed Tomato Gratin
27 Side Dishes You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
Balsamic-Parmesan Sauteed Spinach
19 Easy Sautéed Veggie Sides for Weeknights
8088120.jpg
13 Quick & Easy 5-Ingredient Zucchini Side Dish Recipes
a recipe photo of the Sauteed Broccolini
Quick & Easy Sautéed Broccolini
15 mins
lemon rosemary melting potatoes
34 Potato Side Dishes You'll Want to Make Forever
Asparagus Casserole
19 Cheesy Veggie Sides You'll Want to Make Forever
6937009.jpg
36 Healthy Grilling Recipes for Summer