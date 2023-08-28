30 Oat Breakfast Recipes That Are Ready in Three Steps or Less

Bakes, overnight oats, pancakes, waffles and more—the meal options are endless with these flavorful oat recipes. This collection has plenty of chocolaty, fruity and savory variations to choose from, so you're guaranteed to find something you'll love. In three steps or less, you'll be enjoying an easy, oat-packed dish that's as nutritious as it is delicious. Recipes like our cozy Chai-Spiced Oatmeal and spicy Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats will become staples on your breakfast menu.

01 of 30 Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats View Recipe Powdered peanut butter is a handy pantry staple that makes a great vegan protein booster for oatmeal and smoothies. Double or triple this recipe to meal-prep breakfasts for the week or to have breakfast ready for the entire family.

02 of 30 Chai-Spiced Oatmeal View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster This chai-spiced oatmeal is perfectly spiced and just the right creamy consistency. Top this cozy oatmeal with your favorite chopped fresh fruit like mango, or serve it with dried fruit like golden raisins. For some extra crunch, top it with chopped pistachios or cashews and a dollop of yogurt to make it extra creamy.

03 of 30 Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats View Recipe If you love avocado toast, give this savory overnight oats recipe a try. The oats soak overnight for easy "cooking." In the morning, just top with a fried egg, avocado and Sriracha for a satisfying healthy breakfast.

04 of 30 Tres Leches-Inspired Overnight Oats View Recipe Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Tres leches, which is Spanish for "three milks," gets its name from the three types of milk that are used to soak the classic cake: whole milk, evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk. Here, we use those milks to hydrate oats, creating a creamy, satisfying breakfast. A sprinkle of cinnamon adds a nice touch of spice, while sliced strawberries provide a pop of color. Tres leches cake is usually topped with whipped cream—if you want to re-create that creaminess, try topping these oats with some plain yogurt for a breakfast-friendly twist.

05 of 30 Oatmeal Waffles View Recipe Jen Causey These oatmeal waffles have a hint of cinnamon and a nice crispy outer layer. Brown sugar in the batter helps to mimic the flavors of a classic bowl of oatmeal.

06 of 30 Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats with Banana View Recipe It takes just a few minutes to prepare these overnight oats and you will be all set with 4 packable healthy breakfasts to enjoy throughout the week. Use whatever milk you have on hand for this easy meal-prep breakfast recipe.

07 of 30 Baked Oatmeal View Recipe Time Inc. This baked oatmeal is a mix between an oatmeal bar and traditional creamy breakfast oatmeal for an unexpected morning treat. There are so many different ways to add a little something extra to this recipe: Add fresh fruit like strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries. Add toasted coconut flakes. Add chocolate chips for chocolate lovers. You could also add extra nuts and seeds.

08 of 30 Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins View Recipe These gluten-free pumpkin muffins are packed with oats and chocolate chips. Plus, these mini pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan.

09 of 30 Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal View Recipe Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely, Food Stylist: Karen Rankin This pumpkin baked oatmeal is warm and comforting with the combination of pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon. The pecans add toasty flavor to this easy breakfast dish that's perfect for guests. Serve with yogurt for creaminess and maple syrup for added sweetness.

10 of 30 Bircher Muesli View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Named after a Swiss physician, Bircher muesli features fresh apple, lemon juice and nuts. We added to this refreshing combo by including chia seeds for a boost of omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, and we finish our version with a mix of fresh berries for color and flavor.

11 of 30 Breakfast Strawberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Sara Haas Fresh strawberries add the perfect touch of natural sweetness to these breakfast oatmeal cakes. When strawberries aren't in season, you can easily substitute frozen ones.

12 of 30 Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats View Recipe Blueberries, sweet banana and creamy coconut milk combine to turn everyday oatmeal into the best vegan overnight oats! Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.

13 of 30 Breakfast Carrot-Cake Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Sara Haas Enjoy all the classic flavors of carrot cake in these healthy oatmeal cakes. Shredded carrot, raisins and walnuts are packed into each bite. Chopping the raisins helps distribute them throughout the batter. These oatmeal cakes are perfect for a grab-and-go breakfast, but also make for a great snack.

14 of 30 Tiramisu-Inspired Overnight Oats View Recipe Photographer: Sara Baurley, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Tiramisu, a classic Italian dessert, serves as flavor inspiration for these overnight oats. Instant espresso powder adds a touch of bitterness to the dish, which gets balanced by the sweetness of the maple syrup. We top each serving with yogurt for some tanginess, but you could also try swapping in ricotta. A dusting of cocoa powder on top serves as a nod to the dessert's iconic look. These oats are meal-prep-friendly, but if you find your oats becoming too dry as they sit in the fridge, add more almond milk until they're loosened to your desired consistency.

15 of 30 Breakfast Lemon-Blueberry Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Ali Redmond A cross between muffins and baked oatmeal, these oatmeal cakes are perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack. If you prefer to use fresh blueberries, they're an equal swap for the frozen in this recipe. You can also make a double batch and enjoy one during the week and store the other batch in the freezer to savor later.

16 of 30 Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins View Recipe These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.

17 of 30 Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle This easy overnight oats with chia seeds recipe is naturally sweetened with peaches, but any chopped fresh or frozen fruit works well here. Chia seeds thicken the mixture as it sits, and they offer a healthy dose of fiber and omega-3 fats. Store these oats in individual airtight containers (like a mason jar) for an easy breakfast on the go.

18 of 30 Blueberry Baked Oatmeal View Recipe Jason Donnelly This baked oatmeal recipe features lemon and cardamom with plenty of sweet and juicy blueberries. Baked oatmeal recipes like this one can be prepped on Monday for an easy grab-and-go breakfast for the rest of the workweek.

19 of 30 Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats View Recipe It takes just a few minutes in the evening to mix rolled oats and almond milk and you have a head start on a healthy breakfast the following morning. In the morning, top the oatmeal with fresh fruit and toasted nuts. Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.

20 of 30 Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Sara Haas Fresh lemon juice and zest add the perfect pop of brightness and acidity to these delightful oatmeal cakes. You can use fresh or frozen raspberries, depending on what you have on hand. Enjoy these oatmeal cakes for a healthy breakfast or snack.

21 of 30 Cinnamon-Roll Overnight Oats View Recipe It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast, and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week.

22 of 30 Breakfast Apple-Cinnamon Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Ali Redmond These handy cakes are a great way to start your day. If you're in a hurry, toss one in a food storage container to enjoy once you get to work. If you have more time, pop one in the microwave for 30 seconds, then top with a little milk and enjoy!

23 of 30 Pumpkin Cheesecake Overnight Oats View Recipe With pumpkin, ricotta and a little maple, this easy overnight oats recipe tastes like dessert, but it's actually good for you! Plus, it's perfect for a quick, on-the-go healthy breakfast.

24 of 30 Apple-Pie Baked Oats View Recipe Casey Barber Slices of these apple-pie baked oats make a great snack or midday pick-me-up, with an added energy boost coming from vanilla protein powder. If you individually wrap the slices, they make an excellent grab-and-go breakfast. Servings may also be reheated in a toaster oven or microwave.

25 of 30 Savory Oatmeal with Cheddar, Collards & Eggs View Recipe Have you tried savory oats yet? It's a nice change-up from the sweet way oatmeal is typically served, plus you get a full serving of vegetables. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.

26 of 30 Oat Flour Pancakes View Recipe Caitlin Bensel These gluten-free oat flour pancakes are quick to throw together. Oat milk in place of regular milk keeps these easy pancakes dairy-free too.

27 of 30 Chocolate-Banana Overnight Oats View Recipe Chocolate-hazelnut spread adds a touch of luxury to your humble bowl of overnight oatmeal. Banana slices pair perfectly with the spread and add natural sweetness (no need for additional sugar). A sprinkle of flaky salt helps keep this quick breakfast from being cloyingly sweet.

28 of 30 Coconut-Mango Oats View Recipe Sara Haas Give plain oats a makeover with this quick, five-minute breakfast idea. Adding just a bit of toasted coconut, some vanilla extract and fresh (or frozen) mango provides plenty of flavor. We use oat milk here, but feel free to switch it to dairy or any other plant-based, unsweetened milk too.

29 of 30 Instant Pot Steel-Cut Oatmeal View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall This warm Instant Pot steel-cut oatmeal is flavored with cinnamon and just a little maple syrup for a hint of sweetness. Top this creamy oatmeal with fresh berries, lemon zest or toasted nuts.