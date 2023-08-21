17 Creamy Chicken Casseroles Perfect for Fall

When a 9x13 dish, cast-iron skillet or ceramic pan hits the table filled with these creamy chicken casseroles, you'll know fall is at your doorstep. From recipes featuring seasonal ingredients like broccoli, sweet potato and peas to cozy riffs on classics like stuffing and chicken parmesan, these casserole dishes will leave you wanting to eat chicken every day as the weather cools down. Try our Chicken Spaghetti Casserole and Creamed Spinach & Chicken Casserole to experience the ultimate comfort food for autumn.

01 of 17 Cheesy Chicken Pasta Bake View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen This chicken pasta bake is cheesy with a smoky kick, thanks to the combination of chipotle peppers and smoked Gouda cheese. If you want to mellow the smoky flavor, regular Gouda works just as well. Spray the foil lightly with cooking spray or brush it with a little oil to prevent the cheesy topping from sticking. Serve with a simple side salad or garlic-roasted broccoli.

02 of 17 Chicken Spaghetti Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Karen Rankin This chicken spaghetti casserole has a super-creamy sauce that coats pasta, chicken and a generous serving of veggies. Panko gives this family-friendly casserole a bit of crunch on top. Be sure to let it rest for 20 minutes after coming out of the oven. This allows the casserole to cool and also set up nicely before serving.

03 of 17 Chicken & Stuffing Casserole View Recipe Stuffing is not just for Thanksgiving, and this easy chicken and stuffing casserole is proof. It's packed with plenty of veggies, making this a healthy casserole you can feel good about serving year-round.

04 of 17 Creamed Spinach & Chicken Casserole View Recipe Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Creamed spinach and chicken combine in this crowd-pleasing, comforting casserole. Crushed red pepper packs some heat, so add less or leave it out completely if you want a milder version. You can cook long-grain brown rice ahead of time or look for packaged microwaveable brown rice to use instead.

05 of 17 Chicken Tamale Casserole View Recipe In this Tex-Mex casserole inspired by chicken tamales, a saucy chicken filling with a soft polenta or grits topping is baked in a casserole dish. While it can't take the place of true tamales, it certainly makes for an easy and scrumptious weeknight dinner.

06 of 17 French Onion Dip Chicken & Rice Casserole View Recipe Greg Dupree This creamy French onion dip chicken and rice casserole topped with crispy potato chips is perfect for game day or whenever you want a comforting meal the whole family will love.

07 of 17 Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole View Recipe Jacob Fox This simplified take on cheesy chicken enchiladas only requires one pan for cooking and eliminates the need to stuff and roll corn tortillas. Charring the veggies in a cast-iron skillet adds depth of flavor. Don't worry if you don't have one, because you can use any oven-safe skillet instead.

08 of 17 Loaded Broccoli & Chicken Casserole Is a Winning, High-Protein Dinner View Recipe Stacy k. Allen, Props: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ana Kelley This delightfully creamy broccoli and chicken casserole is a satisfying dinner that is sure to please a crowd. To keep prep simple, look for bags of pre-cut broccoli florets. If you like a little spice, swap out the Monterey Jack cheese for pepper Jack instead.

09 of 17 Chicken Parmesan Casserole View Recipe We took the best parts of chicken Parmesan—ooey-gooey cheese, crispy breadcrumbs and plenty of tomato sauce—and spun them into an easy family-friendly casserole.

10 of 17 Cheesy Chicken & Cabbage Casserole View Recipe Diana Chistruga This cheesy chicken and cabbage casserole is creamy and briny with plenty of savory flavors thanks to sauerkraut and kielbasa. Gruyère (or Swiss) cheese adds a nutty flavor to the dish, while rye breadcrumbs on top give it a hint of caraway and a nice crunch.

11 of 17 Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole View Recipe All the delicious flavors of your favorite chicken Cordon Bleu—salty ham, melty cheese, tangy mustard—with no tricky assembly required. This healthy comfort food recipe would be perfect for a potluck.

12 of 17 Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole View Recipe This protein-loaded chicken and sweet potato casserole dish is made with multicolored quinoa, a blend of white, red and black varieties, but any color will work.

13 of 17 Mom's Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Casserole View Recipe Brian Woodcock; Styling: Cindy Barr This lightened-up creamy chicken casserole is packed with veggies. The sauce at the heart of this family-friendly casserole uses fat-free milk with a combination of fat-free Greek-style yogurt and a little mayonnaise to give it body.

14 of 17 Chicken & Broccoli Casserole View Recipe This one-pan chicken and broccoli casserole is prepared in a skillet on the stovetop, then finished in the oven until it's browned, cheesy and bubbling. Serve with a crunchy green salad.

15 of 17 Creamy Rotisserie-Chicken Noodle Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly, Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis This creamy chicken noodle casserole recipe is inspired by our popular Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken by Karen Rankin. We use store-bought rotisserie chicken to cut down on cooking time. This casserole is cozy and delicious.

16 of 17 Stovetop Chicken & Broccoli Casserole View Recipe We trimmed 9 grams of fat and almost 100 calories in this makeover of cheesy chicken-and-broccoli casserole. All the raw ingredients are layered in a skillet, then simmered for a quick weeknight dinner.