17 No-Added-Sugar, Anti-Inflammatory Snack Recipes

01 of 17 Garlic Hummus View Recipe This garlic hummus recipe couldn't be easier—just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away!

02 of 17 Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls View Recipe Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits.

03 of 17 Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl View Recipe This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

04 of 17 Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie View Recipe A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.

05 of 17 Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter View Recipe With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.

06 of 17 Homemade Multi-Seed Crackers View Recipe Turn leftover brown rice and quinoa from dinner or meal-prepping into these delicious crispy crackers that are loaded with three good-for-you seeds--and create an everything-bagel flavor, without the bagel. The whole grains that make up this copycat cracker recipe add lots of fiber for a healthy snack that pairs perfectly with hummus or cheese.

07 of 17 Fresh Fruit Salad View Recipe This refreshing and easy fruit salad recipe will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. And if you like creamy fruit salad or fruit salad with yogurt, we've got you covered with an optional tangy lime yogurt dressing to serve on the side—instead of making fruit salad with whipped cream. This is a colorful and healthy fruit salad recipe for all occasions.

08 of 17 Roasted Buffalo Chickpeas View Recipe Soaking chickpeas in vinegary hot sauce gives them a mouthwatering tang before they crisp up in the oven. The result? An addictively crunchy snack that's actually good for you.

09 of 17 Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast View Recipe This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

10 of 17 Apple Pie Energy Balls View Recipe Andrea Mathis These no-bake Apple Pie Energy Balls come together easily and will give your body the energy it needs to power through the afternoon.

11 of 17 Caprese Skewers View Recipe Photographer / Jen Causey, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall We take all the ingredients of a classic caprese salad and layer them onto skewers for a quick appetizer. These tomato-mozzarella-basil skewers are easy to assemble and perfect for a party.

12 of 17 Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl View Recipe A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.

13 of 17 Almost Chipotle's Guacamole View Recipe Make guacamole at home that tastes just like it came from Chipotle--but don't worry, our version won't be extra! This deliciously fresh guac is perfect for topping burrito bowls or tacos, or serve as an appetizer or healthy snack with tortilla chips and veggies.

14 of 17 Classic Deviled Eggs View Recipe We love the taste of dill relish in the filling of this deviled egg recipe, but if you like a sweeter deviled egg' opt for sweet relish instead. Our secret to healthy, creamy deviled eggs with fewer calories is to swap out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.

15 of 17 Dilly Pickled Snap Peas View Recipe A pickling brine gives these fresh peas a bracing pucker. Serve in place of pickles on a sandwich or as an addition to a cheese board.

16 of 17 Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips View Recipe Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.