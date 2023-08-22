17 No-Added-Sugar, Anti-Inflammatory Snack Recipes

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

Published on August 22, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD
Headshot of Annie Nguyen
Annie Nguyen is a Registered Dietitian who manages EatingWell's Pinterest page. Before EatingWell, she worked with other dietitians to write nutrition blog posts, develop recipes and create social media content. Annie went to the University of Oklahoma to complete her B.S. in Health and Exercise Science. She went on to get her M.A. in Dietetics and finish her dietetic internship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

Are you looking to reduce inflammation? You may want to take a look at your added sugar intake. While any food can fit into a healthy diet, research shows that excess added sugars may be a significant contributor to chronic inflammation, which can lead to conditions like diabetes, heart disease and arthritis over time. That's why these snack recipes have zero added sugars and highlight inflammation-fighting ingredients like berries, nut butters, legumes and whole grains. Try our Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls and Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie for a delicious, nutritious bite that will help you feel your best.

01 of 17

Garlic Hummus

Garlic Hummus

This garlic hummus recipe couldn't be easier—just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away!

02 of 17

Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

4525961.jpg

Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits.

03 of 17

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

3759411.jpg

This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

04 of 17

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

6440439.jpg

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.

05 of 17

Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter

3759286.jpg

With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.

06 of 17

Homemade Multi-Seed Crackers

5678421.jpg

Turn leftover brown rice and quinoa from dinner or meal-prepping into these delicious crispy crackers that are loaded with three good-for-you seeds--and create an everything-bagel flavor, without the bagel. The whole grains that make up this copycat cracker recipe add lots of fiber for a healthy snack that pairs perfectly with hummus or cheese.

07 of 17

Fresh Fruit Salad

4518422.jpg

This refreshing and easy fruit salad recipe will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. And if you like creamy fruit salad or fruit salad with yogurt, we've got you covered with an optional tangy lime yogurt dressing to serve on the side—instead of making fruit salad with whipped cream. This is a colorful and healthy fruit salad recipe for all occasions.

08 of 17

Roasted Buffalo Chickpeas

4589992.jpg

Soaking chickpeas in vinegary hot sauce gives them a mouthwatering tang before they crisp up in the oven. The result? An addictively crunchy snack that's actually good for you.

09 of 17

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

10 of 17

Apple Pie Energy Balls

Apple Pie Energy Balls
Andrea Mathis

These no-bake Apple Pie Energy Balls come together easily and will give your body the energy it needs to power through the afternoon.

11 of 17

Caprese Skewers

Tomato-Basil Skewers
Photographer / Jen Causey, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

We take all the ingredients of a classic caprese salad and layer them onto skewers for a quick appetizer. These tomato-mozzarella-basil skewers are easy to assemble and perfect for a party.

12 of 17

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.

13 of 17

Almost Chipotle's Guacamole

Almost Chipotle's Guacamole

Make guacamole at home that tastes just like it came from Chipotle--but don't worry, our version won't be extra! This deliciously fresh guac is perfect for topping burrito bowls or tacos, or serve as an appetizer or healthy snack with tortilla chips and veggies.

14 of 17

Classic Deviled Eggs

4473529.jpg

We love the taste of dill relish in the filling of this deviled egg recipe, but if you like a sweeter deviled egg' opt for sweet relish instead. Our secret to healthy, creamy deviled eggs with fewer calories is to swap out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.

15 of 17

Dilly Pickled Snap Peas

7680760.jpg

A pickling brine gives these fresh peas a bracing pucker. Serve in place of pickles on a sandwich or as an addition to a cheese board.

16 of 17

Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips

air-fryer sweet potato chips

Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.

17 of 17

Peanut Butter & Hemp Banana

Peanut Butter & Hemp Banana
Johnny Autry

Hemp hearts add texture and nuttiness to this easy three-ingredient snack. Either creamy or crunchy peanut butter works well here.

