21 High-Protein Snacks You Can Make in Three Steps or Less

Get a boost of protein between meals with these easy snack recipes. In just three steps or less, you can enjoy flavorful dips, seasoned nuts, simple salads and more. Plus, they can help you meet your nutrition intake goals and keep you feeling fuller longer , since every serving has at least 7 grams of satiating protein . Recipes like our Tahini-Yogurt Dip and Pizza Pistachios are filling, easy-to-make bites to help you stay feeling energized and nourished until your next meal.

01 of 21 Easy Black Bean Dip View Recipe This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.

02 of 21 Pistachio & Peach Toast View Recipe This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.

03 of 21 Tahini-Yogurt Dip View Recipe Serve this creamy yogurt dip with baby carrots, sliced radishes or whole-wheat pita triangles.

04 of 21 Crunchy Veggie Wraps View Recipe These vegetarian wraps pack perfectly for school or office lunches.

05 of 21 English Muffin Pizza with Tomato & Olives View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh This pizza-inspired English muffin topped with tomato, cheese, olives and oregano does triple duty—it's great as a snack or as part of a delicious breakfast or lunch.

06 of 21 Pizza Pistachios View Recipe Jennifer Causey Nutritional yeast mimics the flavor of cheese, lending a pizza-like flavor to these playful spiced pistachios.

07 of 21 Almond Butter & Roasted Grape Toast View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh A slice of almond butter toast gets topped with roasted grapes for a sweet, nutty bite. This three-ingredient twist on a classic PB & J makes for a quick and tasty breakfast or snack.

08 of 21 Cottage Cheese with Raspberry Honey View Recipe Crunchy sunflower seeds add delicious flavor to this simple, light meal or snack of cottage cheese dressed up with raspberries and honey.

09 of 21 Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Ali Redmond Peanut butter is the star ingredient in these oatmeal cakes, providing not only flavor, but a boost of plant-based protein too. Hiding a bit in the center of each muffin is a fun way to ensure that peanut butter makes it into every bite.

10 of 21 Ricotta Cheese Toast View Recipe This Rictta Cheese Toast uses whole grain toast crackers and reduced fat cheese for a lighter snack option.

11 of 21 Tomato, Peach & Feta Salad View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh This juicy salad is the perfect snack in the height of summer when tomatoes and peaches are at their best.

12 of 21 Lentil & Goat Cheese Toast View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh This simple goat cheese toast is topped with lentils and walnuts for a satisfying, savory bite.

13 of 21 Healthy Chocolate Milk Recovery Drink View Recipe Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely Recover from your next workout with this healthy chocolate milk recovery drink. Avocado adds creaminess while chocolate and peanut butter give it a satisfying salty-sweet flavor. Oats will fill you up with their added boost of fiber.

14 of 21 Spiced-Yogurt Tomato Salad & Naan View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh Here we make a creamy tomato salad perfect for scooping up and eating with your favorite naan, or any flatbread you have on hand will do.

15 of 21 Quick Pickled Shrimp Toast View Recipe Jason Donnelly This shrimp toast recipe comes together in just 15 minutes for a quick appetizer or snack. Pickled shrimp is usually served with sliced lemons in the mix, as we've done here. It's pretty, but if you don't want to have to eat around them, simply remove them before topping your toasts.

16 of 21 Tuna Salad Crackers View Recipe A fun twist on a tuna salad sandwich. This Tuna Salad & Crackers recipe uses wheat crackers instead of bread!

17 of 21 Yogurt-Fruit Parfaits View Recipe This yogurt parfait makes a great snack for after school but it's also a nice healthy dessert choice for after dinner. It's light, fresh, and full of fruit, and you'll love the contrast of crunchy toasted nuts in each spoonful.

18 of 21 Peanut Butter and Apple-Cinnamon Topped Toast View Recipe This peanut butter and apple-cinnamon topped toast is sure to satisfy for breakfast or a snack.

19 of 21 Sweet and Salty Roasted Nuts View Recipe Spicy seasonings add a bit of zing to roasted nuts for an appetizer that's perfect for any occasion.

20 of 21 Everything-Seasoned Almonds View Recipe Jennifer Causey Grinding up the everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder will help it adhere to the almonds.