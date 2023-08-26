10 Easy Diabetes-Friendly Smoothies to Help You Poop

Getting a healthy helping of fiber can be easy with these smoothie recipes. These smoothies each provide at least 3 grams of fiber per serving to help support regular bowel movements . Plus, they're made with sodium-conscious ingredients and are low in saturated fats to align with a diabetes-friendly eating pattern . Not to mention, we've packed these smoothies with complex carbs like chia seeds, fruits and spinach to support healthy digestion and blood sugar regulation. Recipes like our Ultimate Healthy Breakfast Smoothie Recipe and Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie make delicious, energizing and nourishing snacks or meals in just 10 minutes or less.

01 of 09 Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.

02 of 09 How to Make the Ultimate Healthy Breakfast Smoothie Rachel Johnson This healthy breakfast smoothie recipe is packed with protein, fiber, unsaturated fats and essential vitamins and minerals. Follow our simple formula, memorize the ingredient amounts, then customize to your liking. Even better, our supercharged breakfast smoothie tastes great and keeps you full until lunchtime. We keep a running stock of frozen bananas to give our smoothies a thicker consistency, but a handful of ice achieves a similar effect.

03 of 09 Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals, which can help hydrate you and supply your body with a bounty of fiber too. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk. If you have time, freeze the coconut water into cubes for an extra-frosty smoothie.

04 of 09 Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.

05 of 09 Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.

06 of 09 Mango Raspberry Smoothie Ali Redmond A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.

07 of 09 Peanut Butter-Strawberry-Kale Smoothie Ali Redmond This PB&J-inspired green smoothie recipe makes for a quick and healthy breakfast you can easily take on the go.

08 of 09 Creamsicle Breakfast Smoothie Though it tastes like those iconic vanilla-and-orange popsicles, this creamsicle breakfast smoothie recipe is a balanced breakfast with carbohydrates, protein and, thanks to the addition of coconut water, essential electrolytes. Coconut water serves up more than 10 percent of your daily dose of potassium--an electrolyte you lose through sweat--in every cup, making it a great hydrator for light workouts. Plus, this creamy orange-mango smoothie only contains about 30 mg of sodium per cup, whereas sports drinks usually deliver about 110 mg of sodium per cup.