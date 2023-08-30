13 One-Pan Side Dish Recipes in 15 Minutes

It's easy to make a tasty side dish with these one-pan recipes. In just 15 minutes, you can sauté, steam or stir-fry delicious veggies and legumes that will taste great with any meal. Recipes like our Sautéed Arugula and Cauliflower Stir-Fry are simple, quick and lovely alongside a flavorful main dish .

01 of 13 Quick & Easy Sautéed Broccolini View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Broccolini, with its long thin stems and small florets, is a cross between broccoli and gai lan or Chinese broccoli. This simple crisp-tender sautéed broccolini has zip from lemon and garlic and just a hint of heat from crushed red pepper. Serve alongside anything from roasted chicken to fish or steak.

02 of 13 Quick & Easy Green Beans View Recipe Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower Here's a fast, efficient way to cook green beans (and other vegetables), eliminating the fuss of bringing a large pot of water to a boil or draining the veggies.

03 of 13 Easy Eggplant Stir-Fry View Recipe This eggplant stir-fry is easy to make. We call for long and tender Japanese eggplant, but regular eggplant will work well, too, cut into 1-inch pieces. Jalapeño peppers can vary from mild to very spicy. If you need to cut the heat, opt for small sweet peppers in their place.

04 of 13 Sautéed Arugula View Recipe Photographer / Fred Hardy, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn Peppery sautéed arugula is dressed in a delicate buttery sauce with lemon, garlic and sherry vinegar. Pair this quick and easy side dish with roasted chicken or fish.

05 of 13 Balsamic-Parmesan Sautéed Spinach View Recipe Tender spinach with a hint of garlic, Parmesan cheese and sweet balsamic vinegar makes a quick and flavorful side dish. The sturdy leaves of mature spinach hold up best during cooking.

06 of 13 Sautéed Zucchini & Onions with Chive Butter View Recipe Switch up the chives for whatever's growing in your garden--basil or dill would also be delicious in the compound butter that tops this simple sautéed zucchini recipe.

07 of 13 Cauliflower Stir-Fry View Recipe Jennifer Causey This easy cauliflower stir-fry has a great balance of textures and flavors with bright and colorful tender-crisp veggies. Try substituting broccoli for the cauliflower or snap peas for the snow peas for another variation on this quick dinner.

08 of 13 Simple Sautéed Spinach View Recipe Sautéed spinach (or any greens) with garlic and a squeeze of lemon (or vinegar) is a simple formula that lets spinach shine and will never go out of favor.

09 of 13 Zucchini & Mushroom Sauté View Recipe Serve this simple side dish with grilled turkey burgers. Other fresh herbs, like thyme or oregano, work well too.

10 of 13 Easy Steamed Zucchini View Recipe How long does zucchini take to cook? This foolproof way to cook zucchini is also the easiest and fastest. Just steam it on the stovetop for a few minutes and you have a healthy vegetable side dish to add to dinner.

11 of 13 Parmesan White Beans View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh Stash mirepoix blend—a basic building-block combo of chopped carrots, celery and onion—in your freezer and save some serious prep time on this simple bean side dish.

12 of 13 Sautéed Scallions & Garlic (Mock Wild Ramps) View Recipe Joy Howard You can use this easy mixture of sautéed scallions and garlic in place of wild ramps—which can be hard to find and pricy—in just about any dish. Add the mixture to omelets and sauces, stir-fry it with rice and the protein of your choice, serve it with steak, fish or chicken and chop it up and add it to compound butter. Read more about ramps.