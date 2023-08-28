19 High-Protein No-Cook Lunches Ready in 5 Minutes

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD
Headshot of Annie Nguyen
Reviewed by Dietitian Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD

Annie Nguyen is a Registered Dietitian who manages EatingWell's Pinterest page. Before EatingWell, she worked with other dietitians to write nutrition blog posts, develop recipes and create social media content. Annie went to the University of Oklahoma to complete her B.S. in Health and Exercise Science. She went on to get her M.A. in Dietetics and finish her dietetic internship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Caprese Sandwich
Photo: Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

With these quick recipes, making a high-protein lunch is a breeze. In just 5 minutes and without turning on any cooking equipment, you can prep or pack a delicious salad, sandwich, smoothie and more. Plus, each recipe has at least 15 grams of protein per serving, making them a satisfying and energizing pick-me-up for the afternoon. Recipes like our Caprese Sandwich and 3-Ingredient Chicken Salad Tostadas are easy, flavorful and nutritious lunches you can make even on the busiest of days.

01 of 19

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich
Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

This caprese sandwich is fresh from the basil and hearty from thick, crusty ciabatta. The sun-dried tomatoes deepen the flavor. Topping the bread with a layer of basil leaves and using toasted bread helps to keep the sandwich from getting soggy if you need to make it a few hours ahead.

02 of 19

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

a recipe photo of the Berry Kefir Smoothie
Ana Cadena

Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

03 of 19

3-Ingredient Chicken Salad Tostadas

3 ingredient chicken tostadas
Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

For this three-ingredient dinner, a premade salad kit is the perfect shortcut because it has everything you need in one bag, including the dressing. Swap in canned black beans for the chicken to make this vegetarian.

04 of 19

Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna

5238637.jpg

This power salad will keep you fueled for hours, thanks to 26 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Tossing the dressing and kale, and then letting it stand in the jar, softens it enough so you don't need to massage or cook it to make it tender.

05 of 19

Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich

3858974.jpg

In this healthy chicken sandwich recipe, the avocado is mashed to create a healthy creamy spread.

06 of 19

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie
Ali Redmond

Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

07 of 19

Shrimp, Avocado & Feta Wrap

5486587.jpg

This easy wrap makes a great healthy lunch to pack for work. Buy cooked shrimp in the seafood department at most supermarkets and grocery stores, or check the freezer section for tailed and deveined shrimp that are easy to thaw and steam. Salty feta and chopped fresh vegetables keep this easy lunchtime wrap flavorful and satisfying.

08 of 19

Blackberry Smoothie

Blackberry Smoothie
Fred Hardy

This blackberry smoothie has plenty of fresh berry flavor and sweetness from banana and honey. And with only 5 minutes from start to finish, it's the perfect breakfast for busy mornings. If fresh blackberries aren't available, feel free to use frozen in this easy and healthy smoothie.

09 of 19

Loaded Chicken-Quinoa Salad

4576574.jpg

Turn simple precooked ingredients into a delicious one-dish meal, high in fiber and with plenty of protein to keep you feeling satisfied.

10 of 19

Avocado Toast with Burrata

Avocado Toast with Burrata

Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.

11 of 19

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

5678189.jpg

Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.

12 of 19

Fruit & Cheese Bistro Lunch Box

5397877.jpg

This fruit, cheese and cracker box inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes is a fun and healthy alternative to your standard sandwich. It's the perfect personal-size cheese plate to pack for a work lunch or a picnic in the park.

13 of 19

Chicken, Quinoa & Veggie Bowl

4576558.jpg

With a whopping 19 grams of protein, this one-dish meal will keeping you feeling full and satisfied for hours.

14 of 19

Turkey BLT Wraps

4535699.jpg

This delicious kid-friendly twist on a classic BLT includes turkey. The extra protein makes a filling, healthy lunch to pack up for school or work.

15 of 19

Protein Bistro Lunch Box

5397869.jpg

Inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this affordable lunch is easy to make and pack yourself. With high-protein ingredients like a hard-boiled egg, edamame and tuna, this bistro-style lunch will leave you feeling satisfied.

16 of 19

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

5147278.jpg

This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.

17 of 19

Pork Wrap with Lime-Jalapeño Slaw

8123307.jpg

A leftover cooked pork cutlet and coleslaw from earlier meals make this lunch a breeze to put together.

18 of 19

Chopped Cobb Salad with Chicken

6599312.jpg

This healthy chopped salad is a great way to use up leftover cooked chicken. You can reserve the remaining hard-boiled egg half for a snack.

19 of 19

Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie

6768424.jpg

This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
asian tofu salad
30 Days of Easy High-Fiber Lunch Recipes
Avocado Toast with Burrata
12 High-Protein Breakfasts Ready in 5 Minutes
4548023.jpg
11 15-Minute, High-Fiber Lunches for High Blood Pressure
Chickpea "Chicken" Salad
18 High-Fiber Lunches Ready in 10 Minutes
Cucumber Sandwich
18 Easy Back-to-School Lunch Recipes for Kids
Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin
24 10-Minute Breakfast Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl
21 Gut-Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Help You Poop
3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad
29 Healthy Lunches You Can Make in 5 Minutes
Easy Smoothie Bowl
14 High-Protein, Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie Recipes
6440439.jpg
30 Days of 5-Minute Smoothie Recipes
Eggs Benedict Casserole
18 Heart-Healthy, High-Protein Breakfast Recipes
Sheet-Pan Egg Sandwiches for a Crowd
30-Day High-Protein Breakfast Plan for Weight Loss
a collage of recipes photo from 41 Healthy Lunch Ideas You Can Make in 10 Minutes
41 Healthy Lunch Ideas You Can Make in 10 Minutes
Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie
30-Day Smoothie Plan for the Mediterranean Diet
Egg Tartine
26 Healthy Summer Breakfasts That Are Ready in 15 Minutes or Less
a recipe photo of the Berry Kefir Smoothie
30-Day Smoothie Plan for Gut Health