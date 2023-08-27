16 Recipes to Use Up Your Garden Zucchini That Aren't Zucchini Bread

Not to diss zucchini bread (because it's delicious), but there are plenty of other dishes you can make to use up the hydrating summer vegetable . Maybe you'll spiralize it and make a pasta dish, or maybe you'll enjoy a meaty and cheesy zucchini boat recipe. Either way, recipes like our 5-Ingredient Zucchini-Feta Roll-Ups and Kousa Mahshi (Egyptian Stuffed Zucchini) are flavorful meals you can make to clear the garden or refrigerator of excess veg.

01 of 16 Ground Turkey Zucchini Boats View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Summer-fresh zucchini brims with a zesty mix of peppers, ground turkey and spices in these ground turkey zucchini boats. Nothing goes to waste here, as the flesh from the zucchini gets chopped and mixed with the filling. To ensure they cook evenly, use zucchini that are similar in size.

02 of 16 Smashed Zucchini with Pesto & Burrata View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Tender zucchini rounds get topped with creamy burrata and tangy, bright pesto for an easy side dish that's sure to impress. Crushed red pepper adds a light kick of spice to round out the flavors.

03 of 16 5-Ingredient Zucchini-Feta Roll-Ups View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst These zucchini-feta roll-ups are a quick and easy appetizer to pull together, and the recipe is easily doubled (or tripled!) for a larger gathering. You can use summer squash in addition to the zucchini for a pop of yellow color. They are plenty flavorful on their own, but they can also be served with marinara sauce or pesto for dipping.

04 of 16 Zucchini Stir-Fry View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn This tender stir-fried zucchini comes together in just a few minutes. The grated ginger adds an earthy spice that complements the soy sauce and Sriracha without overpowering the zucchini's delicate flavor. To elevate the flavor and presentation, sprinkle with togarashi spice and toasted black sesame seeds before serving.

05 of 16 Roasted Zucchini with Parmesan & Lemon View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen This roasted zucchini is seasoned with baked cheese and an herb and crushed red pepper paste that elevates the mild, sweet flavor of the zucchini. Don't forget to garnish the roasted zucchini with the bits of frico—the crispy cheese pieces that brown on the baking sheet. They give this simple side dish an extra-savory flavor. If you have summer squash on hand, it works well here too.

06 of 16 Kousa Mahshi (Egyptian Stuffed Zucchini) View Recipe Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Got zucchini? Packed with plenty of herbs, these stuffed zucchini are a delicious way to eat summer's bounty. You can use the stuffing mixture for other vegetables, too—think onions, tomatoes or eggplant.

07 of 16 Parmesan-&-Herb-Crusted Zucchini View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst This Parmesan-and-herb-crusted zucchini features a crispy crust of golden-brown baked cheese in every bite. This easy side dish is perfect paired with chicken, burgers or steak. To make it a stand-alone appetizer, using a toothpick, skewer each slice with a bocconcini (small mozzarella ball) and serve with marinara for dipping.

08 of 16 Thai Green Curry-Inspired Vegetable Soup View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Green curry paste, fresh herbs and plenty of scallion all pack a bunch of flavor into this vibrant, refreshing soup. The light yet creamy broth is loaded with vegetables, with tofu stirred in at the end to make it filling. A small spoonful of chili crisp adds nice heat and crunch, but if you want to tame the spice, chopped cashews would work well in its place.

09 of 16 Air-Fryer Zucchini Noodle Hash with Eggs View Recipe Jason Donnelly Zucchini noodles are shaped to form nests, creating a perfect pocket for eggs. These nests make for a stunning presentation and are perfect for breakfast or brunch at home. A quick tomato mixture adds a pop of color.

10 of 16 Smashed Lemon-Garlic Zucchini with Parmesan View Recipe Brie Passano Zucchini rounds are flattened, then coated with Parmesan cheese, lemon zest, garlic and basil for a savory summer side. The cheese browns nicely, giving them an almost-crispy topping.

11 of 16 Grilled Zucchini & Halloumi with Herbed Couscous View Recipe Jacob Fox If you don't love the idea of flipping each vegetable on the grill, enlist the help of a grill basket instead. Then you can just give the veggies a quick stir or toss halfway through cooking.

12 of 16 Calabacitas de Tapachula (Zucchini & Corn in Poblano Sauce) View Recipe Angie Mosier Mexicans prepare the trio of corn, zucchini and poblanos in every possible way, from soups and stews to quick sides like this one from the city of Tapachula in Chiapas. In this recipe, adapted from Treasures of the Mexican Table by Pati Jinich, a mixture of zucchini and corn is enveloped in a creamy poblano sauce. Think of it as a Mexican version of ratatouille, but with more texture and much quicker to make. Be careful not to overcook the zucchini, and keep the corn crunchy.

13 of 16 Creamy Oven-Roasted Zucchini & Summer Squash View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen This wonderfully creamy and tender oven-roasted zucchini and summer squash draws inspiration from Thomas Keller's viral zucchini recipe. The squash is scored, then roasted whole, allowing garlic to seep into the center while a crispy top forms in the pan. Enjoy it alongside roasted or grilled meat or fish. It's perfect as-is, but also tastes great topped with chopped tomato and a drizzle of balsamic glaze, pesto or romesco sauce.

14 of 16 Smashed Zucchini with Lime, Cotija & Cilantro View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle This smashed zucchini recipe is a great way to use up a bumper crop of fresh summer zucchini. Smashing the zucchini increases the surface area that absorbs the flavors of cilantro, cotija cheese and lime beautifully. If you can't find cotija cheese, feta cheese is a good substitute.

