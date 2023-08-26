Our 20 Best New Recipes You'll Want to Make This Fall

These are some of the most highly-rated and highly-trafficked recipes we've made in 2023, and they're going to be perfect for your menu this fall. Featuring comforting dishes like hearty casseroles, warm oats and cozy soups, this collection has recipes for any time of day. Try our Loaded Broccoli & Chicken Casserole or Peach Baked Oatmeal—we know you'll want to make them again and again.

01 of 20 Tres Leches-Inspired Overnight Oats Taste Like Dessert for Breakfast View Recipe Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Tres leches, which is Spanish for "three milks," gets its name from the three types of milk that are used to soak the classic cake: whole milk, evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk. Here, we use those milks to hydrate oats, creating a creamy, satisfying breakfast. A sprinkle of cinnamon adds a nice touch of spice, while sliced strawberries provide a pop of color. Tres leches cake is usually topped with whipped cream—if you want to re-create that creaminess, try topping these oats with some plain yogurt for a breakfast-friendly twist.

02 of 20 Loaded Broccoli & Chicken Casserole Is a Winning, High-Protein Dinner View Recipe Stacy k. Allen, Props: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ana Kelley This delightfully creamy broccoli and chicken casserole is a satisfying dinner that is sure to please a crowd. To keep prep simple, look for bags of pre-cut broccoli florets. If you like a little spice, swap out the Monterey Jack cheese for pepper Jack instead.

03 of 20 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Smoothie View Recipe Jordan Provost This mango green smoothie gets bright tart flavor from frozen passion fruit, and inflammation-fighting benefits from fresh kale. Dates add natural sweetness without added sugar. While cilantro may not be a typical smoothie ingredient, we love the herbal notes it adds to this smoothie. Feel free to leave it out if that's not your thing—it's just as delicious without.

04 of 20 Peach Baked Oatmeal View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle There's nothing like this peach baked oatmeal to fill you up in the morning! This brunch-ready version includes brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, a hint of nutmeg and orange juice and zest. You can swap out the peaches for another fruit if you prefer.

05 of 20 Roasted Garlic-Butter Cabbage Wedges View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Garlic butter seeps into the folds of tender-crisp green cabbage wedges for a savory side that pairs well with everything from seafood to steak. Drizzle on an extra splash of vinegar after roasting if you prefer a little more tang.

06 of 20 Cheesy Chicken Pasta Bake View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen This chicken pasta bake is cheesy with a smoky kick, thanks to the combination of chipotle peppers and smoked Gouda cheese. If you want to mellow the smoky flavor, regular Gouda works just as well. Spray the foil lightly with cooking spray or brush it with a little oil to prevent the cheesy topping from sticking. Serve with a simple side salad or garlic-roasted broccoli.

07 of 20 Spinach & Feta Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust View Recipe Hector Manuel Sanchez The simple, scalloped shell made from thinly sliced rounds of sweet potatoes make this version of a popular brunch (or supper) dish gluten-free. Choose potatoes with comparable diameters to create uniform slices for the easy-to-make crust. A mandoline makes slicing quick and precise, but a sharp chef's knife will work too. You can also slice the potatoes in the food processor by using the slicing blade.

08 of 20 Ania's Zupa Grzybowa (Ania's Mushroom Soup) View Recipe Ali Redmond In Poland, foraged mushrooms, notably boletus, are prized for their flavor. Many families in Poland serve this vegetarian mushroom soup on Christmas Eve, but in Natalie Jesionka's family, it's served all winter long. There are many different recipes for this soup, depending on the ingredients that are accessible where the cook lives. The addition of white wine is a nod to Jesionka's great-grandmother, who made her own wine from grapes and added it to her soup. In Poland, this soup is served with square handmade noodles called lazanki, but you can serve it with small pasta like orzo, or with barley.

09 of 20 Stuffed Pepper Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle You won't be stuffing any peppers for this stuffed pepper casserole, but you will be enjoying the sweet and smoky combination of flavors coming from bell peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes, smoked paprika and ground beef. You can use precooked rice from the package or leftover brown rice if you have it. If using leftover rice, you will need about 1 1/2 cups.

10 of 20 Tiramisu-Inspired Overnight Oats View Recipe Photographer: Sara Baurley, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Tiramisu, a classic Italian dessert, serves as flavor inspiration for these overnight oats. Instant espresso powder adds a touch of bitterness to the dish, which gets balanced by the sweetness of the maple syrup. We top each serving with yogurt for some tanginess, but you could also try swapping in ricotta. A dusting of cocoa powder on top serves as a nod to the dessert's iconic look. These oats are meal-prep-friendly, but if you find your oats becoming too dry as they sit in the fridge, add more almond milk until they're loosened to your desired consistency.

11 of 20 Anti-Inflammatory Beet Smoothie View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster This vibrant beet smoothie combines sweet and earthy beets with berries, banana and orange juice for a well-balanced flavor. Look for packaged cooked beets where the prepared fruits and vegetables are sold. Beets are high in belatins, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients add even more anti-inflammatory power, like the anthocyanins in blueberries and the gingerol found in ginger.

12 of 20 Weeknight Lemon Chicken Skillet Dinner View Recipe Justin Walker This one-pan chicken dinner doesn't get much easier, or more satisfying. In just half an hour, you can have a complete meal on the table that doesn't require loads of dishes afterwards. We call for tender haricots verts because they're quick cooking; traditional green beans likely won't be tender enough after the brief cooking time at the end. If that's all you have on hand, steam them first, and then add them to the pan for the final step. Serve this hearty chicken and potatoes dinner with a simple side salad to sneak in another serving of veggies.

13 of 20 Bang Bang Cabbage Slaw View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Here we pair Bang Bang sauce, a sweet and spicy sauce made famous by the restaurant chain Bonefish Grill, with shredded cabbage and crunchy carrots and celery. You can swap out the carrots and celery for other crunchy vegetables like thinly sliced sweet bell peppers and radishes. Serve this easy slaw alongside grilled shrimp or use it to top a grilled fish sandwich.

14 of 20 Chicken Fajita Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman This chicken fajita casserole combines classic fajita veggies and chicken thighs with corn tortillas and spices in one skillet for an easy dinner. Chicken thighs are tender and flavorful, but chicken breast or leftover chicken will work well too. Serve this easy casserole topped with your favorite fixings, like sour cream, avocado, salsa and/or chopped tomato.

15 of 20 Bang Bang Cauliflower View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Annie Probst, Prop Stylist: Gabe Greco A quick sauce made from mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce and Sriracha adds plenty of flavor to this easy cauliflower side dish. The sauce has a balance of spicy, sweet and sour notes and clings well to the cauliflower.

16 of 20 Healthy Breakfast Smoothie View Recipe Rachel Johnson This healthy breakfast smoothie recipe is packed with protein, fiber, unsaturated fats and essential vitamins and minerals. Follow our simple formula, memorize the ingredient amounts, then customize to your liking. Even better, our supercharged breakfast smoothie tastes great and keeps you full until lunchtime. We keep a running stock of frozen bananas to give our smoothies a thicker consistency, but a handful of ice achieves a similar effect.

17 of 20 The Best Egg Salad Recipe for Sandwiches View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Creamy, crunchy and satisfying, this healthy egg salad recipe is the perfect choice for sandwiches, wraps and more. The filling spread can be made ahead of time, which makes this recipe great for meal prep.

18 of 20 Mainland Lu'au View Recipe Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst The Hawaiian word lu'au can mean three things: a gathering or celebration, the young leaves of the kalo (aka taro) plant, or a dish made with those leaves, coconut milk and sometimes chicken or squid. This recipe is a version of the latter from chef Kiki Aranita, made with collard greens, which are easier to find on the mainland. This lu'au recipe makes a generous amount, but you won't regret it since it holds beautifully—you can even freeze it so you have a nutritious side dish at your fingertips.

19 of 20 Oatmeal Banana Bread View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster This oatmeal banana bread features old-fashioned oats, which provide texture. This banana bread is subtly sweet and well balanced, making it perfect for tea time, breakfast time and anything in between.