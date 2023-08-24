30 Days of Easy High-Fiber Lunch Recipes

Do you want to regulate your bowel movements or increase healthy gut bacteria? Maybe you're looking for a way to lose or maintain weight? No matter your nutritional goals, a healthy amount of daily fiber intake has many advantages, which is why we've rounded up 30 of our high-fiber lunch recipes to help you out! These lunches have at least 6 grams of fiber per serving to help you feel full and satisfied through the afternoon. Plus, you can make each recipe in just 10 minutes or less, so lunch is a cinch! Recipes like our Cabbage, Tofu & Edamame Salad and Avocado Tuna Spinach Salad are midday meal options you can count on for being filling, flavorful and nutritious.

01 of 30 Open-Face Goat Cheese Sandwich with Tomato & Avocado Salad This simple lunch comes together in just 10 minutes, making it a great option for busy days.

02 of 30 Buffalo Chicken Grain Bowl Get the flavors of spicy Buffalo chicken wings, without frying, in this nutritious couscous bowl loaded with protein and crisp veggies.

03 of 30 Chicken Avocado BLT Wrap Who doesn't love a BLT? In this Mexican-inspired version, we've added chicken and avocado and wrapped it in a tortilla, making it easy to eat.

04 of 30 Cabbage, Tofu & Edamame Salad Craving crunch? Bite into this salad loaded with crisp red cabbage, edamame, bamboo shoots, and chow mein noodles. This salad is slightly sweetened with baked tofu, mandarin oranges and sesame vinaigrette.

05 of 30 Chickpea & Roasted Red Pepper Lettuce Wraps with Tahini Dressing A tangy, nutty tahini dressing brings together no-cook ingredients like canned chickpeas and roasted red peppers for these easy meal-prep lettuce wraps. Make these wraps ahead of time for a grab-and-go lunch or dinner. A few wedges of warm pita finish off the meal perfectly.

06 of 30 Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna This power salad will keep you fueled for hours, thanks to 26 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Tossing the dressing and kale, and then letting it stand in the jar, softens it enough so you don't need to massage or cook it to make it tender.

07 of 30 Falafel Tabbouleh Bowls with Tzatziki Meal-prepping a week's worth of lunches doesn't need to take hours in the kitchen. These Greek-inspired meal-prep bowls can be prepared in just 10 minutes and only require 4 ingredients--greens, falafel, tabbouleh and tzatziki. We love going to our local specialty grocery store for fast shortcut ingredients like these. The high-fiber falafel and tabbouleh will help to keep you feeling satisfied all afternoon.

08 of 30 Avocado Tuna Spinach Salad Greg DuPree Avocado adds creaminess while sunflower seeds provide texture and crunch in this easy tuna-spinach salad.

09 of 30 Shrimp, Avocado & Feta Wrap This easy wrap makes a great healthy lunch to pack for work. Buy cooked shrimp in the seafood department at most supermarkets and grocery stores, or check the freezer section for tailed and deveined shrimp that are easy to thaw and steam. Salty feta and chopped fresh vegetables keep this easy lunchtime wrap flavorful and satisfying.

10 of 30 Vegetarian Niçoise Salad This vegetarian take on a traditional Niçoise salad omits the fish and piles on plenty of vegetables.

11 of 30 Edamame & Veggie Rice Bowl The ingredients in this vegan grain bowl recipe can be prepped ahead for an easy lunch to pack for work. The tangy citrus dressing is a refreshing flavor with the sweet caramel of the roasted sheet-pan veggies.

12 of 30 Caprese Avocado Toast Tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil—the building blocks of caprese salad--lend a creative twist to a standard avocado toast recipe.

13 of 30 Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup Jazz up a can of black bean soup with your favorite nacho toppings, such as cheese, avocado and fresh tomatoes. A bit of smoked paprika adds a bold flavor kick, but you can swap in any warm spices you prefer, such as cumin or chili powder. Look for a soup that contains no more than 450 mg sodium per serving.

14 of 30 Chopped Salad with Sriracha Tofu & Peanut Dressing Prep four days' worth of high-protein vegan lunches using just four easy ingredients from your local specialty grocery store, including a veggie-heavy salad mix as a base. Because this salad mix is hearty, you can dress these bowls up to 24 hours before serving to allow the flavors in this healthy chopped salad to marry. If you can't find a hearty mix, go with broccoli slaw or shredded Brussels sprouts.

15 of 30 Chopped Chicken & Sweet Potato Salad This easy salad recipe allows for a wonderful use of leftover cooked chicken. Look for escarole in the produce section near the leafy greens; if you can't find it, you can use romaine instead.

16 of 30 Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap Use whichever veggies you have on hand to fill up this veggie wrap. The avocado and hummus help hold the wrap together—and provide heart-healthy fat and fiber.

17 of 30 Quinoa Deli Salad This healthy version of a deli salad combines hearty quinoa and chickpeas with small amounts of ham and mozzarella, so you get all of the flavor without overdoing it on the sodium. This healthy quinoa salad is great as dinner and doubles as a delicious lunch the next day.

18 of 30 Pasta Salad with Vinaigrette Lunchbox Diana Chistruga Pasta salad is a great take-along lunch with tons of opportunity to make it your own. Want to make it vegetarian? Pack olives in place of salami. Don't love peppers? Try tomatoes instead! Be sure that you pack at least one container big enough to hold everything together once it's mixed (about 1 1/2 cups).

19 of 30 Tex-Mex Salad Get all the protein -- 17 grams -- you need without the fat and cholesterol. Loaded with fiber-filled beans, sweet corn, crunchy sweet pepper, smooth avocado, and spicy pico de gallo, this bold salad will satisfy your taste buds and appetite.

20 of 30 Strawberry & Tuna Spinach Salad Enjoy sweet, juicy strawberries paired with nutrient-dense mushrooms and tangy tuna salad. This is the ultimate salad to keep you feeling full. It boasts 20 grams of protein and 10.5 grams of fiber -- both nutrients known to satiate hunger.

21 of 30 Turkey Meatball Wrap Lunchbox Diana Chistruga Wraps are quick to make in the morning, especially if you have leftover meatballs on hand! A layer of whipped cream cheese creates a barrier that prevents the wrap from getting soggy—even if you make it the night before.

22 of 30 Chicken Caprese Sandwich Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely This chicken caprese sandwich has all the classic flavors of a caprese salad with an added boost of protein from grilled chicken. Using store-bought grilled chicken makes assembly quick and easy. This sandwich for one is made in a skillet, but would work equally well in a panini press if you have one on hand.

23 of 30 Egg Salad English-Muffin Sandwich Brie Passano When you boil eggs ahead of time, it's easy to create a lickety-split and delightful lunchtime egg salad. And using the flavorful leafy carrot tops in it is like getting herbs for free.

24 of 30 Easy Brown Rice & Veggie Wrap Use leftover brown rice and roasted veggies for this easy vegan lunch idea to pack for work. To serve this wrap warm, simply pop in the microwave for about a minute to warm through.

25 of 30 Get Your Greens Wrap Sara Haas This healthy, quick wrap is packed with plenty of green vegetables—cucumber, sprouts and lettuce add crunch, avocado lends creaminess and edamame provides some plant-based protein.

26 of 30 Veggie Sandwich There's no chance of getting the afternoon munchies when you fuel up with this vegan veggie sandwich filled with fiber and healthy fats, plus fruit on the side. It'll keep you energized until dinner. Feel free to swap in your other favorite sandwich vegetables, sprouts or greens.

27 of 30 Catchall Lunch Salad This easy salad is great for using up any small amounts of leftover canned foods and produce you have on hand.

28 of 30 English Muffin Pizza with Tomato & Olives Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh This pizza-inspired English muffin topped with tomato, cheese, olives and oregano does triple duty—it's great as a snack or as part of a delicious breakfast or lunch.

29 of 30 Vegan Bistro Lunch Box Perfect to pack for lunch to take to work or for a picnic in the park, this vegan bistro box is filled with Mediterranean diet-inspired crunchy vegetables, pita bread, creamy hummus and olives.