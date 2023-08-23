21 15-Minute High-Protein Dinner Recipes

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

Published on August 23, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD
Headshot of Annie Nguyen
Reviewed by Dietitian Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD

Annie Nguyen is a Registered Dietitian who manages EatingWell's Pinterest page. Before EatingWell, she worked with other dietitians to write nutrition blog posts, develop recipes and create social media content. Annie went to the University of Oklahoma to complete her B.S. in Health and Exercise Science. She went on to get her M.A. in Dietetics and finish her dietetic internship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw

Making a delicious, high-protein meal doesn't have to take all night. You can enjoy these easy dinners in just 15 minutes or less, and each recipe will provide you with at least 15 grams of protein per serving from sources like seafood, chicken and whole grains. That protein can help you stay full for longer and support healthy bones, digestion and muscle recovery. Recipes like our Grilled Red Snapper and BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw are flavorful and nutritious ways to end the night.

01 of 21

Grilled Red Snapper

grilled red snapper

This simple grilled red snapper recipe has clean flavors and a nice char from the grill. It's well-seasoned but not overly spicy. Serve with grilled veggies or a green salad to make it a meal.

02 of 21

10-Minute Tuna Melt

10-Minute Tuna Melt
Joy Howard

This variation of a classic sandwich uses mayonnaise, but not where you think! Mayo is brushed on the outside of the sandwich in place of butter to make the sandwich golden and crispy as it heats in a skillet. Plain Greek yogurt takes mayo's place in the salad—along with crunchy celery, roasted red bell peppers and scallions—for a satisfying lunch with less saturated fat.

03 of 21

15-Minute Pesto Shrimp

a recipe photo of the Pesto Shrimp
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

This versatile and quick pesto shrimp can be served alongside a hunk of crusty bread, over pasta or rice, or even used as a topping for pizza. Look for shrimp that are free from preservatives, which can alter the texture and add sodium to the dish. We like the brightness and fresh flavor of refrigerated pesto, but a homemade classic basil pesto will make the dish extra special.

04 of 21

BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw

6343940.jpg

This zippy, creamy slaw is so good you might find yourself making it for other sandwiches. Still, it pairs beautifully with the tangy pulled chicken for an incredibly quick dinner you can make even on your busiest nights. To save even more time, use a preshredded coleslaw blend.

05 of 21

Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad

salmon with quinoa salad on a white plate

This zesty quinoa salad is delicious all on its own, with inspiration from the Mediterranean. Make a double batch for lunches later in the week.

06 of 21

Lemon Chicken Pasta

6599307.jpg

In this easy lemon chicken pasta recipe, we love the combination of lemon zest and toasted breadcrumbs. This healthy dinner is made with rotisserie chicken, quick-cooking spiralized zucchini and baby zucchini, so you get a complete meal in just 10 minutes.

07 of 21

Spinach Ravioli with Artichokes & Olives

6691966.jpg

Store-bought spinach ravioli and a handful of basic pantry items are all you need to get a healthy dinner on the table in 15 minutes. Ingredients like oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, briny Kalamata olives and toasty pine nuts help to build big flavor fast. If you can't find frozen artichokes, swap in a 15-ounce can (just be sure to drain and rinse them well).

08 of 21

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll
Becky Luigart-Stayner; Mary Catherine Muir

We might be a little biased, but we think this is the best lobster roll recipe of all time. This is the classic New England lobster roll recipe: a basic hot dog bun filled with lobster salad. There are no fancy seasonings here; the lobster is showcased in a simple mayonnaise dressing. This salad is also great over greens for a main dish.

09 of 21

Avocado Tuna Spinach Salad

Avocado Tuna Spinach Salad
Greg DuPree

Avocado adds creaminess while sunflower seeds provide texture and crunch in this easy tuna-spinach salad.

10 of 21

Honey-Garlic Butter Shrimp

Honey Garlic Butter Shrimp
Marty Baldwin

Quick-cooking shrimp are coated in a sweet-spicy mixture of honey, garlic and crushed red pepper for a flavorful bite. Serve over pasta or add to salad greens for a boost of protein.

11 of 21

Avocado Tuna Salad

Avocado-Tuna Salad
Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ruth BlackBurn / Julia Bayless

Jazz up a can of tuna with this easy avocado tuna salad recipe. Silky avocado adds creaminess that's cut with a hit of acidity from lemon and a briny punch from feta cheese. Romaine hearts and cucumber offer refreshing crunch.

12 of 21

Tuna Salad with Egg

Tuna Salad with Egg
Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Ali Ramee / Audrey Davis

This simple tuna salad with egg has a clean and balanced flavor. The capers and lemon bring acidity to help everything come together and chopped arugula adds a peppery kick. Enjoy it with greens or on a slice of your favorite whole-grain bread.

13 of 21

Salt & Pepper Shrimp with Snow Peas

Salt & Pepper Shrimp with Snow Peas

In China, salt and pepper shrimp is traditionally made with tongue-numbing Sichuan peppercorns. If you have some in the pantry, feel free to use them here; we opted for a combo of easier-to-find white and black pepper. The white pepper adds earthy flavor, while black kicks up the heat.

14 of 21

Gluten-Free Teriyaki Chicken with Broccoli

7032137.jpg

Everyone loves teriyaki chicken—and this one is better for you with much less added sugar. It's also gluten-free so long as you use tamari (aka gluten-free soy sauce). Feel free to swap out the broccoli for any veggie—carrots, snow peas, green beans—that you have on hand.

15 of 21

Chopped Chicken & Sweet Potato Salad

6349102.jpg

This easy salad recipe allows for a wonderful use of leftover cooked chicken. Look for escarole in the produce section near the leafy greens; if you can't find it, you can use romaine instead.

16 of 21

3-Ingredient Teriyaki Edamame Sauté

3 ingredient edamame salad
Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Whip up this high-fiber, plant-based stir-fry for a quick and convenient dinner. Look for bottled teriyaki sauce labeled less sodium or reduced sodium to cut back on the salt without sacrificing flavor.

17 of 21

Salmon Couscous Salad

6351618.jpg

This healthy and easy salad is designed to be made with precooked or leftover salmon. To quickly cook salmon, lightly brush with olive oil, then roast in a 450 degrees F oven until the fish is opaque and firm, 8 to 12 minutes.

18 of 21

Sweet & Sour Pork with a Sesame Crust

Sweet & Sour Pork with a Sesame Crust

You'll recognize the flavors of sesame, soy and white pepper from the beloved restaurant dish that inspired this recipe for sweet and sour (boneless) pork chops. White pepper is more mild and earthy than black pepper, but either will work here.

19 of 21

Tex-Mex Pasta Salad

6599305.jpg

A light and creamy green-salsa dressing highlights this easy pasta salad with Southwestern flavors.

20 of 21

Chopped Salad with Chicken & Creamy Chipotle Dressing

Chopped Salad with Chicken & Creamy Chipotle Dressing
Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Melissa Gray / Kay Clarke

This chopped salad with chicken is smoky and zesty thanks to the creamy chipotle dressing. Cilantro adds a pop of freshness to each bite.

21 of 21

BBQ Chicken Bowls

7671167.jpg

These BBQ chicken bowls are perfect for weeknight dinners. They come together in just 15 minutes and are chock-full of the classic barbecue flavors you love, including saucy beans, coleslaw and potatoes.

