12 Sheet-Pan Side Dish Recipes for Summer

The goal with these side dishes is to prep them on a sheet pan and let the oven take care of the rest. While you handle the other components of dinner, your summer ingredients like eggplant, squash, tomatoes and zucchini can be roasted to perfection in what feels like no time at all. Recipes like our Balsamic Roasted Zucchini with Feta and Roasted Eggplant with Lemon are bright, zesty and flavorful veggie dishes you can pair with any summer dinner entrée .

01 of 12 Honey-Roasted Beets View Recipe Preethi Venkatram Earthy beets turn sweet and tender when they're roasted in this healthy beets recipe. Preheating your baking sheet speeds up the roasting time and gives the outside of the beets a quick and flavorful sear. Honey and lemon juice add sweet and tangy notes.

02 of 12 Balsamic Roasted Zucchini with Feta View Recipe We've got a great way to use up your garden zucchini! Zucchini softens while roasting and soaks up the flavor of balsamic vinegar. The sweet flavors are complemented by salty feta cheese sprinkled on just before serving. It's an easy summer side you'll come back to again and again.

03 of 12 Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Vegetables View Recipe Sonia Bozzo Give your plate a pop of color with these healthy sheet-pan veggies.

04 of 12 Roasted Eggplant with Lemon View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Margaret Monroe Dickey This simple recipe for roasted eggplant with lemon is both tangy and savory and is a delicious side dish to pair with chicken or salmon. In addition to lemon, we season the eggplant with salt, pepper and the herbal, nutty flavor of za'atar. Za'atar is a seasoning blend that typically contains oregano and thyme (or similar herbs); sumac, which has a pleasant citrus flavor; and toasted sesame seeds. Chili powder, coriander and cumin may also be included in some za'atar blends.

05 of 12 Roasted Baby Zucchini with Lemon Labneh View Recipe This easy vegetable side dish shines alongside roasted or seared steak, chicken, shrimp or firm fish, such as cod or salmon. Sumac lends punchy, fruity, sour-lemon notes to this fast and simple recipe. Find ground sumac spice online, in specialty markets and in well-stocked grocery stores.

06 of 12 Baked Parmesan Tomatoes View Recipe A sprinkle of Parmesan and a drizzle of olive oil transform tomatoes into the perfect side dish. Or try sandwiching them between slices of your favorite whole-wheat country bread.

07 of 12 Simple Roasted Zucchini & Squash View Recipe This simple roasted zucchini and squash recipe is perfect for when you have extra squash on hand. Serve this easy side dish alongside grilled or roasted chicken or steak.

08 of 12 Baked Parmesan Zucchini Curly Fries View Recipe This healthy recipe combines two bar food favorites--fried zucchini and curly fries--into one tempting package. Serve these baked zucchini fries with a simple dipping sauce made with ranch dressing and marinara sauce for a crowd-pleasing appetizer or a side dish for burgers, chicken or pizza. No matter what you serve them with, they're a fun way to eat more vegetables for kids and adults alike.

09 of 12 Sheet-Pan Ratatouille View Recipe Ratatouille is a type of veggie-forward, Provençal-style stew. Our sheet-pan ratatouille features tangy goat cheese and sweet balsamic glaze that complement the tender charred vegetables. Bake the tomatoes on a separate pan so that the steam from the tomatoes won't steam the other vegetables.

10 of 12 Parmesan Roasted Corn on the Cob View Recipe Savory Parmesan cheese and sweet corn team up in this easy corn on the cob recipe that's good for every season. Wrapping the corn in foil keeps in the flavors of smoked paprika, garlic powder and thyme. Pair with roast chicken, steak or pork or serve as part of a vegetarian meal.

11 of 12 Roasted Peppers & Onions View Recipe Roasted peppers and onions complement just about everything, from grilled and roasted meats to seafood. This easy and colorful low-carb side dish is sure to become a staple.