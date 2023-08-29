16 Easy Dinners to Help Lower Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar

Try one of these diabetes-friendly meals that can also help lower your blood pressure, and you'll have dinner on the table in 30 minutes. Each of these delicious recipes helps support heart health , as they're packed with potassium and contain lower amounts of saturated fats and sodium. Additionally, these dinners feature complex carbs like whole grains and veggies to meet our diabetes-friendly nutrition parameters . Recipes like our Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers and our Spicy Orange Beef & Broccoli Stir-Fry are great choices for an easy, flavorful and nutritious meal at the end of the day.

01 of 16 Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl View Recipe This flavorful burrito bowl features grilled chicken coated in a spicy chipotle glaze. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthier dinner.

02 of 16 Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers View Recipe Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner. Like the name suggests, it's all cooked on one pan. The potatoes get a head start, followed by sweet bell peppers and finally chili-coated salmon fillets. It's a complete meal with easy cleanup!

03 of 16 Spicy Orange Beef & Broccoli Stir-Fry View Recipe With fresh broccoli, ginger, red bell peppers and plenty of fresh citrus, this healthy beef stir-fry is sure to become a favorite. And it's ready in 30 minutes, making it the perfect healthy weeknight dinner. Serve with brown rice.

04 of 16 Mushroom-Swiss Turkey Burgers View Recipe In this gluten-free turkey burger recipe, lean ground turkey stands in for ground beef, and portobello mushrooms produce a juicy, flavorful alternative to the traditional bun. Melted Swiss cheese, sliced tomato and arugula top off this delicious low-carb dinner!

05 of 16 No-Cook Black Bean Salad View Recipe The dressing for this vegan black bean salad gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.

06 of 16 Cheeseburger Stuffed Baked Potatoes View Recipe Skip the bun and serve all of your favorite cheeseburger ingredients--beef, cheese, tomatoes, red onions and lettuce--with baked potatoes for a hearty and easy dinner recipe that kids and adults will love. Feel free to swap out the ground beef for ground turkey or tofu crumbles.

07 of 16 One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach View Recipe Shrimp, spinach and garlic brown and cook quickly for a simple one-pot weeknight dinner. A fast pan sauce gets life from zesty lemon juice, warm crushed red pepper and herby parsley. Serve with a slice of whole-wheat baguette to swipe up every last drop of sauce.

08 of 16 BBQ Baked Potatoes with Pork & Broccoli View Recipe Use leftover cooked pork to whip together these easy BBQ pork baked potatoes. Add steamed broccoli and Cheddar cheese to round out this easy healthy dinner.

09 of 16 Salmon Couscous Salad View Recipe This healthy and easy salad is designed to be made with precooked or leftover salmon. To quickly cook salmon, lightly brush with olive oil, then roast in a 450 degrees F oven until the fish is opaque and firm, 8 to 12 minutes.

10 of 16 Tex-Mex Pasta Salad View Recipe A light and creamy green-salsa dressing highlights this easy pasta salad with Southwestern flavors.

11 of 16 Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa & Beans View Recipe Taco night meets baked potato night with this simple recipe for loaded baked potatoes with salsa, beans and avocado. This easy, healthy family dinner comes together with just 10 minutes of active time, so you can make it on even the busiest of weeknights. This recipe is just as delicious with sweet potatoes in place of russets.

12 of 16 Ham and Broccoli Topped Baked Potato View Recipe Jazz up your simple baked potato with a quickly microwaved topping.

13 of 16 Pork Paprikash with Cauliflower "Rice" View Recipe Cut carbs and calories by using cauliflower "rice" instead of regular rice in this 30-minute pork paprikash recipe.

14 of 16 Smoked Salmon Stuffed Baked Potatoes View Recipe Step aside, bacon--these loaded baked potatoes are stuffed with smoked salmon, sour cream and chives for a fresh take on this comfort-food staple, and an easy healthy dinner.

15 of 16 Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa View Recipe Fish plus two sides? It seems fancy but this healthy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes.