21 High-Protein Snacks You Can Make in Three Steps or Less

Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Published on August 21, 2023

Published on August 21, 2023
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Tahini-Yogurt Dip﻿

Get a boost of protein between meals with these easy snack recipes. In just three steps or less, you can enjoy flavorful dips, seasoned nuts, simple salads and more. Plus, they can help you meet your nutrition intake goals and keep you feeling fuller longer, since every serving has at least 7 grams of satiating protein. Recipes like our Tahini-Yogurt Dip and Pizza Pistachios are filling, easy-to-make bites to help you stay feeling energized and nourished until your next meal.

01 of 21

Easy Black Bean Dip

Easy Black Bean Dip

This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.

02 of 21

Pistachio & Peach Toast

5633992.jpg

This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.

03 of 21

Tahini-Yogurt Dip

5634009.jpg

Serve this creamy yogurt dip with baby carrots, sliced radishes or whole-wheat pita triangles.

04 of 21

Crunchy Veggie Wraps

5586373.jpg

These vegetarian wraps pack perfectly for school or office lunches.

05 of 21

English Muffin Pizza with Tomato & Olives

English Muffin Pizza with Tomato & Olives
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

This pizza-inspired English muffin topped with tomato, cheese, olives and oregano does triple duty—it's great as a snack or as part of a delicious breakfast or lunch.

06 of 21

Pizza Pistachios

Pizza Pistachios
Jennifer Causey

Nutritional yeast mimics the flavor of cheese, lending a pizza-like flavor to these playful spiced pistachios.

07 of 21

Almond Butter & Roasted Grape Toast

Almond Butter & Roasted Grape Toast
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

A slice of almond butter toast gets topped with roasted grapes for a sweet, nutty bite. This three-ingredient twist on a classic PB & J makes for a quick and tasty breakfast or snack.

08 of 21

Cottage Cheese with Raspberry Honey

5634518.jpg

Crunchy sunflower seeds add delicious flavor to this simple, light meal or snack of cottage cheese dressed up with raspberries and honey.

09 of 21

Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes

Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes
Ali Redmond

Peanut butter is the star ingredient in these oatmeal cakes, providing not only flavor, but a boost of plant-based protein too. Hiding a bit in the center of each muffin is a fun way to ensure that peanut butter makes it into every bite.

10 of 21

Ricotta Cheese Toast

5553476.jpg

This Rictta Cheese Toast uses whole grain toast crackers and reduced fat cheese for a lighter snack option.

11 of 21

Tomato, Peach & Feta Salad

Tomato, Peach & Feta Salad
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

This juicy salad is the perfect snack in the height of summer when tomatoes and peaches are at their best.

12 of 21

Lentil & Goat Cheese Toast

Lentil & Goat Cheese Toast
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

This simple goat cheese toast is topped with lentils and walnuts for a satisfying, savory bite.

13 of 21

Healthy Chocolate Milk Recovery Drink

Healthy Chocolate Milk Recovery Drink
Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

Recover from your next workout with this healthy chocolate milk recovery drink. Avocado adds creaminess while chocolate and peanut butter give it a satisfying salty-sweet flavor. Oats will fill you up with their added boost of fiber.

14 of 21

Spiced-Yogurt Tomato Salad & Naan

Spiced Yogurt Tomato & Naan
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

Here we make a creamy tomato salad perfect for scooping up and eating with your favorite naan, or any flatbread you have on hand will do.

15 of 21

Quick Pickled Shrimp Toast

Quick Pickled Shrimp Toast
Jason Donnelly

This shrimp toast recipe comes together in just 15 minutes for a quick appetizer or snack. Pickled shrimp is usually served with sliced lemons in the mix, as we've done here. It's pretty, but if you don't want to have to eat around them, simply remove them before topping your toasts.

16 of 21

Tuna Salad Crackers

5571135.jpg

A fun twist on a tuna salad sandwich. This Tuna Salad & Crackers recipe uses wheat crackers instead of bread!

17 of 21

Yogurt-Fruit Parfaits

6318702.jpg

This yogurt parfait makes a great snack for after school but it's also a nice healthy dessert choice for after dinner. It's light, fresh, and full of fruit, and you'll love the contrast of crunchy toasted nuts in each spoonful.

18 of 21

Peanut Butter and Apple-Cinnamon Topped Toast

5594776.jpg

This peanut butter and apple-cinnamon topped toast is sure to satisfy for breakfast or a snack.

19 of 21

Sweet and Salty Roasted Nuts

5245917.jpg

Spicy seasonings add a bit of zing to roasted nuts for an appetizer that's perfect for any occasion.

20 of 21

Everything-Seasoned Almonds

Everything-Seasoned Almonds
Jennifer Causey

Grinding up the everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder will help it adhere to the almonds.

21 of 21

Sous Vide Eggs

Sous Vide Egg

A sous vide cooker gives these slow-cooked eggs a jammy, creamy center that resembles the perfect poached egg. Eat these eggs alone for a filling breakfast or snack, or serve them on toast or an English muffin for a simple eggs Benedict.

