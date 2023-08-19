14 Dairy-Free Breakfast Recipes That Are High-Protein

These nourishing breakfast recipes are delicious options for your morning meal. Not only are they made without dairy products , but they also have at least 15 grams of protein per serving from ingredients like avocado, egg and salmon to keep you full for longer. Plus, eating enough protein can help support healthy bones, digestion and muscle recovery . Recipes like our "Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa and West Coast Avocado Toast are flavorful, healthy and nutritious breakfasts that can help fuel you through any morning.

01 of 14 West Coast Avocado Toast View Recipe Hummus, sprouts and avocado top sprouted whole-wheat bread in this healthy vegan lunch idea. Look for sprouted bread in the freezer section of your grocery store.

02 of 14 Banana-Cocoa Soy Smoothie View Recipe With plenty of protein from both tofu and soymilk, this banana-split-inspired breakfast smoothie will keep you satisfied until lunchtime.

03 of 14 "Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa View Recipe Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.

04 of 14 Spinach & Fried Egg Grain Bowls View Recipe Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Wheat berries, a nutty-tasting whole grain with a pleasantly chewy texture, are the base of this hearty breakfast bowl recipe. The fiber-rich grain freezes very well, so cook up a batch to stash away for salads, bowls and more. Topped with spinach, peanuts and an egg, these bowls make for a satisfying breakfast. Sprinkle with crushed red pepper for extra heat.

05 of 14 Corned Beef Hash View Recipe A comforting dish with a healthier profile.

06 of 14 Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale View Recipe You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.

07 of 14 Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries View Recipe Jen Causey This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

08 of 14 Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos View Recipe Having a stash of flavorful bean burritos in your freezer means you'll always have a satisfying plant-based meal ready for a grab-and-go breakfast on a busy morning or to take to the campsite for an easy campfire meal. Our vegan breakfast filling—made with tofu and prepared to mimic scrambled eggs—is tossed with beans, veggies and salsa for a delicious and ultra-satisfying meal.

09 of 14 Breakfast Salad with Smoked Salmon & Poached Eggs View Recipe Eva Kolenko Get your daily quota of veg by swapping your a.m. oatmeal for a big bowl of greens. This gorgeous breakfast salad is from Maya Feller, M.S., RD, CDN. In her Brooklyn, New York, nutrition practice, Feller works with patients to reduce their risk of chronic diseases by implementing a whole-foods diet. "When layered with a variety of ingredients, heart-healthy fats and proteins, breakfast salads are the perfect way to start the day," she says.

10 of 14 Artichoke & Egg Tartine View Recipe For a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast, serve up fried or poached eggs on top of sautéed artichokes and toast. If you can't find frozen, be sure to rinse canned artichoke hearts well—they're saltier than frozen. Serve with hot sauce on the side, if desired.

11 of 14 Pancetta, Tomato & Avocado Grain Bowls View Recipe Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn These hearty breakfast grain bowls feature grilled avocado, poached eggs, candied pancetta, quinoa, watercress and cherry tomatoes for a blast of flavor. Packed with fiber and protein, this bowl will power you through your day.

12 of 14 Breakfast Tostada View Recipe Ali Redmond This easy and satisfying Mexican-inspired breakfast recipe brings lots of flavor to your plate. Using a mix of fresh and store-bought ingredients, breakfast is on the table in 20 minutes.

13 of 14 Whole Wheat Bagel with Peanut Butter View Recipe Swap out a typical bagel with a mini whole wheat bagel for a lower calorie and higher fiber breakfast. Pair with peanut butter to keep you fuller longer.