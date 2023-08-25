21 Pumpkin Spice Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

Pumpkin spice is one of the defining smells and tastes of fall. Everything from the unforgettable pumpkin spice latte to the soft and creamy pumpkin pie itself holds a nostalgic and delicious place in our hearts. Each of these recipes holds four- and five-star ratings from EatingWell readers and uses just the right amount of pumpkin spice to make you feel the coziness of autumn. With recipes like these, It's always a good idea to start your day with dishes like our Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal or end the night with flavorful bites like our Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies.

01 of 21 Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins View Recipe These gluten-free pumpkin muffins are packed with oats and chocolate chips. Plus, these mini pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan.

02 of 21 Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies View Recipe Indulge your PSL obsession with these pumpkin spice cookies. Instant espresso powder gives these soft, cakey cookies a subtle yet recognizable coffee flavor. Spread with cream cheese frosting (with more pumpkin pie spice flavors) and sprinkle with cinnamon to finish. And, go ahead, drink a pumpkin spice latte while you eat them for the full PSL experience. After all, it's only fall for so long (though we'd eat these cookies year-round). To make these cookies kid-friendly, simply omit the espresso powder.

03 of 21 Pumpkin Spice Butternut Squash Soup View Recipe Simmer up a light and tasty fall soup, made creamy with coconut milk and Greek yogurt.

04 of 21 Pumpkin Zucchini Bread View Recipe Will Dickey This pumpkin zucchini bread is the perfect marriage of classic pumpkin bread and zucchini bread. Zucchini helps keep the bread tender and moist, while canned pumpkin gives it an orange hue that carries the flavor of pumpkin pie spice for a touch of fall.

05 of 21 Pumpkin Sugar Cookies View Recipe These pumpkin sugar cookies are soft and moist with just the right amount of spice and a delicate pumpkin flavor topped off with a nice lightly spiced glaze. They're perfect for a fall after-school snack or light dessert.

06 of 21 Basic Crustless Pumpkin Pie View Recipe This low-fat crustless pumpkin pie is a perfect dessert for the dieters at your holiday meal or people who are watching their carbs.

07 of 21 Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal View Recipe Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely, Food Stylist: Karen Rankin This pumpkin baked oatmeal is warm and comforting with the combination of pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon. The pecans add toasty flavor to this easy breakfast dish that's perfect for guests. Serve with yogurt for creaminess and maple syrup for added sweetness.

08 of 21 Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Cookies View Recipe Classic chocolate chip cookies get a fall update by mixing in pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice. Not only are these pumpkin cookies even more flavorful than regular chocolate chip cookies, they're also oh-so-soft and cakelike. Use chocolate chunks for big gooey bites of chocolate or opt for mini chocolate chips to ensure a bit of chocolate in each bite.

09 of 21 Cream Cheese Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel View Recipe This riff on the Thanksgiving favorite combines a traditional pumpkin pie filling with swirls of sweetened cream cheese. And since it's only Thanksgiving once a year, we've topped it all off with a buttery spiced-pecan topping. This easy pie recipe will please anyone at your table this holiday.

10 of 21 Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins View Recipe What could possibly make pumpkin muffins even better? Mini chocolate chips! Our healthy pumpkin chocolate chip muffins are made with white whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour and are sweetened with just the right amount of brown sugar to make them sweet without being cloying.

11 of 21 Pumpkin Pie Smoothie View Recipe This healthy smoothie recipe has all the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte without all the sugar. Made with real pumpkin and frozen banana, this whips into a creamy, luscious grab-&-go breakfast (or snack) in just 5 minutes.

12 of 21 Pumpkin-Spice Hot Toddy View Recipe Flavored decaf tea adds a seasonal twist to a traditional hot toddy recipe. You can use any flavor of tea for this easy cocktail, but we love the comforting notes of pumpkin-spice in the fall and winter.

13 of 21 Chocolate-Swirled Pumpkin Loaf Bread View Recipe Chocolate and pumpkin flavors pair perfectly together in this diabetic-friendly loaf bread recipe.

14 of 21 Vegan Carrot Cake View Recipe Photographer: Stacy K. Allen. Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman This vegan carrot cake recipe with almond flour is packed with carrots, raisins and pecans, which add wonderful texture. Vegan butter and vegan cream cheese combine with rice flour to create a creamy, tangy frosting. Letting the frosting chill in the fridge is crucial so it thickens, giving it a more spreadable consistency.

15 of 21 Pumpkin Sheet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting View Recipe Sara Haas This healthy pumpkin sheet cake is perfectly spiced from the pumpkin pie spice blend, a mixture of cinnamon, ginger, cloves and nutmeg. A tangy, sweet cream cheese frosting helps balance the flavors. This cake is perfect for any fall gathering.

16 of 21 Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream View Recipe Can't get enough pumpkin spice and pumpkin? Get those fall flavors you love in this dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternative made with bananas and pumpkin puree. This easy and healthy dessert contains no added sugar, unless you use the optional maple syrup--which is a delicious touch. Add some chopped pecans to make it really special.

17 of 21 Banana-Coconut Bread View Recipe A unique take on banana bread, this recipe introduces the banana-coconut flavor combination. This creative, diabetic-friendly recipe is the perfect solution for using over-ripe bananas and is easy to make.

18 of 21 Mini Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins View Recipe This sweet little treat is made with good-for-you whole wheat flour, but even the pickiest of eaters won't notice. These mini pumpkin and chocolate chip muffins are also incredibly easy to make--just stir all of the ingredients together, no mixer required. For a more filling and indulgent snack, smear your bite-size piece with almond butter or Nutella.

19 of 21 Vegan Pumpkin Bread View Recipe Flaxseed meal, which develops a gelatinous texture when mixed with water, replaces the eggs and provides structure to this moist, flavorful loaf.

20 of 21 Diabetic Carrot Cake View Recipe With this luscious take on an all-time favorite, you can fit this low-sugar cake into a diabetic meal plan with style.