21 15-Minute High-Protein Dinner Recipes

Making a delicious, high-protein meal doesn't have to take all night. You can enjoy these easy dinners in just 15 minutes or less, and each recipe will provide you with at least 15 grams of protein per serving from sources like seafood, chicken and whole grains. That protein can help you stay full for longer and support healthy bones, digestion and muscle recovery . Recipes like our Grilled Red Snapper and BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw are flavorful and nutritious ways to end the night.

01 of 21 Grilled Red Snapper View Recipe This simple grilled red snapper recipe has clean flavors and a nice char from the grill. It's well-seasoned but not overly spicy. Serve with grilled veggies or a green salad to make it a meal.

02 of 21 10-Minute Tuna Melt View Recipe Joy Howard This variation of a classic sandwich uses mayonnaise, but not where you think! Mayo is brushed on the outside of the sandwich in place of butter to make the sandwich golden and crispy as it heats in a skillet. Plain Greek yogurt takes mayo's place in the salad—along with crunchy celery, roasted red bell peppers and scallions—for a satisfying lunch with less saturated fat.

03 of 21 15-Minute Pesto Shrimp View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen This versatile and quick pesto shrimp can be served alongside a hunk of crusty bread, over pasta or rice, or even used as a topping for pizza. Look for shrimp that are free from preservatives, which can alter the texture and add sodium to the dish. We like the brightness and fresh flavor of refrigerated pesto, but a homemade classic basil pesto will make the dish extra special.

04 of 21 BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw View Recipe This zippy, creamy slaw is so good you might find yourself making it for other sandwiches. Still, it pairs beautifully with the tangy pulled chicken for an incredibly quick dinner you can make even on your busiest nights. To save even more time, use a preshredded coleslaw blend.

05 of 21 Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad View Recipe This zesty quinoa salad is delicious all on its own, with inspiration from the Mediterranean. Make a double batch for lunches later in the week.

06 of 21 Lemon Chicken Pasta View Recipe In this easy lemon chicken pasta recipe, we love the combination of lemon zest and toasted breadcrumbs. This healthy dinner is made with rotisserie chicken, quick-cooking spiralized zucchini and baby zucchini, so you get a complete meal in just 10 minutes.

07 of 21 Spinach Ravioli with Artichokes & Olives View Recipe Store-bought spinach ravioli and a handful of basic pantry items are all you need to get a healthy dinner on the table in 15 minutes. Ingredients like oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, briny Kalamata olives and toasty pine nuts help to build big flavor fast. If you can't find frozen artichokes, swap in a 15-ounce can (just be sure to drain and rinse them well).

08 of 21 Lobster Roll View Recipe Becky Luigart-Stayner; Mary Catherine Muir We might be a little biased, but we think this is the best lobster roll recipe of all time. This is the classic New England lobster roll recipe: a basic hot dog bun filled with lobster salad. There are no fancy seasonings here; the lobster is showcased in a simple mayonnaise dressing. This salad is also great over greens for a main dish.

09 of 21 Avocado Tuna Spinach Salad View Recipe Greg DuPree Avocado adds creaminess while sunflower seeds provide texture and crunch in this easy tuna-spinach salad.

10 of 21 Honey-Garlic Butter Shrimp View Recipe Marty Baldwin Quick-cooking shrimp are coated in a sweet-spicy mixture of honey, garlic and crushed red pepper for a flavorful bite. Serve over pasta or add to salad greens for a boost of protein.

11 of 21 Avocado Tuna Salad View Recipe Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ruth BlackBurn / Julia Bayless Jazz up a can of tuna with this easy avocado tuna salad recipe. Silky avocado adds creaminess that's cut with a hit of acidity from lemon and a briny punch from feta cheese. Romaine hearts and cucumber offer refreshing crunch.

12 of 21 Tuna Salad with Egg View Recipe Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Ali Ramee / Audrey Davis This simple tuna salad with egg has a clean and balanced flavor. The capers and lemon bring acidity to help everything come together and chopped arugula adds a peppery kick. Enjoy it with greens or on a slice of your favorite whole-grain bread.

13 of 21 Salt & Pepper Shrimp with Snow Peas View Recipe In China, salt and pepper shrimp is traditionally made with tongue-numbing Sichuan peppercorns. If you have some in the pantry, feel free to use them here; we opted for a combo of easier-to-find white and black pepper. The white pepper adds earthy flavor, while black kicks up the heat.

14 of 21 Gluten-Free Teriyaki Chicken with Broccoli View Recipe Everyone loves teriyaki chicken—and this one is better for you with much less added sugar. It's also gluten-free so long as you use tamari (aka gluten-free soy sauce). Feel free to swap out the broccoli for any veggie—carrots, snow peas, green beans—that you have on hand.

15 of 21 Chopped Chicken & Sweet Potato Salad View Recipe This easy salad recipe allows for a wonderful use of leftover cooked chicken. Look for escarole in the produce section near the leafy greens; if you can't find it, you can use romaine instead.

16 of 21 3-Ingredient Teriyaki Edamame Sauté View Recipe Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D. Whip up this high-fiber, plant-based stir-fry for a quick and convenient dinner. Look for bottled teriyaki sauce labeled less sodium or reduced sodium to cut back on the salt without sacrificing flavor.

17 of 21 Salmon Couscous Salad View Recipe This healthy and easy salad is designed to be made with precooked or leftover salmon. To quickly cook salmon, lightly brush with olive oil, then roast in a 450 degrees F oven until the fish is opaque and firm, 8 to 12 minutes.

18 of 21 Sweet & Sour Pork with a Sesame Crust View Recipe You'll recognize the flavors of sesame, soy and white pepper from the beloved restaurant dish that inspired this recipe for sweet and sour (boneless) pork chops. White pepper is more mild and earthy than black pepper, but either will work here.

19 of 21 Tex-Mex Pasta Salad View Recipe A light and creamy green-salsa dressing highlights this easy pasta salad with Southwestern flavors.

20 of 21 Chopped Salad with Chicken & Creamy Chipotle Dressing View Recipe Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Melissa Gray / Kay Clarke This chopped salad with chicken is smoky and zesty thanks to the creamy chipotle dressing. Cilantro adds a pop of freshness to each bite.