17 Creamy Chicken Casseroles Perfect for Fall

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023
a recipe photo of the Creamed Spinach & Chicken Casserole
Photo: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster

When a 9x13 dish, cast-iron skillet or ceramic pan hits the table filled with these creamy chicken casseroles, you'll know fall is at your doorstep. From recipes featuring seasonal ingredients like broccoli, sweet potato and peas to cozy riffs on classics like stuffing and chicken parmesan, these casserole dishes will leave you wanting to eat chicken every day as the weather cools down. Try our Chicken Spaghetti Casserole and Creamed Spinach & Chicken Casserole to experience the ultimate comfort food for autumn.

01 of 17

Cheesy Chicken Pasta Bake

a recipe photo of the Cheesy Chicken Pasta Bake
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

This chicken pasta bake is cheesy with a smoky kick, thanks to the combination of chipotle peppers and smoked Gouda cheese. If you want to mellow the smoky flavor, regular Gouda works just as well. Spray the foil lightly with cooking spray or brush it with a little oil to prevent the cheesy topping from sticking. Serve with a simple side salad or garlic-roasted broccoli.

02 of 17

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
Photographer: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Karen Rankin

This chicken spaghetti casserole has a super-creamy sauce that coats pasta, chicken and a generous serving of veggies. Panko gives this family-friendly casserole a bit of crunch on top. Be sure to let it rest for 20 minutes after coming out of the oven. This allows the casserole to cool and also set up nicely before serving.

03 of 17

Chicken & Stuffing Casserole

Chicken & Stuffing Casserole

Stuffing is not just for Thanksgiving, and this easy chicken and stuffing casserole is proof. It's packed with plenty of veggies, making this a healthy casserole you can feel good about serving year-round.

04 of 17

Creamed Spinach & Chicken Casserole

a recipe photo of the Creamed Spinach & Chicken Casserole
Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster

Creamed spinach and chicken combine in this crowd-pleasing, comforting casserole. Crushed red pepper packs some heat, so add less or leave it out completely if you want a milder version. You can cook long-grain brown rice ahead of time or look for packaged microwaveable brown rice to use instead.

05 of 17

Chicken Tamale Casserole

8504071.jpg

In this Tex-Mex casserole inspired by chicken tamales, a saucy chicken filling with a soft polenta or grits topping is baked in a casserole dish. While it can't take the place of true tamales, it certainly makes for an easy and scrumptious weeknight dinner.

06 of 17

French Onion Dip Chicken & Rice Casserole

French Onion Dip Chicken & Rice Casserole
Greg Dupree

This creamy French onion dip chicken and rice casserole topped with crispy potato chips is perfect for game day or whenever you want a comforting meal the whole family will love.

07 of 17

Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole

Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole
Jacob Fox

This simplified take on cheesy chicken enchiladas only requires one pan for cooking and eliminates the need to stuff and roll corn tortillas. Charring the veggies in a cast-iron skillet adds depth of flavor. Don't worry if you don't have one, because you can use any oven-safe skillet instead.

08 of 17

Loaded Broccoli & Chicken Casserole Is a Winning, High-Protein Dinner

a recipe photo of the Loaded Broccoli Chicken Casserole
Stacy k. Allen, Props: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ana Kelley

This delightfully creamy broccoli and chicken casserole is a satisfying dinner that is sure to please a crowd. To keep prep simple, look for bags of pre-cut broccoli florets. If you like a little spice, swap out the Monterey Jack cheese for pepper Jack instead.

09 of 17

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

Chicken Parmesan Casserole in a dish

We took the best parts of chicken Parmesan—ooey-gooey cheese, crispy breadcrumbs and plenty of tomato sauce—and spun them into an easy family-friendly casserole.

10 of 17

Cheesy Chicken & Cabbage Casserole

Cheesy Chicken & Cabbage Casserole
Diana Chistruga

This cheesy chicken and cabbage casserole is creamy and briny with plenty of savory flavors thanks to sauerkraut and kielbasa. Gruyère (or Swiss) cheese adds a nutty flavor to the dish, while rye breadcrumbs on top give it a hint of caraway and a nice crunch.

11 of 17

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

5397882.jpg

All the delicious flavors of your favorite chicken Cordon Bleu—salty ham, melty cheese, tangy mustard—with no tricky assembly required. This healthy comfort food recipe would be perfect for a potluck.

12 of 17

Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole

6177123.jpg

This protein-loaded chicken and sweet potato casserole dish is made with multicolored quinoa, a blend of white, red and black varieties, but any color will work.

13 of 17

Mom's Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

Mom's Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
Brian Woodcock; Styling: Cindy Barr

This lightened-up creamy chicken casserole is packed with veggies. The sauce at the heart of this family-friendly casserole uses fat-free milk with a combination of fat-free Greek-style yogurt and a little mayonnaise to give it body.

14 of 17

Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

6145909.jpg

This one-pan chicken and broccoli casserole is prepared in a skillet on the stovetop, then finished in the oven until it's browned, cheesy and bubbling. Serve with a crunchy green salad.

15 of 17

Creamy Rotisserie-Chicken Noodle Casserole

Creamy Rotisserie-Chicken Noodle Casserole
Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly, Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis

This creamy chicken noodle casserole recipe is inspired by our popular Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken by Karen Rankin. We use store-bought rotisserie chicken to cut down on cooking time. This casserole is cozy and delicious.

16 of 17

Stovetop Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

4052934.jpg

We trimmed 9 grams of fat and almost 100 calories in this makeover of cheesy chicken-and-broccoli casserole. All the raw ingredients are layered in a skillet, then simmered for a quick weeknight dinner.

17 of 17

Hot Chicken Salad Casserole

5180251.jpg

A crunchy cornflake-almond topper complements this saucy chicken mixture.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Tamari-Ginger Meatball & Eggplant Casserole
25 High-Protein Dinner Casseroles for Diabetes
Broccoli & Quinoa Casserole
13 Spring Dinner Casseroles in Three Steps or Less
White Chicken Lasagna
13 Chicken Pasta Bakes Perfect for Dinner
a recipe photo of The Best Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich
22 Low-Calorie Summer Recipes You Can Make with Rotisserie Chicken
Philly Chicken Cheesesteak Casserole
26 High-Protein Casseroles That Are Perfect for Dinner
a collage featuring recipe photos from 22 High Protein Dinner Casseroles in 3 Steps or Less
22 High-Protein Dinner Casseroles in Three Steps or Less
Chicken Parmesan Casserole in a dish
15 Cozy Casseroles You Can Make with Rotisserie Chicken
a collage of some of the 15 Winter Casserole Dinners in 3 Steps or Less
15 Winter Dinner Casseroles in Three Steps or Less
Skillet Beef, Corn & Zucchini Tater Tot Casserole
13 Cheesy Dinner Casseroles You Can Make in 45 Minutes
Chicken & Zucchini Casserole
Our 20 Most Popular Casseroles of 2022
Spinach, Feta, Rice Casserole
21 Spring Casserole Recipes That Are Bright and Delicious
a recipe photo of the Salmon Noodle Casserole
21 Comforting, Creamy Dinner Casseroles with Three Steps or Less
Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole
A Month of Comforting, Creamy Dinner Casseroles
a recipe photo of the Sour Cream-&-Onion Chicken Casserole served in a dish and it scooped out
15 Cozy Casseroles to Help Support Gut Health
a recipe photo of the Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Casserole
29 Summer Casseroles You'll Want to Make Forever
Baked Spaghetti
23 Comforting Creamy Casseroles That Are High in Protein