19 High-Protein Sandwiches Without Meat

You'll want to make these energizing sandwich recipes on repeat. These satisfying sandwiches contain at least 15 grams of protein per serving to help you feel full for longer . Plus, they're made without any meat, so the protein comes from ingredients like tofu, cheese and legumes to help you stay fueled. Recipes like our Loaded Cucumber & Avocado Sandwich and Mushroom Sandwich with Pickled Onion are filling and delicious options for lunch or dinner.

This loaded cucumber-and-avocado sandwich is filled with creamy avocado and crispy cucumbers. Ricotta cheese mixed with extra-sharp Cheddar adds flavor while sliced red peppers offer a splash of color.

Veggie Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup
Maya Feller, M.S., RD, CDN, of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition, upgrades this popular budget-friendly combo. "Adding veggies to a classic sandwich—in this case, broccoli, zucchini and red bell pepper—boosts the nutrient-density of the meal," she says. This recipe was part of a feature story, "The Real Cost of Healthy Food."

Cucumber Salad Sandwich
Who said you couldn't put a salad on a sandwich? Flavor this creamy cucumber filling with your favorite fresh herbs, tangy feta cheese and lemon. Salting the cucumber then patting it dry removes some of the moisture from the cucumber so the filling doesn't make the bread too soggy. If you like crispy bread, toast it first for extra crunch.

Green Goddess Sandwich
This green goddess sandwich is a fresh and satisfying sandwich. The dressing packs a flavorful punch with capers and lemon juice. The cucumber and sprouts add nice crunch, and the seasoned avocado brings in the creaminess.

Mushroom Sandwich with Pickled Onion
This sandwich is a specialty at Dad's Luncheonette in Half Moon Bay, California, where chef-owner Scott Clark makes it with local maitake mushrooms. Using ghee to cook the sandwich components imparts a nutty flavor you wouldn't get by using butter.

Pickled Beet, Arugula & Herbed Goat Cheese Sandwich
This pickled beet, arugula and goat cheese sandwich is peppery with creamy notes from the goat cheese and sweet and tangy undertones from the pickled beets. Chopped walnuts add nuttiness and crunch to this easy sandwich.

Copycat Joe & the Juice's Tunacado Sandwich
Inspired by the viral sandwich from Joe & the Juice, we put our twist on the popular tuna-avocado sandwich. Adding chili crisp to the pesto adds delicious flavor, while processing the tuna with avocado creates a wonderfully creamy spread. These sandwiches are packed with texture and flavor, and will quickly make their way into your weekly lunch rotation.

Mushroom Melts
This mushroom melt has both Gruyère and Swiss cheeses that work together with earthy mushrooms to create a delicious ooey-gooey vegetarian grilled cheese. Balsamic vinegar helps lighten the sandwich, and the thin slices of rye bread help keep the sodium in check.

Chickpea Salad Sandwich
This vegan chickpea salad sandwich is lemony, bright and surprisingly delicious. It's got all the flavors of a classic tuna salad sandwich—dill, lemon and a bit of garlic—but with chickpeas instead to add a vegan source of protein and a healthy boost of fiber. Celery brings a nice crunch.

Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches
Lighten up classic egg salad by swapping in creamy avocado instead of using mayonnaise. Sandwich it between toasted whole-wheat bread and you've got an easy, packable lunch ready for work or school.

Spinach-&-Artichoke-Dip Grilled Cheese
This spinach-and-artichoke-dip grilled cheese offers the classic ooey-gooey filling, packed with plenty of spinach and artichokes, between two slices of crispy toasted bread so you can ditch the dipping.

Molletes (Cheesy Mexican Bean Sandwiches)
These hearty open-face sandwiches are ready in no time and can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner. They're typically made with refried beans; here we use pureed black beans scented with cumin and oregano instead for a similar effect.

Caprese Sandwich
This caprese sandwich is fresh from the basil and hearty from thick, crusty ciabatta. The sun-dried tomatoes deepen the flavor. Topping the bread with a layer of basil leaves and using toasted bread helps to keep the sandwich from getting soggy if you need to make it a few hours ahead.

Cannellini Bean & Herbed Ricotta Toast
Herbed ricotta toast gets topped with cannellini beans and roasted red peppers for a colorful, tasty open-face sandwich.

Mushroom & Spinach Melts
These mushroom-and-spinach melts check all the boxes: they're cheesy, packed with veggies and easy to make—what's not to love? Balsamic vinegar adds a wonderful sharpness to cut through the cheese, and pairs well with the sautéed vegetables. You can also make these sandwiches with a panini press, if you have one. Heat the press to medium and place 2 sandwiches on the cooking grates; cook until both sides are browned, crisp and the cheese is melted, about 2 minutes. Repeat with the remaining sandwiches.

Spanakopita Breakfast Sandwiches
Traditional spanakopita gets a morning twist in these tasty breakfast sandwiches. Wilted spinach and arugula add color, while a fried egg adds a boost of protein. We break the egg yolk here, but you can keep it intact if you prefer a runnier one (just be careful when you flip it!).

Vegetable Sandwich with Lemon-Shallot Herb Sauce
We pile on the veggies in this satisfying vegetarian sandwich. Lemon zest and juice add brightness to the herbaceous sauce. Use any leftover sauce with pasta or as a dressing with salad greens.

Mushroom French Dip
Meaty portobello mushrooms have just the right amount of earthy, savory flavor and the perfect texture to replace beef in these vegetarian French dip sandwiches.